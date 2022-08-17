She-Hulk: Attorney at Law First Reviews: Tatiana Maslany Is 'Absolutely Perfect' In the New Marvel Series, Critics Say

In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany steps into the role of Jennifer Walters, a defense lawyer for enhanced humans. Matters get rather complicated for Jennifer when the blood of her world-famous Avenger cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) mixes with her own and give her Hulk powers. Now, she must balance her career aspirations, along with her own big green alter-ego, and do her best not to smash too many things, in the process.

Aside from Maslany and Ruffalo, the 10-episode first season also stars Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia, Josh Segarra as Augustus “Pug” Pugliese, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Charlie Cox in his second MCU appearance as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

The buzz behind the new series is notably high. So, does it deliver the goods? Here’s what critics are saying about season 1 of Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

How Does It Fit into the MCU?

As showrunner Jessica Gao has confirmed in recent interviews, “She-Hulk” takes place a relatively short amount of time after “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which means we’re also past the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” This series is filled with MCU callbacks and Easter Eggs and cameos, but even if you don’t have a doctorate in all things Marvel, the writers do a splendid job of telling this particular story in a straightforward and relatively simple fashion, making it easy to digest. —Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

The “She-Hulk” team doesn’t lack for comedy writing talent (with alums from “Robot Chicken,” “On My Block,” “Santa Clarita Diet,” and actual She-Hulk comics), but the show still searches for its voice, bogged down by larger tasks of fitting into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, developing Phase 4, and establishing this character in a world teeming with superheroes. In the four episodes screened for critics, there’s no hint of where “She-Hulk” is heading. —Proma Khosla, IndieWire

Jen works on hero and villain cases, notably involving Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) and Wong (Benedict Wong), connecting this series to The Incredible Hulk as well as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. There are other connections as well to other films and characters that I won’t spoil here, but that doesn’t even include the much-anticipated inclusion of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, which does not happen in the first four episodes. —Alex Maidy, JoBlo’s Movie Network

When you fold in She-Hulk’s clever use of familiar MCU lore – both the oft-forgotten The Incredible Hulk, and other nuggets of canon that are way too good to spoil here – the show’s approach feels even more revolutionary, and shows just how much can be possible within the sandbox of superhero adaptations. —Jenna Anderson, ComicBook.com

How Is Tatiana Maslany?

A charming pivot for the MCU into comedic legal procedural territory featuring a pitch-perfect performance from Tatiana Maslany who manages to elevate every single element of the production.

—Perri Nemiroff, YouTube

Despite all that, the cast charms, with Maslany at ease in the lead. She’s a natural fit with any costar, particularly Ruffalo, nailing everything from Jen’s sweet impudence to her command of a courtroom. Jen and Bruce tease each other like siblings, and though he quickly exits the show, their relationship carries the pilot. —Proma Khosla, IndieWire

Tatiana Maslany is absolutely perfect in the role. We’ve seen her portray multiple characters in Orphan Black but this is different. This time around, she’s playing in the Marvel playground and pushing the comedy limits in the MCU. —Danielle Solzman, Solzy at the Movies

What About the Rest of the Cast?

Benedict Wong continues to steal every scene as Wong, now established across multiple films as impeccable comedic relief that never undermines his powers, sorcery, or status. —Proma Khosla, IndieWire

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra and Jameela Jamil are among several reliable supporting players barely utilized thus far who could form a solid foundation along with Maslany, Gonzaga and some of the cameos that are so frequent Jen has to reassure the audience that this isn’t a cameo-of-the-week show. —Dan Fienberg, Hollywood Reporter

Those in her immediate orbit get to consistently shine as well, both as individuals and as key pieces of Jen’s increasingly weird life. This includes, but is not limited to, Jen’s bubbly paralegal best friend Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga, cementing her newly created character as a joyous staple of She-Hulk lore), her coworker Augustus “Pug” Pugliese (Josh Segarra, delivering a heartfelt “straight man” performance full of surprises), and her superpowered rival Titania (Jameela Jamil, already stealing the scene in a few brief moments of these early episodes). —Jenna Anderson, ComicBook.com

Does the Comedic Procedural Format Work?

While there’s plenty to like and latch onto along the way, it’s hard to shake the feeling while watching “She-Hulk” that its approach is several years behind the curve.

—Caroline Framke, Variety

From that wacky title to the dicey special effects to the breezy tone to the occasionally cheesy dialogue to the breaking of the fourth wall, the Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” plays like a 21st century take on a 1980s TV show, and I mean that as a compliment. —Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

When the series fully gives in to the silliness of legal proceedings featuring shape-shifting elves and hack magicians with Doctor Strange’s powers, it’s funny and engaging. When it goes off in too many directions, it falters. —Kelly Lawler, USA Today

The series utilizes the conventions of TV comedies to great effect, with a mix of “case of the week” episodic storylines and larger serialized mysteries that the MCU hasn’t quite seen since WandaVision. This familiar format creates a launchpad for the show to be undeniably comedic and silly, with one-liners, visual gags, and post-credits scenes that will leave many viewers doing a double take.

—Jenna Anderson, ComicBook.com

What About the Visual Effects?

It didn’t help She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s case that Maslany in She-Hulk form looks odd. I’m not dismissing her performance: if there’s someone who can play the same character in two different bodies, it’s her. It’s just all the CGI involved.

—Patricia Puentes, Ask

Much has been made of the admittedly questionable effects in “She-Hulk.” Whereas Ruffalo’s Hulk looks like a melding of CGI and practical effects, She-Hulk often looks like she’s been made up by the same team that did Lou Ferrigno’s work back in the day. —Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

Maslany spends maybe half of the series as Jen, chipper and likable, and the other half as She-Hulk, clearly recognizable under special effects that aren’t impressive, but rarely attempt to be. She-Hulk is, as I’ve mentioned, big and green in a lithe, athletic and elongated way. If there were more action scenes or more sequences requiring heavy lifting, literally or figuratively, from the effects, maybe the show’s technical modesty would be a problem. —Dan Fienberg, Hollywood Reporter

“She-Hulk” sticks out in the everyday office, bar, and household settings, not because of her size and shape, but because she simply doesn’t match the fabric of her surrounding reality. —Proma Khosla, IndieWire

What Do Critics Say About the Female Perspective?

We quickly understand that even if the series gives her larger-than-life adversaries, Jen’s real obstacles come in the form of online dating or condescending male co-workers, which can be very funny when She-Hulk takes the time to clearly explain how chauvinistic institutions treat her differently as ordinary Jen versus She-Hulk.

—Dan Fienberg, Hollywood Reporter

While there is very much a female-centric perspective to this series, it does not come across as preachy nor does it turn the male characters into caricatures to drive home a message. —Alex Maidy, JoBlo’s Movie Network

Gao, Coiro, and Maslany have all spoken about how “She-Hulk” explores societal perceptions of women and their bodies, and it’s clear that they’ve put thought into every way that manifests in Jen’s life. —Proma Khosla, IndieWire

Any Final Thoughts?

If the final five episodes are anywhere near this charming, then Marvel has an absolute win on their hands.

—Arezou Amin, Collider

The self-aware sensibility and Maslany’s performance help both She-Hulk and the series named for her carve their own place within the large and formulaic MCU apparatus.

—Alan Sepinwall, Rolling Stone

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ is one of Marvel’s best series to date. It’s a legal comedy that just happens to star comic book characters. Tatiana Maslany leads an amazing cast as the perfect Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk.

—Cassondra Feltus, Black Girl Nerds

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is not only the live-action debut that its titular character has always deserved, but it’s a new turning point for what the MCU’s TV shows are capable of.

—Jenna Anderson, ComicBook.com

88% She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1 (2022) premieres Thursday, August 18 on Disney+.