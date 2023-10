In this exclusive look at Mike Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher, Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) asks his granddaughter Lenore (Kyliegh Curran) if she can see the apparitions in the room. “Reality is not what it used to be,” he says. “Do you see them, too?” He calls himself a daydreamer, because he’s not sleeping.

92% The Fall of the House of Usher: Limited Series (2023) premieres Thursday, October 12 on Netflix.