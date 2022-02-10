Owen Wilson’s Five Favorite Films

First Blood, when that came out, I remember going to see it with my brothers and a friend and we loved it so much we went back the next day and saw it. I think it was just incredible. I mean, there’s an incredible action thing where he kind of jumps off a cliff and he’s kind of falling through these trees, and it had kind of a great sort of beginning with Brian Dennehy. He kind of picks up Stallone, Rambo, and he’s like, “Here, let me give you a ride to the edge of town.” And Rambo’s like, “I’m not bothering anybody. I’m just walking.” He goes, “Yeah, we don’t want any trouble here, and let me just give you a ride and we’ll just drop you off here.” And he drops him off and then is turning and he’s driving back, and he’s looks in the rearview mirror, and there’s Rambo’s turned and walking back into town. It’s just a great kind of existential hero because why couldn’t he have just walked through that town? Why did that sheriff have to pick him up and kick him out of town, because he wasn’t bothering anybody?

And then I remember Richard Crenna, who’s also great in The Flamingo Kid. I don’t know if I can say that I that’s a movie I loved; I don’t know if it’s one of my five favorites. But anyway, he’s sort of Rambo’s captain that they kind of bring in to talk to John Rambo. John Rambo explains to him, “They drew first blood, not me.” There’s some kind of cut that he gets on his arm that he has to kind of stitch up himself. But it also had a great look to it kind of there in the Pacific Northwest. But yeah, that’s a great story.