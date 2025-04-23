The Andor Cast on the TIE Avenger and Other Season 2 Secrets

“Timely, thrillingly intricate, a masterpiece.” Critics are over the moon for Andor: Season 2, saying the show is a triumph for Lucasfilm that “challenges what Star Wars can be while honoring what it has always been: a story about hope in dark times.”

Will audiences feel the same? We’ll soon find out as the first three episodes of the highly-anticipated season drop on Disney+ today.

For our very first episode of RT Watchlist, correspondent Perri Nemiroff sat down with Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Kyle Soller, and executive producer Tony Gilroy to talk about new details on the TIE Avenger, what we can expect from Cassian’s character, the rebellion, and so much more. Check out the video above for the full interview.

Perri Nemiroff for Rotten Tomatoes: Season 2 is comprised of 12 episodes. They’re blocked off into three episode sections. And I was thinking back to when you described season 1 of Andor and you called it The Education of Cassian Andor. So, it was making me wonder, did you have nicknames for these three episode blocks that make up season two as well?

Tony Gilroy: It’s such a big machine as it gets rolling in season 2. I was reminded today that you have to come up with a fake name for the show, and the fake name that we chose turned out to really fit. Pilgrim is what we called the show and you kind of feel that it is a pilgrimage for a lot of different characters on their way to a variety of destinies and through a variety of gauntlets.

Andor: Season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ April 22.