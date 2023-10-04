The Continental Finale Exclusive Sneak Peek: Pinned Down in the Armory

In the final action-packed night of The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Winston’s all-out revenge plan is revealed as he looks to take over the NYC crime operation with plans to transform the Continental from outdated safehouse into the upscale destination of John Wick fame. This exclusive sneak peek features Winston Scott (Colin Woodell), Miles (Hubert Point-Du Jour), Charon (Ayomide Adegun), and Jenkins (Ray McKinnon), as their rebellious faction storms the hotel armory.

64% The Continental: From the World of John Wick: Limited Series (2023) finale premieres on Friday, October 6 on Peacock.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.