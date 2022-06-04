News

The 5 Most Anticipated Movies of June 2022

Moviegoers are most looking forward to a return to Jurassic World, but this month's list includes some family fare, some horror, and even a small dramedy.

by | June 3, 2022 | Comments

As we enter the heart of the summer movie season, it’s apparent that the release calendar isn’t quite as… robust as we might have hoped, considering theaters are opening back up and studios are beginning to feel a bit more confidence in their big tentpoles. That could, of course, be due to a general slow-down in production during the pandemic, but a lot of the biggest titles arriving now are indeed holdovers from earlier postponed release dates.

With all that said, May still brought us a big Marvel movie and what looks like it will be the summer blockbuster to beat, Top Gun: Maverick, and June will bring at least one big franchise title, even if the month overall lacks the same kind of marquee power we saw last month. Read on for the most anticipated movies of June 2022!

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

#1 on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter
In theaters on June 10

The aforementioned franchise title is none other than Jurassic World: Dominion, which presumably concludes the Jurassic World trilogy by reuniting the esteemed trio of scientists from the original Jurassic Park and teaming them up with the heroes of the more recent films. Oh, and there are dinosaurs all over Earth now, which is new. Unsurprisingly, this film was tops in all of our social media polls, and it should become the next big thing at the box office after Top Gun: Maverick.

Lightyear (2022)

#2 on Facebook and Instagram, #4 on Twitter
In theaters on June 17

Pixar is back with another entry, following up on 2019’s Toy Story 4 with a spin-off of sorts that tells the story of the “real” Buzz Lightyear, the space ranger that inspired the sentient toy we all know and love. Chris Evans voices the titular character alongside a cast that includes Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, and James Brolin, and it’ll be the first Pixar film to debut exclusively in theaters since 2020’s Onward. The Toy Story franchise is one of the most beloved animated film series of all time, so it’s not surprising to see Lightyear high on this month’s list.

Elvis (2022)

#3 on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter
In theaters on June 24

Baz Luhrmann hasn’t released a new film since 2013’s The Great Gatsby, but he returns to theaters with a new musical about the life of Elvis Presley, played here by Austin Butler. The film chronicles Presley’s life and career, as well as his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. Reviews out of Cannes, where it debuted last week, have been solid, and nobody makes films quite like Baz Luhrmann does, so fans are sure to flock to this one.

The Black Phone (2021)

#2 on Twitter, #5 on Facebook and Instagram
In theaters on June 24

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson stepped away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to the always ambiguous “creative differences,” so he instead decided to reunite with his Sinister star Ethan Hawke for a new horror film. The premise revolves around a kidnapped teen trapped in a soundproof basement who discovers he can hear the voices of his captor’s previous victims through a black phone and must heed their words to avoid the same fate. Derrickson is back in his element here, and Ethan Hawke is a perennial fan favorite, so this should be an effective draw for fans.

Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022)

#4 on Facebook, #5 on Twitter
In theaters and on Apple TV+ on June 17

Cooper Raiff made his directorial debut (which he also wrote, produced, and starred in) with 2020’s S…house and earned rave reviews. He follows that up with another charmer in Cha Cha Real Smooth. Raiff stars as an aimless college grad who takes a job as a party host at Bar Mitzvahs and finds some direction when he bonds with a mother (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter. It’s unusual for a small dramedy to gain traction, but this endearing feelgood flick has already impressed the critics after its Sundance debut earlier this year.

Thumbnail by  ©Universal Pictures

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

japan news TV renewals vs. Paramount Elton John CBS Schedule cinemax robots Election worst lord of the rings festival blaxploitation independent Dark Horse Comics Apple TV+ TV Land Red Carpet scary movies stoner American Society of Cinematographers blockbusters Cannes Alien hidden camera Photos Britbox comics adventure scene in color south america political drama PlayStation Thanksgiving PBS SDCC spain RT21 2018 space TCA Winter 2020 Tumblr History hollywood parents HBO Go TNT Disney streaming service Mystery Vudu National Geographic spider-verse Musical mutant Television Academy Awards BBC worst movies mob summer TV preview TLC FX Tokyo Olympics summer TV spanish language psycho CMT crime thriller facebook directors war VICE Comics on TV Emmys Paramount Pictures genre GLAAD Academy Awards aapi Showtime Neflix television nature know your critic Starz prank Food Network IMDb TV YouTube Red 2017 Western Awards Tour dc Star Wars Celebration Holidays President football Toys franchise See It Skip It BET Opinion Masterpiece Teen Song of Ice and Fire Spectrum Originals dogs Pirates ITV Avengers Family El Rey legend game of thrones rom-coms black IFC Films streaming Character Guide Best Picture TV movies Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt FX on Hulu Tubi Apple TV Plus First Reviews spy thriller USA movie godzilla Adult Swim Sundance TV romantic comedy Lucasfilm Trivia renewed TV shows golden globe awards sitcom new zealand Year in Review The Walt Disney Company all-time Captain marvel Disney+ Disney Plus Comic Book Horror chucky teaser Star Wars Classic Film comic BBC One Valentine's Day mockumentary Mary poppins Countdown versus Black History Month Endgame unscripted nfl Spring TV composers criterion screenings king kong Hulu a nightmare on elm street crime drama dramedy cars young adult Tomatazos X-Men E! suspense cancelled TV shows disaster fresh richard e. Grant Walt Disney Pictures 2020 movies Mindy Kaling psychological thriller blockbuster new york child's play Mary Tyler Moore documentary slasher YouTube Premium name the review latino Infographic gangster Amazon streamig high school TV rotten japanese debate harry potter series Tags: Comedy Spike miniseries halloween ghosts Marvel italian Cartoon Network animated MTV Epix The Arrangement wonder woman 4/20 Acorn TV comiccon Film rt labs critics edition SXSW 2022 mission: impossible FXX DirecTV 79th Golden Globes Awards screen actors guild toy story CNN telelvision ABC Signature 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Travel Channel police drama 20th Century Fox die hard hispanic heritage month comedies Women's History Month Emmy Nominations transformers YouTube DC Universe First Look 007 CW Seed vampires MGM spider-man Instagram Live BET Awards Rom-Com Kids & Family natural history kids dexter WGN Trailer Heroines laika talk show 2016 rt archives obi wan Marvel Studios docuseries Fox Searchlight period drama IFC Best Actor jamie lee curtis live event Hallmark Christmas movies batman OWN scorecard YA Funimation quibi medical drama Broadway Sony spanish Baby Yoda Universal Pop TV venice Fantasy TCM supernatural 24 frames cooking superhero VOD dark dreamworks Reality Competition zombies Podcast indiana jones Freeform twilight Ellie Kemper trophy Hear Us Out TV One Christmas saw social media Mary Poppins Returns aliens Stephen King Amazon Prime Video adaptation Rocky Turner Classic Movies Pet Sematary 99% children's TV Pixar WarnerMedia Action AMC kong toronto rotten movies we love DGA 2015 Hallmark Ghostbusters universal monsters Sundance Best and Worst Musicals science fiction book adaptation The CW Crunchyroll green book nbcuniversal ABC Family DC Comics Universal Pictures biopic Turner Marvel Television Holiday Disney Plus razzies olympics dragons Anna Paquin 2019 hispanic marvel comics NYCC Comedy Writers Guild of America best royal family Amazon Studios interviews remakes Creative Arts Emmys ratings crime A&E elevated horror anime Watching Series cancelled television spinoff dceu Superheroe diversity Disney Channel technology South by Southwest Film Festival LGBTQ Oscar obituary Rocketman posters Extras comic book movie cancelled BAFTA Oscars USA Network Marathons Paramount Plus classics A24 romance cancelled TV series New York Comic Con Warner Bros. satire Paramount Network free movies Winter TV Sundance Now australia TBS Biopics sequels book emmy awards 1990s festivals Best Director Disney target new star wars movies Martial Arts Prime Video cartoon zero dark thirty Video Games Arrowverse Cosplay Television Critics Association Esquire asian-american VH1 sopranos halloween tv monster movies PaleyFest Sci-Fi breaking bad women witnail Black Mirror award winner scary Lifetime french AMC Plus HFPA TCA king arthur LGBT Shudder Pacific Islander DC streaming service feel good GoT werewolf OneApp Netflix Christmas movies Country Interview thriller Box Office Shondaland based on movie tv talk sequel justice league TruTV Syfy MSNBC Super Bowl boxing 2021 discovery critic resources San Diego Comic-Con Premiere Dates Crackle Winners FOX reboot rt labs comic book movies deadpool broadcast Tarantino films 45 Image Comics Reality adenture cops jurassic park politics Amazon Prime video on demand Ovation GIFs Lifetime Christmas movies ABC Fox News 73rd Emmy Awards Columbia Pictures concert Discovery Channel Comedy Central true crime theme song documentaries Calendar biography popular Best Actress The Purge comic books Grammys singing competition reviews Logo 21st Century Fox heist movie cats stand-up comedy Film Festival Nominations Legendary cults mcc Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Sneak Peek Summer HBO 90s live action TCA 2017 Sony Pictures revenge 94th Oscars docudrama video strong female leads Lionsgate binge Peacock MCU game show BBC America golden globes basketball Star Trek Animation Fall TV Chernobyl Pride Month serial killer Exclusive Video sports APB Bravo pirates of the caribbean Drama Fargo ESPN Binge Guide anthology travel doctor who SXSW Set visit Focus Features critics Mudbound TIFF Music Nickelodeon crossover RT History slashers 72 Emmy Awards Rock finale joker fast and furious christmas movies Trophy Talk what to watch black comedy Nat Geo Comic-Con@Home 2021 The Witch historical drama casting boxoffice streaming movies Netflix summer preview james bond Hollywood Foreign Press Association NBC international Wes Anderson Polls and Games marvel cinematic universe Apple canceled TV shows kaiju TCA Awards ViacomCBS leaderboard SundanceTV action-comedy canceled trailers stop motion E3 ID archives zombie Quiz NBA sag awards hist CBS All Access superman indie 93rd Oscars art house foreign Certified Fresh 71st Emmy Awards Brie Larson HBO Max Superheroes Pop The Academy The Walking Dead
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy