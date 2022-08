In an exclusive sneak peek at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2, Jennifer Walters ( Tatiana Maslany ) bristles at the thought of having received her new job just because she’s super-powered. Asked to present herself in her She-Hulk form at work, she’s big, green, and barefoot as she self-consciously follows her boss Holden Holliway ( Steve Coulter ) to her new office.

85% She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Season 1 (2022) new episodes debut on Thursdays on Disney+.