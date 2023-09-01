Special Ops: Lioness Finale Exclusive Sneak Peek: 'Execute the Mission'

Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira) is undercover in her final mission in this scene from the season 1 finale of Paramount+ espionage series Special Ops: Lioness. CIA handler Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), Secretary of State Edwin Mullins (Morgan Freeman), and NSA Advisor Hollar (Bruce McGill) watch surveillance footage debate the safety of their operative along with a group of observers. Westfield reassures them and explains that once she executes the mission, she’ll activate a beacon and move to an extraction point. “Just so I’m clear: Define ‘execute the mission,’” Mullins asks.

The series also stars Zoe Saldana as Joe and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade and is created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone).

53% Special Ops: Lioness: Season 1 (2023) finale debuts on Sunday, September 3 on Paramount+.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.