Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse First Reviews: A Stunning Sequel and One of the Best Comic Book Movies Ever

Five years ago, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse shocked audiences with its innovative animation, compelling multi-verse plot, and show-stopping soundtrack. It not only won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature but changed animated movies forever. How could a sequel even attempt to match — let alone exceed — that groundbreaking comic book movie? Well, the first reviews of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have earned the follow-up a similarly exceptional Tomatometer score, with critics declaring it a bigger, better, and more visually stunning movie — perhaps one of the best sequels of all time, even.

Here’s what critics are saying about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

Does it live up to expectations?

“Excuse me while I pick my jaw up off the floor… We never would’ve thought this one would surpass Into the Spider-Verse, and yet it does by leaps and bounds.” – Travis Hopson, Punch Drunk Critics

“They’ve done it. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse doesn’t just extend the tale of Miles Morales. The film advances that story into newly jacked-up realms of wow-ness that make it a genuine spiritual companion piece to the first film.” – Owen Gleiberman, Variety

“It is everything we could ask for [with] a sequel of a movie so groundbreaking, and then some.” – Jesus Agudo, eCartelera

“Simply put, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse delivers.” – Matt Rodriguez, Shakefire

How does it compare to Into the Spider-Verse?

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of those rare superhero sequels that surpasses the already-great original.” – Casey Chong, Casey’s Movie Mania

“Across the Spider-Verse takes everything that made the first one so special and multiplies it, expands it with ambition and depth.” – Jesus Agudo, eCartelera

“It goes bigger and accomplishes more than its awesome predecessor.” – Travis Hopson, Punch Drunk Critics

“The art of Across the Spider-Verse feels even more self-assured than the first film.” – Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

“That one spun our heads and then some; this one spins our heads even more.” – Owen Gleiberman, Variety

“Across the Spider-Verse vibrates with the same energy as its predecessor even when it feels more leaden with backstory.” – Lovia Gyarkye, Hollywood Reporter

“This is marginally more interesting and watchable than the first Spider-Verse, [but] it’s still more of a ‘feeling’ than a film.” – Roger Moore, Movie Nation

Is it one of the all-time best movie sequels?

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has most of the things that a great sequel should: a mix of solid character-driven storytelling with enough heart, action, humor and dramatic tension.” – Casey Chong, Casey’s Movie Mania

“The mark of any great sequel is how the filmmakers raise the game, compounding their characters’ universe, gifting them with compelling adversarial obstacles and expanding upon the craft itself. Blessedly, the clever minds behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse deliver the goods in spades.” – Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

“It is a smart, thrilling piece of work that reminded me of other great part twos like The Dark Knight and The Empire Strikes Back.” – Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

“This sequel is very much the webslinger’s Empire Strikes Back.” – Travis Hopson, Punch Drunk Critics

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the best films of the year, period. This is how a sequel should be.” – Matt Rodriguez, Shakefire

How are the visuals this time?

“The watercolor animation is a lustrous blend that swirls together to create something bold, enchanting, and innovative. It is a true step up from its predecessor, using a colorful palette that brings every frame to life as each scene appears as though it’s hand-painted.” – Valerie Complex, Deadline Hollywood Daily

“The images in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have an intoxicating unpredictability. The film makes you feel like you’re dropping through the floors of a modern art museum on acid.” – Owen Gleiberman, Variety

“The animations are not just striking, but incredibly absorbing in each new dimension.” – Lovia Gyarkye, Hollywood Reporter

“It builds on the first movie’s aesthetics with one of the most strikingly conceived and executed animated films ever made.” – Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

“This is the most stunning animated movie I’ve ever seen… There’s never been anything like it before.” – Travis Hopson, Punch Drunk Critics

“The animation is just as important to the story as anything else. It adds an extra layer of depth and allows creativity in scenes that would otherwise be impossible.” – Matt Rodriguez, Shakefire

“A veritable history of 20th century art and comic booking is painted over sequences, shots, and scenes, creating pretty pictures but confusing images that don’t advance the plot.” – Roger Moore, Movie Nation

What about the action?

“If you thought the action sequences in Into the Spider-Verse were spectacular, wait until you witness what the sequel has in store… There’s some truly groundbreaking, mind-blowing stuff on display.” – Mark Cassidy, ComicBookMovie.com

“There’s a true craftsmanship to the action that’s breathtaking.” – Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

“Action has been pumped up to another level.” – Travis Hopson, Punch Drunk Critics

“Action sequences unfold with their own kinetic logic yet remain fully coherent (something the vast majority of our current crop of live-action blockbusters can’t claim) and engaging to the point that audiences might forget to breathe during them.” – Kate Erbland, IndieWire

“The sequel boasts plenty of thrilling action choreography… but some action sequences tend to move too fast to the point they feel weightless.” – Casey Chong, Casey’s Movie Mania

Does it have another great script?

“It’s a script that earns every one of its 140 minutes, almost overwhelming in its abundance of ideas.” – Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

“Its funny jokes and poignant touches get obscured in the endless maelstrom.” – Peter Bradshaw, Guardian

“Across the Spider-Verse still contains plenty of humor, but if it falls short of the original in any way, it’s that it’s just not quite as funny.” – Mark Cassidy, ComicBookMovie.com

Does it honor the source material?

“Across the Spider-Verse gets even more serious about recreating the experience of reading a comic book.” – Lovia Gyarkye, Hollywood Reporter

“From the comic panel-like transitions to the dynamic action sequences, the movie exudes an organic love for its source material. It isn’t just a film but an experience and a nod to every Spider-Man fan who has ever flipped through the pages of a Marvel publication.” – Valerie Complex, Deadline Hollywood Daily

Are we looking at one of the best comic book movies ever?

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has the right mix of character development, emotional stakes, and action to make it a comic book movie masterpiece.” – Danielle Solzman, Solzy at the Movies

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is comic book perfection.” – Matt Rodriguez, Shakefire

“If the first film showed what superhero movies could be, Across the Spider-Verse goes even further: It shows what they should be.” – Kate Erbland, IndieWire

“What sets this film apart from other superhero fare is its sheer commitment to authenticity.” – Valerie Complex, Deadline Hollywood Daily

“More than most superhero movies, it’s about empowerment instead of destiny. And that’s powerful stuff.” – Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

“It’s perhaps the single best Spider-Man story ever brought to the big screen, and I say that with all the love in my heart to Spider-Man 2.” – Travis Hopson, Punch Drunk Critics

“With both Marvel Studios and DC Studios expanding to other universes, it’s all grown a little tiresome over the years. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the best of them all.” – Matt Rodriguez, Shakefire

How are the performances?

“The voice cast again is excellent, with this installment giving them even more emotional ranges to play. Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld are given tough assignments and ace them thoroughly.” – Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

“I want to give some praise to Shameik Moore, who finds the perfect register for the odd intersection of youth, manhood, and heroism in which Miles finds himself.” – Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

“Oscar Isaac delivers an engaging supporting turn as the no-nonsense Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099… Karan Soni provides hilarious comic relief as Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India.” – Casey Chong, Casey’s Movie Mania

Are there any problems, then?

“There’s a greater effort now to connect Miles’ origin story to broader lessons about superhero canons. That doesn’t always land as gracefully, and parts of Across the Spider-Verse feel weighed down by this need to belabor a well-established point.” – Lovia Gyarkye, Hollywood Reporter

“For all its artistic triumphs, the plot sometimes feels overly complex… There are so many people, and details can be hard to follow.” – Valerie Complex, Deadline Hollywood Daily

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse really only has one flaw, and that’s that it’s only half of the story.” – Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

Will we want to watch it more than once?

“You’re going to miss things on the first viewing, but don’t worry, you’re going to want to see it again immediately after the credits start rolling.” – Matt Rodriguez, Shakefire

“It’s the kind of movie that demands more than one viewing, especially given its barrage of Easter eggs and references that you might miss the first time around.” – Casey Chong, Casey’s Movie Mania

“You could watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse a dozen times and not catch all of the surprises and Easter Eggs.” – Travis Hopson, Punch Drunk Critics

Will it leave us excited for Beyond the Spider-Verse?

“It leaves viewers anxiously anticipating the next chapter, and it earns its cliffhangers by grounding them in a story of young people refusing to submit to a concept of what a hero’s arc needs to be.” – Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has made a pact with us, one that’s increasingly rare in the pop movie universe. It’s promising that the series is going to keep us hooked, in every frame, on surprise.” – Owen Gleiberman, Variety

“Assuming the next installment sticks the landing, we’re going to have not just one of the best animated franchises of all-time, or even superhero properties, but just a classic trilogy.” – Joey Magidson, Awards Radar

“This conclusion will surely be worth the wait.” – Kate Erbland, IndieWire

“I want the sequel RIGHT NOW. I literally can’t wait for it to get here.” – Travis Hopson, Punch Drunk Critics

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens in theaters everywhere on June 2, 2023.

