One Piece First Reviews: 'Campy,' 'Bighearted' Adventure 'To Delight Your Inner Child,' Critics Say

The wildly popular Japanese manga One Piece has gotten a live-action adaptation for Netflix. Following wannabe pirate Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), the story takes fans on adventures across a fantastical world of magic, giant monsters, and power-bestowing fruits. Monkey is joined by his Straw Hat Pirates crew: Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), a deadly pirate hunter and expert swordsman; cook Sanji (Taz Skylar), who’s as deadly as his food is delicious; navigator Nami (Emily Rudd) is a quick-witted cartographer and a master thief; and Usopp (Jacob Romero), a sharpshooter who prefers to avoid confrontation.

Read on to find out what critics are saying about season 1 of One Piece.

It’s the fun, quirky adaptation that One Piece fans and newbies alike deserve.

—David Opie, Empire Magazine

To an even greater extent than the Netflix “Cowboy Bebop,” the Netflix “One Piece” feels bland and generic.

—Mike Hale, New York Times

A sweet, spirited adventure to delight your inner child.

—Angie Han, Hollywood Reporter

If the best result one can hope for is an approximation of the original, close or far, what does this version of “One Piece” provide that the original can’t?

—Alison Herman, Variety

Given everything stacked against it, it’s pretty impressive how much Netflix’s version fits into such a short season, and it’ll be a relief for novices and die-hard fans alike that the end result is an enjoyable ​summer binge-watch.

—Kayleigh Donaldson, TheWrap

The deeper we get into the season, and the more we learn about each member of the crew, the more One Piece drags.

—Alan Sepinwall, Rolling Stone

An entertaining adaptation that’s hindered by a desire to recreate every major event found in its source material.

—Kenneth Seward Jr., IGN Movies

Iñaki Godoy is a pitch-perfect lead for this wildly charming adventure that’s bursting at the seams with heart and positivity. Pushed play on Episode 1 and couldn’t stop. A favorite new show of 2023.

—Perri Nemiroff, Perri Nemiroff (YouTube)

[An] energetic cross between “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Scott Pilgrim,” with a dash of “Doctor Who”-style camp… a bighearted, swashbuckling answer to “Stranger Things.”

—Brian Truitt, USA Today

One Piece is a lot of things all at once, in the end, but above all else an adventure. One which proves sea-worthy for newcomers, at least.

—Liz Shannon Miller, Consequence

81% One Piece: Season 1 (2023) launches on Thursday, Aug. 31 on Netflix.

