The 5 Most Anticipated Movies of June 2022

As we enter the heart of the summer movie season, it’s apparent that the release calendar isn’t quite as… robust as we might have hoped, considering theaters are opening back up and studios are beginning to feel a bit more confidence in their big tentpoles. That could, of course, be due to a general slow-down in production during the pandemic, but a lot of the biggest titles arriving now are indeed holdovers from earlier postponed release dates.

With all that said, May still brought us a big Marvel movie and what looks like it will be the summer blockbuster to beat, Top Gun: Maverick, and June will bring at least one big franchise title, even if the month overall lacks the same kind of marquee power we saw last month. Read on for the most anticipated movies of June 2022!

In theaters on June 10

The aforementioned franchise title is none other than Jurassic World: Dominion, which presumably concludes the Jurassic World trilogy by reuniting the esteemed trio of scientists from the original Jurassic Park and teaming them up with the heroes of the more recent films. Oh, and there are dinosaurs all over Earth now, which is new. Unsurprisingly, this film was tops in all of our social media polls, and it should become the next big thing at the box office after Top Gun: Maverick.

In theaters on June 17



Pixar is back with another entry, following up on 2019’s Toy Story 4 with a spin-off of sorts that tells the story of the “real” Buzz Lightyear, the space ranger that inspired the sentient toy we all know and love. Chris Evans voices the titular character alongside a cast that includes Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, and James Brolin, and it’ll be the first Pixar film to debut exclusively in theaters since 2020’s Onward. The Toy Story franchise is one of the most beloved animated film series of all time, so it’s not surprising to see Lightyear high on this month’s list.

In theaters on June 24

Baz Luhrmann hasn’t released a new film since 2013’s The Great Gatsby, but he returns to theaters with a new musical about the life of Elvis Presley, played here by Austin Butler. The film chronicles Presley’s life and career, as well as his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. Reviews out of Cannes, where it debuted last week, have been solid, and nobody makes films quite like Baz Luhrmann does, so fans are sure to flock to this one.

In theaters on June 24



Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson stepped away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to the always ambiguous “creative differences,” so he instead decided to reunite with his Sinister star Ethan Hawke for a new horror film. The premise revolves around a kidnapped teen trapped in a soundproof basement who discovers he can hear the voices of his captor’s previous victims through a black phone and must heed their words to avoid the same fate. Derrickson is back in his element here, and Ethan Hawke is a perennial fan favorite, so this should be an effective draw for fans.

In theaters and on Apple TV+ on June 17



Cooper Raiff made his directorial debut (which he also wrote, produced, and starred in) with 2020’s S…house and earned rave reviews. He follows that up with another charmer in Cha Cha Real Smooth. Raiff stars as an aimless college grad who takes a job as a party host at Bar Mitzvahs and finds some direction when he bonds with a mother (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter. It’s unusual for a small dramedy to gain traction, but this endearing feelgood flick has already impressed the critics after its Sundance debut earlier this year.

