The 5 Most Anticipated Movies of April 2022

In the lead-up to the summer movie season, fans are looking forward to a Viking revenge tale, an animated hedgehog, and a multiverse full of Michelle Yeohs more than anything else.

It’s been a few months since there were enough films opening in a given month for us to highlight the five most anticipated titles, but it makes sense that the first installment of 2022 would be for April, which is increasingly becoming the home for big movies just prior to the official start of the summer movie season. It’s also a hopeful sign that the theatrical business is starting to feel a bit more optimistic about audiences showing up to watch movies on the big screen again, even if the industry at large has been permanently transformed by the pandemic. With that in mind, read on for the list of movies RT fans are most looking forward to in April!

The Northman (2022)

In theaters on April 22

In a month that features a superhero movie and a new installment of the Wizarding World franchise, the film that topped all three of our social polls is the latest from arthouse director Robert Eggers. Granted, The Northman is probably Eggers’ most accessible film yet, starring Alexander Skarsgård as an exiled Viking prince who returns to his war-ravaged home to exact vengeance upon the usurper who killed his father and took over his kingdom. The A-list supporting cast includes Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, and Björk, and Eggers is known for his eerie, atmospheric style, which all adds up to an understandably enticing package for moviegoers looking for something other than the usual big-ticket fare.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

In theaters on April 8

Despite a famously controversial character design hiccup, 2020’s live-action/animated hybrid Sonic the Hedgehog managed to become one of the better-reviewed video game adaptations ever made, and it struck a chord with fans, who rewarded it with a 93% Audience Score. So it’s no surprise that we not only got a sequel, but that said sequel ranked as high as it did in our April polls. Ben Schwartz is back to voice Sonic alongside James Marsden as his human pal Tom and Jim Carrey as the now full-fledged Dr. Robotnik, and they’re joined by new characters from the franchise in the form of Tails the fox (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Knuckles the echidna (voiced by Idris Elba). This will likely be the big family hit of the month, but it’s no secret it will be popular with older fans as well.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Expanding into wide release on April 8

The directing duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka “Daniels”) are known for a very specific brand of off-kilter humor, as evidenced by their debut feature Swiss Army Man, and they bring the full weight of those sensibilities to bear on this gem out of South by Southwest. The film stars Michelle Yeoh as a weary laundromat owner dealing with family and mundane tax issues who is suddenly visited by an alternate-universe version of her husband (Ke Huy Quan), who tells her she must tap into the infinite other versions of herself and leap through the multiverse in order to save all of existence. The A24 film earned rave reviews upon its limited release just last week, and it looks like exactly the kind of wacky, balls-to-the-wall adventure that makes a strong case for studios taking more chances with original material.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

In theaters on April 22

Nicolas Cage is probably one of the most inscrutable actors working today, but he’s also one of the most beloved (check out our podcast about that here), and if there’s any film tailor-made for Nic Cage fans, it’s this one. Here, he plays himself, approached by a wealthy, adoring fan named Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal) to be the special guest at his birthday party for $1 million; when he arrives, he and Javi bond instantly until Cage is informed that he’s actually a dangerous drug lord, and Cage must embody some of his most iconic characters to help save his family. Now, Nic Cage has done meta before, specifically in Spike Jonze and Charlie Kaufman’s Adaptation, but it’s another thing entirely for him to play himself in a movie that celebrates his eclectic career so affectionately. This is another film that premiered at South by Southwest and earned widespread acclaim (it’s currently at 100% on the Tomatometer with 22 reviews), and paired with Cage’s fan-favorite status and the high-concept story, it’s no wonder folks are looking forward to it.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

In theaters on April 15

Last on this month’s list is the latest entry in the so-called Wizarding World of Harry Potter stories. This third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series follows up with Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his cohorts, including the young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), as they battle the forces of the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). Mikkelsen stepped in to play Grindelwald after Johnny Depp was removed from the film in a decision that did not sit right with a lot of fans, which may explain why the film isn’t higher on the list, but the Fantastic Beasts movies also haven’t struck quite the same chord with audiences that the Harry Potter films did. That said, there’s still a lot of love for the spectacle-driven franchise, even if it can’t compete with vengeful Vikings or Nicolas Cage.

