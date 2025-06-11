"They Look Kind of Silly" - James Gunn and David Corenswet Explain Superman's Trunks

James Gunn, David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, and Rachel Brosnahan sat down with RT correspondent Perri Nemiroff to talk about their hotly anticipated upcoming film Superman, and it wasn’t long before the discussion inevitably turned to Superman’s iconic trunks. How did Gunn make the decision to stick with the classic look, and what did Corenswet think? Watch the video for their explanation, then check out the full interview below.

James Gunn: One of the biggest questions was, were we going to have trunks, or were we going to not have trunks? I talked to Zack Snyder, who was like, “You know, I tried a billion different versions with the trunks, and I couldn’t get there.” And I was feeling exactly the same way. I went in with David — he tried it not trunks, and he tried it trunks — and I was still going to go with not trunks.

David Corenswet: You wanted trunks, in theory. You liked the idea of trunks…

Gunn: Theoretically, I liked the idea of trunks because it’s, you know, the Superman I grew up with.

