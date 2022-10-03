The 5 Most Anticipated TV & Streaming Shows of October 2022

Horror is on the menu in October with some of the spookiest series premiering or debuting new seasons. Chucky has the most across-the-board support with Interview with the Vampire following just behind as two of the five titles Rotten Tomatoes fans on social media said they’re most looking forward to in the month. Read on to find out which titles have the highest buzz.

- - Chucky: Season 2 (2022) (USA Network & Syfy)

#2 on Twitter and YouTube, #3 on Facebook and Instagram

Premieres: Wednesday, Oct. 5

Season 2 of USA Network/Syfy’s Chucky didn’t sweep the socials, but had a consistently killer showing, taking second and third place while other titles jumped from first to not showing up at all among fans’ most-anticipated choices. What’s in store this season: a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll, of course.

98% Interview With the Vampire: Season 1 (2022) (AMC)

#2 on Facebook, #3 on Twitter and YouTube, #4 on Instagram

Premiered: Sunday, Oct. 2

AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles novels is one of those titles that jumped around on our various social pages, but it did place on each of them and scored an overall spot at No. 2. The show’s first season just got underway on Sunday night and is already Certified Fresh, boasting a 98% Tomatometer score from 35 critic ratings and 82% audience score on 272 votes.

- - Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: Season 1 (2022) (Netflix)

#1 on Facebook, #4 on Twitter and YouTube, #5 on Instagram

Premieres: Tuesday, Oct. 25

The horror anthology comes from Academy Award–winning director Guillermo del Toro, who is executive producer, co-showrunner, and host of this curated collection of stories. Stars include F. Murray Abraham, Ben Barnes, Sofia Boutella, Essie Davis, Crispin Glover, Rupert Grint, Andrew Lincoln, Tim Blake Nelson, and Martin Starr. Two of the eight tales of terror are written by Del Toro, while others are written by David Goyer (The Sandman), Mika Watkins (Origin; adapting a short story by H.P. Lovecraft), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), while directors include Vincenzo Natali (Hannibal), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), and more. Following its two-episode premiere, two all-new episodes will debut daily through Friday, October 28.

- - The White Lotus: Season 2 (2022) (HBO)

#1 on Instagram and Twitter

Premieres: Sunday, Oct. 30

The second season of HBO’s dramedy The White Lotus ties Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities for third place in Rotten Tomatoes fans’ most-anticipated TV list for October. Both titles have equal interest when the rankings are added up, but while Curiosities sticks with the horror theme, The White Lotus follows a different path — and ends up at an exclusive Sicilian resort. Season 2 cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall. Season 1 is Certified Fresh at 89% on the Tomatometer.

82% The Walking Dead: Season 11 (2021) (AMC)

#1 on YouTube

Returned: Sunday, Oct. 2

Our YouTube followers voted Part 2 of The Walking Dead’s final season No. 1 on their list of most-anticipated October titles, giving the zombie series enough momentum to land in our top 5. TWD returned Sunday night with episode 17 of the season, “Lockdown,” and continues through November 20 with the series finale. Get your fill of Daryl, Carol, Maggie, Negan, and the gang while you can — until those spin-off series start dropping anyway.

