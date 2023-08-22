Ahsoka First Reviews: Series Honors the Star Wars Universe, Critics Say

Critics’ responses to Ahsoka, the latest live-action Star Wars series on Disney+, are solidly Fresh so far, but comments on the pacing are lukewarm. Rosario Dawson shines as former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, and the charismatic performance of late actor Ray Stevenson, who died in May after filming ended, has touched reviewers.

The story, from writer and showrunner Dave Filoni, takes place after the fall of the Galactic Empire, and follows Ahsoka as she hunts for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen, reprising the role he voiced on animated series Star Wars: Rebels). The Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated theatrical film introduced Ahsoka, a Togruta, as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan student. A subsequent animated series of the same name saw the character grow into a strong Jedi Knight. Rebels found an Ahsoka steeped in the workings of the Rebel Alliance as it prepared for war with the Empire.

The character leapt to live-action with Dawson in the role in hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, from series creator Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal. She also appeared in Favreau and Filoni’s Mandalorian spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.

The cast of the new series also includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Tennant, Ivanna Sakhno, Genevieve O’Reilly, Diana Lee Inosanto, and Hayden Christensen.

Here’s what critics are saying on social media about season 1 of Star Wars: Ahsoka:

Rosario Dawson in Star Wars: Ahsoka season 1

Dawson lifts your attention above the “Star Wars” of it all. She even overcomes the scalp appendages she has inherited from the cartoon character, which look exactly like what they are: a dangling pair of rubber bags.

—Mike Hale, New York Times

This series feels like Star Wars thanks to perfectly combined humor, epic lightsaber battles, and emotional high stakes storylines. Feels more like a live action Rebels than a The Mandalorian spin-off, but that’s not a bad thing.

—Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

No matter how hard it strives for widespread accessibility, it’s a sequel that will be of primary interest to established fans.

—Nick Schager, The Daily Beast

The Star Wars TV show we’ve been waiting for, Ahsoka is an astonishing addition to the saga, with a phenomenal cast and pitch-perfect action that will take your breath away. THIS. IS. STAR WARS.

—Josh Wilding, ComicBookMovie.com

At least we still have “Andor.”

—Ben Travers, indieWire

With high highs but also low lows of dramatic pauses and slow pacing, Ahsoka will either draw the fandom in – or force push them away. Rebellions are built on hope. Let’s hope that Ahsoka is built on the same.

—Christie Cronan, Raising Whasians

Filoni has been with Ahsoka Tano every step of the way and the series is in good hands.

—Danielle Solzman, Solzy at the Movies

There’s several cool moments when the Star Wars spirit kicks in & Filoni invokes the original Samurai movies inspiration, but his prowess making 22-minute animated episodes isn’t translating into 45-55 live-action minutes. [Full review in Spanish]

—Jorge Rivera Rubio, QiiBO

A series that’s primarily bland, albeit packed with potentially interesting characters, plus an exceptional anchoring performance from the late Ray Stevenson, whose charismatic presence here left me moved.

—Dan Fienberg, Hollywood Reporter

Fans of Clone Wars and Rebels will appreciate this live-action continuation of Dave Filoni’s saga, while newcomers should dig its promise of a different kind of Force clash.

—Dan Jolin, Empire Magazine

81% Star Wars: Ahsoka: Season 1 (2023) premieres Tuesday, August 22 at 6 p.m. on Disney+.