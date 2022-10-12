She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Finale Exclusive Sneak Peek: The Hunt for the HulkKing

In an exclusive sneak peek at the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale, Jennifer (Tatiana Maslany) and Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) map out Intelligencia’s connections. Nikki reports that the process of finding the players running the hate-speech site, including site administrator HulkKing, has hit one dead end after another. The site’s ownership is registered outside of US jurisdiction, which is annoying because Nikki wants to “find them and destroy them by any and all means,” but Jen, of course, wants to sue.