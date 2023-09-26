The Creator First Reviews: A Timely, Visually Jaw-Dropping Spectacle

Seven years since the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Gareth Edwards is finally back with The Creator , and it might just be the masterpiece fans have expected from the visionary filmmaker. Following his promising debut with 2010’s Monsters , Edwards dipped into big-budget franchises with Godzilla and Rogue One, and now he’s returned with an original sci-fi project that is being called a new classic for the genre. The Creator is being praised for its intriguing A.I.-focused story, its visual effects and cinematography, and its action, though it’s still not without some criticisms.

Here’s what critics are saying about The Creator:

Do we have a new sci-fi classic on our hands?

The Creator is the next leap forward in sci-fi.

– Shahbaz Siddiqui, The Movie Podcast

Like the best science fiction, The Creator is more about us than about The Other.

– Jim Slotek, Original Cin

You’ve never seen anything quite like this movie, which is a saying that gets bandied about a lot, but is pretty apt here… There was potential for an instant classic movie. We’re not quite there, but what we’ve got is still damn good.

– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

While The Creator is far from a masterpiece, it is a very impressive film to debut in 2023… a truly remarkable piece of original science fiction storytelling.

– Maggie Lovitt, Collider

The Creator isn’t a masterpiece of the A.I. genre, if there’s such a thing yet, but it’s a good start.

– Bill Goodykoontz, Arizona Republic

The Creator lacks the intellectual depth or ambition of the films it references – from Apocalypse Now to Blade Runner, The Terminator, Star Wars and beyond to the imagery of Kundun.

– Fionnuala Halligan, Screen International

How does it look?

With Greig Fraser (The Batman, Dune) as the film’s cinematographer, there was never a question about whether or not The Creator would be visually stunning—in fact, it exceeds expectations at every turn.

– Maggie Lovitt, Collider

How realistic is the CGI?

The robots, which run a stylistic range from logical extrapolations of present-day models by companies like Boston Dynamics to the not-quite-perfect human simulacra of A.I. Artificial Intelligence, all look not only plausible but physically present.

– Jake Cole, Slant Magazine

It’s probably already the Visual Effects [Oscar] frontrunner.

– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

Are there any standout performances?

Washington’s performance is a consistent highlight. Whether he’s dangling off missiles, mourning his dead wife, or forging a bond with an AI child, he rises to meet each challenge with the full breadth of emotional range at his command.

– Maggie Lovitt, Collider

Washington shows us some more of that distinctive self-possession and even slight hauteur as a performer.

– Peter Bradshaw, Guardian

How is the script?

Edwards brings a lot of intriguing ideas to his script, but some of the best components are undermined by the rules that he establishes moments before they’re introduced.

– Maggie Lovitt, Collider

The familiarity of the narrative can make it feel oddly stale… The script, by Edwards and Chris Weitz, doesn’t have much time for human emotions past the superficial (love, revenge).

– Fionnuala Halligan, Screen International

What about Gareth Edwards’ direction?

Edwards knows how to compose each shot for maximum effect… [and he] finally finds the balance between arresting images and grounded emotional stakes.

– Jake Cole, Slant Magazine

Are there any major criticisms?

The splurge of action spectacle towards the very end means that some of the narrative tendons slacken a bit and the film loses focus on specific jeopardy.

– Peter Bradshaw, Guardian

The upfront presentation of Joshua’s empathy does rob the film of any real suspense as to whether he will turn on Alfie, which weighs down the film’s middle section as it treats this as an open question.

– Jake Cole, Slant Magazine

It can be hard to find The Creator’s heart, which only flashes to life intermittently… The human parts that are missing are still keenly felt.

– Fionnuala Halligan, Screen International

It all builds to a big ending, which is very exciting, if slightly less thought-provoking than what’s come before… The final act feels a bit rushed.

– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

Could this be the start of a new franchise?

Its tactile and timely take on A.I. has us eager for more tales from this universe.

– Shahbaz Siddiqui, The Movie Podcast

There’s a tremendous boldness here and a readiness to conjure up an entire created universe.

– Peter Bradshaw, Guardian

The Creator is a vivid new sci-fi world to play in.

– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

81% The Creator (2023) opens in theaters on September 29, 2023.

