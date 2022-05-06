The Doctor Strange Cast on Multiverse Team-Ups and What Fans Want Next

On May 6, the multiverse blows wide open, and it’ll be up to a certain doctor and his friends to make sure balance is restored. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness follows up on the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Disney+ series WandaVision to deliver a thrilling, mind-bending chapter in the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it kicks off the summer movie season. Ahead of the film’s release, RT correspondent Nikki Novak sat down to chat about it with director Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and Rachel McAdams. Check out the interviews to see Cumberbatch do his best Sam Raimi impersonation, Olsen literally ask the fans what they want to see next, Raimi talk about getting emotional watching Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.