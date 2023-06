The Flash zooms into theaters this week, and RT correspondent Erik Davis sat down with star Sasha Calle, director Andy Muschietti, and producer Barbara Muschietti to talk about the highly anticipated film. They touch on topics like the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman, Calle’s Supergirl, Henry Cavill’s approval, the multiverse, and more.

The Flash (2023) is in theaters on June 9, 2023.

