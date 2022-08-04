The Bullet Train Stars on Their Unique Characters and the Influence of Jackie Chan

The friendship between Brad Pitt and director David Leitch goes back a long way — Leitch was Pitt’s stunt double in Fight Club — so when Leitch needed a charismatic leading man capable of handling both fast-paced action and snappy comic banter, he knew who to call. Based on a Japanese novel by Kōtarō Isaka, Bullet Train stars Pitt as a veteran killer for hire looking to retire from the business who takes on what he thinks is a simple snatch job on a train, only to discover he’s not the only assassin on board. Ahead of the film’s release, RT correspondent Naz Perez sat down with Pitt and his co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry, who all clearly had a blast making the film and working with each other. Together, they talk about how they created their unique characters, how they looked to Jackie Chan for inspiration, and how the set both limited them and challenged them to get creative with the action.

Bullet Train opens in theaters everywhere on August 5, 2022.

