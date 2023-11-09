The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes First Reviews: Great Action and a Strong Cast, but a Bit Overstuffed

Here’s what critics are saying about The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes:

Does the prequel live up to the franchise?

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a delightful and expansive reentry into the world of Panem… Fans will not be disappointed.” – Lauren LaMagna, Next Best Picture

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a worthy addition to the Hunger Games series.” – Rachel LaBonte, Screen Rant

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a brutal, winning return for the series.” – Ian Sandwell, Digital Spy

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes feels like a natural extension of the saga, balancing bloodsport, endangered young love, and a heightened level of political commentary that respects the intelligence of young audiences as only Collins can.” – Peter Debruge, Variety

“There are few compelling reasons for the new installment to exist.” – David Rooney, Hollywood Reporter

(Photo by Murray Close/©Lionsgate)

Can fans expect anything new?

“We all know where this is headed — Snow’s destined to become Panem’s authoritarian ‘president’ — but there’s still enormous room for surprise and debate, even among readers of Collins’s prequel.” – Peter Debruge, Variety

“If the structure is familiar (the build-up to the games, the games, and then the aftermath), then the setting adds a fresh perspective.” – Ian Sandwell, Digital Spy

Will it help to have read the book?

“Readers of the book will have a better understanding of the power structure of Panem’s Capitol, though the uninitiated may find themselves wondering who exactly is in charge.” – Peter Debruge, Variety

Is Rachel Zegler’s Lucy Gray a worthy new Hunger Games lead?

“Rachel Zegler is feisty and appealing, pointedly summoning echoes of Katniss.” – David Rooney, Hollywood Reporter

“Rachel Zegler represents a cross between Jennifer Lawrence’s selfless hero, Katniss Everdeen, from the original films; the beguiling gypsy Esmeralda of Victor Hugo’s imagination; and a pop icon like Taylor Swift, who brings people together.” – Peter Debruge, Variety

“Zegler plays Lucy Gray with a mischievous gleam and defiant stance, instantly making her as formidable as Katniss, and almost as iconic.” – Rachel LaBonte, Screen Rant

“Lucy Gray isn’t Katniss, her strength is her music not a bow, yet she’s no less captivating as a lead.” – Ian Sandwell, Digital Spy

“Zegler doesn’t quite contain the ebullient spirit of Lucy Gray.” – Emily Zemler, Observer

(Photo by Murray Close/©Lionsgate)

What about Tom Blyth’s young Coriolanus Snow?

“Blyth is a canny actor and he’s easy to watch. His take on the character is complex — perhaps even more than the script contains — and it’s compelling to follow Coriolanus’s internal struggle on Blyth’s face as the events unfold.” – Emily Zemler, Observer

“With fair hair and calculating eyes, Blyth sinks into the role of the young Snow, a man who cares little for the Districts and its people, with ease.” – Rachel LaBonte, Screen Rant

How are the other new characters?

“Viola Davis, in her portrayal of Head Game Maker Dr. Volumnia Gaul, infuses the film with a wickedly captivating performance.” – Lauren LaMagna, Next Best Picture

“As an archvillain, [Viola Davis’s character] is too campy to be disturbing but not sufficiently so to be fun.” – David Rooney, Hollywood Reporter

“Jason Schwartzman is hilarious as Lucretius ‘Lucky’ Flickerman.” – Emily Zemler, Observer

(Photo by Murray Close/©Lionsgate)

How is the action?

“The 10th Hunger Games are a far, far cry from the high-tech spectacle that Katniss finds herself in, and part of the excitement in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes comes from watching these humble beginnings.” – Rachel LaBonte, Screen Rant

“The Hunger Games is the best part of the film: a terrifying and nail-biting experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat until a victor is called.” – Lauren LaMagna, Next Best Picture

“Francis Lawrence handles the arena action with the required energy.” – David Rooney, Hollywood Reporter

Does the movie overstay its welcome?

“Hollywood has long since decided that audiences like their blockbusters bloated, and Ballad is but the latest to over-deliver.” – Peter Debruge, Variety

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is long, which means that it sometimes lags.” – Emily Zemler, Observer

“With a massively overlong runtime, the film occasionally struggles with pacing issues, especially within the third act, where there is a distinct shift in narrative tone.” – Lauren LaMagna, Next Best Picture

“The movie loses some of its steam when it hits part three, which is unfortunate because it should hold some of the most emotional beats of the entire story.” – Rachel LaBonte, Screen Rant

65% The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) opens in theaters on November 17, 2023.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.