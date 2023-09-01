News

Special Ops: Lioness Finale Exclusive Sneak Peek: 'Execute the Mission'

The Lioness (Laysla De Oliveira) is in the field for her final mission. CIA handler Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly) and Secretary of State Edwin Mullins (Morgan Freeman) debate the plan.

Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira) is undercover in her final mission in this scene from the season 1 finale of Paramount+ espionage series Special Ops: Lioness. CIA handler Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), Secretary of State Edwin Mullins (Morgan Freeman), and NSA Advisor Hollar (Bruce McGill) watch surveillance footage debate the safety of their operative along with a group of observers. Westfield reassures them and explains that once she executes the mission, she’ll activate a beacon and move to an extraction point. “Just so I’m clear: Define ‘execute the mission,’” Mullins asks.

The series also stars Zoe Saldana as Joe and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade and is created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone).

53% Special Ops: Lioness: Season 1 (2023) finale debuts on Sunday, September 3 on Paramount+.

