Reboot Season 1, Episode 5 Exclusive Sneak Peek: Keegan-Michael Key's Reed Is 'Not an Idiot'

Gordon (Paul Reiser) and his estranged daughter Hannah (Rachel Bloom) finally seem to be communicating better about development on their show, but series star Reed Sterling (Keegan-Michael Key) has a few notes and is “not an idiot.” Zack (Calum Worthy), meanwhile, is displaying signs of puppy love lost.

About the Show:

An early 2000s family sitcom is rebooted, and the dysfunctional cast must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. The series also stars Judy Greer and Johnny Knoxville.

86% Reboot: Season 1 (2022) new episodes launch on Tuesdays on Hulu.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.