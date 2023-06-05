The 5 Most Anticipated TV & Streaming Shows of June 2023

Rotten Tomatoes’ social media followers voted Max’s Warrior as the top series they’re looking forward to in June, while the Marvel’s Secret Invasion season 1 came in second, Hulu’s The Bear season 2 came in third, Black Mirror season 6 came in fourth, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 came in fifth. The Witcher season 3 and the fourth season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan tied for sixth place and didn’t make the list.

What do you think? Take the poll below or tells us in the comments.

- - Warrior: Season 3 (2023) (Max)

#2 on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, #3 on YouTube

Premieres: Thursday, June 29

The Warrior fans turned out in force for our social media polls. The crime drama takes place in the late 1800s during gang wars in San Francisco’s Chinatown and is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee. The first two seasons, which premiered on Cinemax, are now streaming on Max. The series stars Andrew Koji, Jason Tobin, and Olivia Cheng.

How to Watch: by subscription on Max | buy seasons 1 and 2 on Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

- - Secret Invasion: Season 1 (2023) (Disney+)

#1 on YouTube and Instagram, #3 on Twitter, and #5 on Facebook

Premieres: Wednesday, June 21

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) joins forces with some of his Marvel friends to fight against a Skrull faction’s secret invasion. The series sees the return of Marvel veterans Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, and Martin Freeman, with newcomers Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman joining the fray.

How to Watch: Disney+

- - The Bear: Season 2 (2023) (FX on Hulu)

#1 on Twitter, #3 on Facebook and Instagram, #4 on YouTube (tied with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)

Premieres: Thursday, June 22

Can Carmy and crew whip up another 100% Certified Fresh season? Yes, Chef! Jeremy Allen White returns as the world-class chef–turned–reluctant owner of his family’s legacy Chicago sandwich shop. But Carmy is flipping the script in season 2, as he and his cohorts, including Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), race the clock to take Chicago’s Original Beef to the next level. All 10 episodes of season 2 will launch on the premiere date.

How to Watch: by subscription on Hulu

- - Black Mirror: Season 6 (2023) (Netflix)

#2 on YouTube, #4 on Twitter, and #5 on Instagram

Premieres: Thursday, June 15

Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical sci-fi anthology series returns with five new episodes. The new season stars Ben Barnes, Zazie Beetz, Michael Cera, Rory Culkin, Rob Delaney, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Annie Murphy, Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek Pinault, and more.

How to Watch: by subscription on Netflix | by seasons 3-5 on Prime Video, Apple TV

- - It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 (2023) (FXX)

#4 on YouTube (tied with The Bear) and Facebook

Premieres: Wednesday, June 7

The crew navigates 2023 with 16 years of baggage. Ronald “Mac” MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) must face a few figures from their past as they confront the issues of the day in the new season.

How to Watch: by subscription on Hulu | buy seasons 1-15 on Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Thumbnail by Max

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.