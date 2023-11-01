The 5 Most Anticipated Movies of November

Now that we’re all recovering from our mid-week late-night parties and candy-binging — depending on age, of course — it’s time to look ahead to what we generally consider “awards season.” November and December is when the studios tend to release the films they think will garner critical acclaim and awards attention, as well as the ones they hope will attract moviegoers looking for holiday spectacle. That said, the impact of the SAG-AFTRA strike cannot be understated, as some big titles ended up shifting to next year or being pulled from the release calendar entirely. With all of that in mind, here are the most anticipated movies arriving in November 2023!

No. 1

90% The Killer (2023)

#1 on Facebook, Instagram, and X; #3 on YouTube

Release Date: November 10 on Netflix

Director David Fincher and star Michael Fassbender are likely the two big reasons why this film bubbled up to the top of three out of four of our social polls this month, the former of whom returns to the crime thriller genre where he’s had great success with admittedly less action-oriented films like Seven, Zodiac, and Gone Girl. But those in the know are also aware that the film is based on a French graphic novel, and who can resist Fassbender as an assassin on the run?

No. 2

The Marvels (2023)

#1 on YouTube, #2 on Facebook, #3 on Instagram and X

Release Date: November 10



Say what you will about superhero fatigue, but audiences are still eager to show up for a new Marvel movie. This one finds Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel teaming up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) as they discover they’re connected by an anomaly that forces them to switch places whenever one of them uses their powers.

No. 3

Napoleon (2023)

#2 on Instagram, X, and YouTube; #4 on Facebook

Release Date: November 22

This historical drama sees another iconic director-actor pairing in Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix, as the latter stars in an epic chronicle of the rise and fall of the titular French emperor. Featuring a stacked supporting cast that includes Vanessa Kirby, Rupert Everett, Tahar Rahim, and more, this one has “awards contender” written all over it.

No. 4

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

#3 on Facebook, #4 on Instagram, #5 on X

Release Date: November 17



Few titles came close to the popularity of the top three titles of this month, but among the lesser vote-getters, this Hunger Games prequel led the pack. Franchise stalwart Francis Lawrence returns to direct The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which takes place 64 years prior to the events of the original films and focuses on the relationship between a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) and tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) during the 10th annual Hunger Games. Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, and Jason Schwartzman co-star.

No. 5

Wish (2023)

#4 on X and YouTube

Release Date: October 6



And finally, only narrowly edging out Eli Roth’s season-appropriate thriller Thanksgiving, is the latest animated offering from Disney. The film coincides with the studio’s 100th anniversary and offers a bit of mythology behind its classic “When You Wish upon a Star” jingle, as it follows a young girl who does exactly that in hopes of warding off an impending darkness in her kingdom.

Thumbnail by ©Netflix

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.