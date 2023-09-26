Star Wars: Ahsoka Exclusive Sneak Peek: Sabine and Ezra Flee with Blasters Blazing

Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) finally found Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) living among the Noti, a community of peaceable, turtle-like creatures. Was she followed? Probably. Ezra immediately instructs his friends to pack up and relocate. This exclusive sneak peek at episode 7 of Star Wars: Ahsoka offers one possible reason why: They’re being chased! When one of Ezra’s petite companions uses a slingshot on their pursuers, frustrated Sabine resorts to sarcasm: “That’s charming! Any real weapons?”

88% Star Wars: Ahsoka: Season 1 (2023) episode 7 premieres Tuesday, September 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Disney+.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.