The Creator First Reviews: A Timely, Visually Jaw-Dropping Spectacle

Here’s what critics are saying about The Creator:
The Creator is the next leap forward in sci-fi.
– Shahbaz Siddiqui, The Movie Podcast
Like the best science fiction, The Creator is more about us than about The Other.
– Jim Slotek, Original Cin
You’ve never seen anything quite like this movie, which is a saying that gets bandied about a lot, but is pretty apt here… There was potential for an instant classic movie. We’re not quite there, but what we’ve got is still damn good.
– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar
While The Creator is far from a masterpiece, it is a very impressive film to debut in 2023… a truly remarkable piece of original science fiction storytelling.
– Maggie Lovitt, Collider
The Creator isn’t a masterpiece of the A.I. genre, if there’s such a thing yet, but it’s a good start.
– Bill Goodykoontz, Arizona Republic
The Creator lacks the intellectual depth or ambition of the films it references – from Apocalypse Now to Blade Runner, The Terminator, Star Wars and beyond to the imagery of Kundun.
– Fionnuala Halligan, Screen International
(Photo by ©20th Century Studios)
With Greig Fraser (The Batman, Dune) as the film’s cinematographer, there was never a question about whether or not The Creator would be visually stunning—in fact, it exceeds expectations at every turn.
– Maggie Lovitt, Collider
Stunning visuals.
– Shahbaz Siddiqui, The Movie Podcast
The robots, which run a stylistic range from logical extrapolations of present-day models by companies like Boston Dynamics to the not-quite-perfect human simulacra of A.I. Artificial Intelligence, all look not only plausible but physically present.
– Jake Cole, Slant Magazine
It’s probably already the Visual Effects [Oscar] frontrunner.
– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar
(Photo by ©20th Century Studios)
Washington’s performance is a consistent highlight. Whether he’s dangling off missiles, mourning his dead wife, or forging a bond with an AI child, he rises to meet each challenge with the full breadth of emotional range at his command.
– Maggie Lovitt, Collider
Washington shows us some more of that distinctive self-possession and even slight hauteur as a performer.
– Peter Bradshaw, Guardian
Edwards brings a lot of intriguing ideas to his script, but some of the best components are undermined by the rules that he establishes moments before they’re introduced.
– Maggie Lovitt, Collider
The familiarity of the narrative can make it feel oddly stale… The script, by Edwards and Chris Weitz, doesn’t have much time for human emotions past the superficial (love, revenge).
– Fionnuala Halligan, Screen International
(Photo by ©20th Century Studios)
Edwards knows how to compose each shot for maximum effect… [and he] finally finds the balance between arresting images and grounded emotional stakes.
– Jake Cole, Slant Magazine
The splurge of action spectacle towards the very end means that some of the narrative tendons slacken a bit and the film loses focus on specific jeopardy.
– Peter Bradshaw, Guardian
The upfront presentation of Joshua’s empathy does rob the film of any real suspense as to whether he will turn on Alfie, which weighs down the film’s middle section as it treats this as an open question.
– Jake Cole, Slant Magazine
It can be hard to find The Creator’s heart, which only flashes to life intermittently… The human parts that are missing are still keenly felt.
– Fionnuala Halligan, Screen International
It all builds to a big ending, which is very exciting, if slightly less thought-provoking than what’s come before… The final act feels a bit rushed.
– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar
(Photo by ©20th Century Studios)
Its tactile and timely take on A.I. has us eager for more tales from this universe.
– Shahbaz Siddiqui, The Movie Podcast
There’s a tremendous boldness here and a readiness to conjure up an entire created universe.
– Peter Bradshaw, Guardian
The Creator is a vivid new sci-fi world to play in.
– Joey Magidson, Awards Radar
The Creator (2023) opens in theaters on September 29, 2023.
