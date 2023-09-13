The Gold Exclusive Sneak Peek: The Biggest Heist in British History

The biggest heist in British history began with a less-ambitious robbery. In this scene from The Gold, six armed men entered the Brink’s-Mat security depot in hopes of breaking into the vault. What they found instead was £26m worth of gold. The series was written and created by Neil Forsyth (Guilt) and stars Hugh Bonneville, Dominic Cooper, Tom Cullen, Charlotte Spencer, and Jack Lowden.

86% The Gold: Season 1 (2023) premieres Sunday, September 17 on Paramount+.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.