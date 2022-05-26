News

Star Wars Celebration: Everything We Learned About The Mandalorian Season 3, Andor, and More

Lucasfilm's studio showcase extended to news about the fifth Indiana Jones film and a Willow series trailer and date announcement.

May 26, 2022
Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Star Wars Celebration, the weekend-long geek prom devoted to the Galaxy far, far away is in full swing down in Anaheim, California. And while one of its major intentions is to celebrate the fans (there’s even a fan-focused disco), it is also the place for Lucasfilm to debut new details and previews about its upcoming projects. They even reveal new projects from time to time.

Naturally enough, Rotten Tomatoes is there with the fans, gasping as the Celebration Stage offers the new peeks and surprises — like a mini-concert from Star Wars composer John Williams. And we will be updating everything we learn from new shows, release dates, and trailer (when available) right here. So keep watching this space for the latest developments. Thursday, for example, gave us Jude Law’s entrance into the Star Wars universe…

Jude Law Joins the Grammar Rodeo

One of the biggest surprises to come out of Celebration 2022’s first day was the news that Jude Law would be headlining one of the upcoming Star Wars shows. Previously known by the codename “Grammar Rodeo,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will tell the tale of “a story about a group of kids — [each] about 10-years-old — from a tiny planet who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy,” according to executive producer Jon Watts. “They’re trying to get home.”

The show will take place in roughly the same time period as The Mandalorian – and, as it happens, Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will serve as executive producers on the series. Also onboard: Spider-Man: Homecoming writer Christopher Ford.

“It stars kids, but it’s not a kid’s show,” Ford said.

Filoni was quick to amend that, indicating it will be similar in some ways to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, although, he added “but we cut people’s heads off [on that show].”

It is unclear who Law will play or what his relationship will be to the kids lost in space, but pre-production on the program has begun with Ford and Watts saying the show will air in 2023.

Andor Gets a Poster, a Trailer and a Release Date

Andor, the direct prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has been long in the works. But fans were delighted to learn the most important bit of intel about the series: it will debut on Disney+ August 31. Additionally, like Obi-Wan Kenobi, the first two episodes will stream that day.

“I think what’s remarkable is the sacrifice that Cassian Andor makes for the galaxy,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said when asked about why the company choose to return to the character. “And I’m going to add to that the way Diego Luna plays him.”

As previously reported, the series takes place five years prior to Rogue One.

“Those [first 12] episodes will take us one year closer,” creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy said during the presentation.

ANDOR digital key art

(Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Click here to view full-sized poster in new tab.

Shooting on the second season begins this November. Like the first, it will occur over 12 episodes and, as Gilroy explained, “it will take the story over the next four years and the last scene will walk viewers into Rogue One.”

In terms of theme, Luna said, “It’s about us. It’s about the power we have.” But as the program will also see Cassian in a more selfish mode, the actor said the show is also a chance to “go as far as possible from that amazing man who sacrificed everything for the cause.”

He also mentioned his excitement to shoot season 2: “The beauty is, there’s no way they will kill me,” he joked.

The show also features actors like Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw, and Stellan Skarsgård, who plays a Rebel Leader called Luthan Rale – although, Gilroy checked himself when he described the character that way, suggesting it may be more complicated than Lucasfilm is letting on.

Genevieve O'Reilly and Diego Luna

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

But one indisputable member of the Rebellion Alliance appearing in the series is Mon Mothma, played once again by Genevieve O’Reilly.

“It’s such a gift to come back to this role. As actors, we join something for a series or a play. You invest in a character for maybe three years if your lucky,” O’Reilly said. “I played this woman nearly 17 years ago. And to come back and investigate her now with Tony’s writing and alongside Diego Luna, I feel so lucky.”

She later told Rotten Tomatoes that there are “infinite” possibilities to investigate the character as she navigates the halls of power in the Imperial Capital.

The group also unveiled a teaser poster and trailer. The latter will remind Rogue One fans of that film’s grittier feel as overcast forest worlds face the threat of Imperial oppression as the music of composer Nicholas Britell takes point.

And Then There’s Willow!

Willow Ufgood makes his triumphant return this November in a full Willow series. Warwick Davis reprises the role with fellow feature film castmate Joanne Whalley also returning as Sorsha. Although, as the teaser trailer suggested, her situation may not resemble where we last saw her. Although, as Whalley put it, “I’ve got Sorcha’s sword in my hand again, it’s incredible!”

Meanwhile, her daughter Kit (Ruby Cruz) trains to be knight despite her title as princess. She also joins a fellow knight-in-training, Jade (Erin Kellyman) and kitchen maid named Dove (Ellie Bamber) on a quest to find Willow.

Granted, the trailer suggests there will be much more to the quest once they find him.

Ron Howard returns as an executive producer with his Solo: A Star Wars Story cohort Jon Kasdan taking the creative reigns. Following the presentation, Rotten Tomatoes asked Kasdan about the one other bit of Willow lore out in the wild: the Chronicles of the Shadow War series by George Lucas and Chris Claremont. The novels took the story of Elora Danan and Willow in a wild direction and Kasdan said that while there will be some nods to them, the series will follow a different path.

Willow debuts November 30 on Disney+.

The Mandalorian Moves to 2023

The Mandalorian s3 title

(Photo by ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.)

“I’m so excited about Willow!” Filoni said as he took the stage.

Although there was always some hope The Mandalorian’s third season would debut before the end of the year, Favreau and Filoni made it clear we will have to wait a little longer to see the next volume in Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu’s journey. But there was barely a moment to process the news as the pair unveiled a look at the coming season. A teaser trailer featuring glimpses of a Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) in yet another fantastic robe were tempered by some dark tidings. Djarin has been exiled from the Children of the Watch and must still answer the problem posed by Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), but as he put it towards then end of the trailer, “I’m going to Mandalore so that my sins may be forgiven.”

Katee Sackhoff

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Sackhoff joined the pair on stage to announce about her status in the Star Wars galaxy: “I have unfinished business.” We presume that means winning the Darksaber from Din Djarin. But considering the scenes in the trailer — which even see her sitting on a throne very similar to the one on Mandalore — it is still possible she may join his cause in the end. Well, once he truly identifies it.

The trailer also confirmed the return of Imperial scientist Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi), proving the Remnant is not done looking for the youngling in Djarin’s care. And speaking of Grogu, the common tongue may soon be his.

According to Favreau, production has wrapped and the program is in the editing room, but it will be some time before the show is ready to go, so that “2023” release is still pretty nebulous.

Indiana Jones Carries on With John Williams

John Williams and Harrison Ford

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The first day of Celebration also featured a birthday party of sorts for legendary composer John Williams, who turned 90. And after he treated the audience to live renditions the new Obi-Wan Kenobi and Indiana Jones themes, Harrison Ford appeared on stage to say Williams will indeed score the archeologist’s fifth motion picture adventure.

“I’m proud of the movie that we made,” Ford said. “So I’ll be seeing you around campus.”

The film is due for release June 30, 2023.

