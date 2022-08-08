The Bodies Bodies Bodies Cast Talk Favorite Horror Movies and Explain Gen Z

The slasher flick has been a horror staple for so long that it’s difficult to make one now that stands out from the rest, but it looks like A24 and director Halina Reijn have done just that with Bodies Bodies Bodies. The thriller/dark comedy centers on a group of young friends who gather for a house party and end up playing a murder mystery game, only to wind up with a real dead body on their hands. The film’s bloody thrills and underlying social commentary have made it a hit with critics and audiences so far, and stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Rachel Sennott, and Chase Sui Wonders came together to debate a few hot topics for RT. What’s their favorite horror movie to watch with friends? Where would be the most fun place to play Bodies Bodies Bodies? What do older audiences misunderstand about Gen Z? Check out the video for the answers to these questions and lots more..

Bodies Bodies Bodies opens in theaters everywhere on August 12, 2022.

