Tatiana Maslany and Team She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Talk About Smashing into the MCU

Why is She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters speaking to the camera? Which Marvel superheroes will show up? Who’s responsible for the “all the single ladies” humor in the series? Which cast member got in trouble for posting a video from set on social and used the excuse “You can’t stop the music” after a failed attempt to purge it from the internet? How does one guest star in the Wong-CU? And did someone say “West Coast Avengers”? Join Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley as she investigates these mysteries and more in an interview with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany, her costar Ginger Gonzaga, series creator Jessica Gao, and director Kat Coiro.