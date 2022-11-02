The 5 Most Anticipated TV & Streaming Shows of November 2022

Halloween may be over, but the hunger for scares is not — that is, if the appetites of Rotten Tomatoes fans on social media are any measure. Netflix supernatural series 1899 and Wednesday make their debuts in November and are, according to online votes, the most anticipated series of the month. Read on to find out which other titles are on the menu.

-- 1899: Season 1 (2022) (Netflix)

#1 on Facebook and Twitter, #2 on Instagram and YouTube (tied with Wednesday)

Premieres: Thursday, Nov. 17

From the creators of Dark, comes another mind-bending supernatural mystery. The series follows the disparate crew and passengers on a trans-Atlantic ship at the turn of the last century (hence, the title) as they face an unknown and deadly force. The series stars Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, and Andreas Pietschmann.

-- Wednesday: Season 1 (2022) (Netflix)

#1 on Instagram, #2 on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube (tied with 1899)

Premieres: Wednesday, Nov. 23

Jenna Ortega stars at the Addams Family’s titular daughter, Wednesday, who puts her unique talents to work solving a mystery at her new school. The series also stars Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in 1991 film The Addams Family. The series is executive produced by Tim Burton and co-created by Spider-Man 2 writers and Into the Badlands c0-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

-- The Crown: Season 5 (2022) (Netflix)

#3 on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, #4 on Instagram

Premieres: Wednesday, Nov. 9

The Emmy-magnet drama from Peter Morgan, playwright and screenwriter of Frost/Nixon, turns over its cast in season 5 to portray the Windsor family in the scandal-plagued 1990s. Imelda Staunton takes over as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Jonny Lee Miller joins the cast as Prime Minister John Major.

-- Willow: Season 1 (2022) (Disney+)

#1 on YouTube, #3 on Instagram, and #5 on Facebook and Twitter

Premieres: Wednesday, Nov. 30

Warwick Davis returns to his role as kindly sorcerer Willow Ufgood from the beloved 1988 fantasy film of the same name. The series finds the hero road-tripping with a motley crew of companions on a mission to — what else? — save the world. Joanne Whalley also returns for the series, joined by new cast members Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, and Tony Revolori.

-- Yellowstone: Season 5 (2022) (Paramount)

#4 on Facebook and YouTube, #5 on Instagram

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 13

Executive producer Kevin Costner leads the cast as family patriarch John Dutton in this ranch-life drama. In season 5, John is sworn in as governor of Montana. The series also stars

Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Kelly Reilly.

