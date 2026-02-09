Super Bowl Trailers: Watch Every Movie Trailer Right Now

Check out all the fresh trailers, TV spots, and special looks below, and come back throughout the game as we continue to add all the new ones that air.

Ryan Gosling stars in this sci-fi adventure from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (21 Jump Street, The LEGO Movie) based on the book by Andy Weir (The Martian) about an astronaut who wakes up alone on a spacecraft with no memory and must figure out what happened… except he may not be so alone after all.



In theaters March 20, 2026.

After making her debut in 2025’s Superman, Milly Alcock leads her own film as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, as she travels across the galaxy with her dog Krypto to celebrate her birthday and gets wrapped up in a quest for revenge.



In theaters June 26, 2026.

Pixar’s latest animated treat takes us into the animal kingdom as an animal-loving teen takes advantage of new technology to “hop” into the mind of a robotic beaver in order to help save their habitat from a construction company.



In theaters March 6, 2026.

Steven Spielberg gives us another alien invasion film, this time exploring humanity’s response to learning such world-changing news. The all-star cast is led by Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, and Josh O’Connor, among others.



In theaters June 12, 2026.

It’s been a few years since The Mandalorian ended its third season, but Mando and “Baby Yoda” are back, this time on the big screen. We don’t know exactly what the plot of the new film will be, but it includes Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White among its ensemble.



In theaters May 22, 2026.

Everyone’s favorite pill-shaped mumblers return for a third standalone film that takes place before the first Minions movie, which itself takes place before the first Despicable Me movie. (Whew!) Set in the 1920s, the story follows three minions who head to Hollywood and inadvertently summon a monster from a spellbook.



In theaters July 1, 2026.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has been dropping all kinds of short clips to drum up fan excitement, and of course, they had one for Super Bowl weekend as well.



In theaters April 1, 2026.

