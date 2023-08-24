The Equalizer 3 Exclusive Movie Clip - "Median Nerve"

The third and final chapter in Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington’s dark action series The Equalizer finds its vigilante hero, Robert McCall, trying to settle down in Southern Italy, only to have the Sicilian Mafia interrupt his peaceful retreat and force him to become the man he used to be in order to protect his new friends. In this exclusive scene from the film, Robert employs a softer — but still incredibly effective — touch to convince the Mafia to take their business elsewhere.

Watch below as director and producer Fuqua breaks down the nerve-wracking scene and explains Robert’s journey across the three films.

