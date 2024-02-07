TCA 2024: AMC Previews The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Interview with the Vampire Season 2, and More

TAGGED AS: Apple TV+, streaming, TV
Now is the winter of our, well, content.
We’re barely into the second month of 2024, and already we have Certified Fresh shows like the Netflix crime dramedy The Brothers Sun, HBO’s horror-tinged crime drama True Detective: Night Country, and Prime Video’s re-imagined caper Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
But there’s more new (and returning) TV to come. These next few weeks bring us the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Here, networks and streamers will promote their latest and greatest winter and spring programming to journalists. And Rotten Tomatoes is on the ground for it all. We’ll update this list with all the news that’s fit to print from that press tour, which runs Feb. 5 to 15 in Pasadena, Calif. Check back regularly for updates.\
There are a lot of things people can say about The Walking Dead franchise: Gory, groundbreaking, high-grossing… But a romance drama?
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the latest spin-off for the AMC/AMC+ juggernaut, concentrates on original series stars Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira’s Michonne: two people with a complicated past who may, or may not, be able to live without one another.
“We watched a lot of Bridgerton,” Lincoln joked when asked about the peculiar tone for a show about the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse.
He then gave a more serious answer, saying that “this is essentially the DNA of the original episode” of the first Walking Dead, which was about “a man in search for his family.”
“That DNA is very much in this story, but we wanted to sort of make it a bit more operatic and, hopefully, shade in a universe with what the grown ups have been doing while we’ve been scrabbling around for 10 years,” Lincoln said.
Gurira was hesitant to say anything about the show, or her character’s journey, that might constitute a spoiler. But she did promise that “there’s a ride people are gonna get and I really, really want them to take that ride.”
“She definitely is going through quite a journey in the series,” she said. “There are a lot of things that happen that she does not expect. There are ways that she has to pivot and adjust that she did not expect in the journey to find her man.”
This is, of course, one of many series that have continued the story of characters who appeared in the first TWD, including Dead City and Daryl Dixon.
When asked if these stories might lead to a giant crossover episode or event series, executive producer Scott Gimple admitted that he’s had “dreams of that” since he started working on the first Walking Dead.
He also noted that “I guess the answer is yes” and that “I have laid little breadcrumbs toward that.”
But is it possible that this show could extend longer than a season?
Gimple said that “anything is possible” but “we’re focused on this one right now.”
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Cast Diaries: Season 1 (2024) premieres Feb. 25 on AMC and AMC+.
The second season of AMC’s Interview with the Vampire won’t premiere until May 12 on AMC and AMC+. But the channels did offer a few bites of news to hold us over until then: David Costabile (Breaking Bad; Billions) will guest star in the second season as a character named Leonard who is described as “a seasoned television personality” who “has a run-in” with Eric Bogosian’s journalist, Daniel Molloy.
Other recurring guest stars this season include Roxane Duran (The White Ribbon, Riviera) as Madeleine and Bally Gill (Sherwood, Slow Horses) as Real Rashid.
And, as previously announced, Delainey Hayles is taking over the role of the eternally young Claudia from Bailey Bass.
“Claudia is still Claudia,” Hayles said. “She still has all the attributes that we know and love. She’s still bloodthirsty. And I think this season, we see her evolving into an older version of herself, so I’m looking forward to people seeing that.”
As to where this season fits into the story of the vampires Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) that fans are familiar with through Rice’s books and the Brad Pitt-Tom Cruise film adaptation, executive producer Mark Johnson told journalists that “this is the second part of the book, and we follow it somewhat religiously with the same, I think, same interpretation that [series creator] Rolin Jones took with the first section.”
“The book spoke to us, and it really dictated where we went with this,” Johnson continued. “At one point, when we did the first season, we actually toyed with going to Europe where most of this takes place — all of it pretty much takes place. But we held off. So, this is really the second half of the book.”
Interview With the Vampire premieres its second season on May 12 on AMC and AMC+.