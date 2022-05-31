Vote in the Pixar Showdown - Round 1

The animation giant known as Pixar is getting set to debut their 26th feature film, Lightyear, in just a couple of weeks, which means it’s a great time for another showdown! Now, if you’ve been paying attention to all the other showdowns we’ve done — or if you’re generally familiar with tournament-style brackets — you know that in order to build a proper bracket, you need a very specific number of competitors. With just 25 films (so far) in Pixar’s filmography, we’re missing seven entries to bring the number up to a nice, even 32… so we fiddled around a bit and came up with a way to make things interesting.

Yes, you’re going to see favorites like all of the Toy Story films that ultimately inspired the upcoming Lightyear, as well as classics like Finding Nemo and Wall-E and recent films like Coco, Soul, and Turning Red. But the seven missing entries will be filled by Pixar shorts of particular distinction: the five Pixar short films that won Academy Awards, the one that earned the highest Audience Score, and the early short that gave us two iconic symbols that will forever be associated with the studio.

So cast your votes below for your favorite Pixar movies before polls close at 10pm PT on Thursday, June 2, then come back to see the results and vote in the next round!

Round 1

