Only Murders in the Building First Reviews: The Cast Retains Its 'Killer Chemistry,' Critics Say About Season 3

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) are back at the center of a murder mystery again in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. Tragedy strikes when Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), the star of Oliver’s Broadway comeback, is murdered. The trio try to solve the case with the help of Broadway (and series) newcomer Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), while distraught Oliver attempts to revive his show.

Ashley Park, Gerald Caesar, Linda Emond, Allison Guinn, Adrian Martinez, Don Darryl Rivera, Wesley Taylor, and Jesse Williams also join the series for season 3, while Ryan Broussard, Michael Cyril Creighton, Andrea Martin, and Jason Veasey, return.

Only Murders in the Building was co-created and written by Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking), who also executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

The series has two Certified Fresh seasons; season 1 has a perfect 100% score, and season 2 follows closely behind with a 98% score. Season 3 has kicked off with another 100% score — but will it hold on to that killer score?

There’s always the chance that “Only Murders in the Building” won’t stick the landing in its third season, but for its bulk, it’s starting out pretty strong.

—Josh Spiegel, Slashfilm

Only Murders in the Building retains its cast’s killer chemistry and superb wit, but the extra focus on the theatrical provides refreshing new complications to the Charles-Oliver-Mabel dynamic.

—Belen Edwards, Mashable

It’s not that Season 3 is anything close to bad — it’s just that they’ve shown us in previous seasons how great this concept, and the chemistry within, can be. By separating the cast as much as the show does, a touch of that magic is missing.

—Mary Siroky, Consequence

Romance may be ephemeral at the Arconia but friendship never dies. The only way a series this campy works is if its emotional intelligence is as high as its hijinks and Only Murders in the Building is on the case.

—Sherin Nicole, Geek Girl Riot

While the show still delivers some strong performances from this season’s guest stars Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep, it’s lost sight of what made the first two seasons of the true-crime spoof so compelling.

—Samantha Nelson, IGN Movies

By Season 3, Only Murders in the Building still knows how to surprise savvy viewers and misdirect them with red herrings. But, the heart of the show remains the trio of Oliver, Charles and Mabel.

—Fred Topel, United Press International

Thanks to a winning cast (now including two major stars) and an enticing new mystery, Only Murders in the Building still remains light on its feet.

—Rachel LaBonte, Screen Rant

If Only Murders is anything, it is splendid fun.

—Benji Wilson, Daily Telegraph (UK)

That Streep’s show-stopping performance blends right in with the world of Only Murders indicates just how well the whole show works.

In its third coming, the show manages to maintain a fine balance between familiarity and freshness, and keeping us poised on the edge of a well-produced, well-acted wedge.

—Shubhra Gupta, The Indian Express

