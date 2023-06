by RT Staff | June 20, 2023 |

Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright, Maya Hawke, and Rupert Friend sat down with RT correspondent Karama Horne to discuss their upcoming movie Asteroid City, discussing topics like the UFO scene, working with Wes Anderson, how they created their characters, and more.

Asteroid City (2023) is in theaters on June 23, 2023.

