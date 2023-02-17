First-Look Photos of Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Released

AMC released the first three images from the Norman Reedus-fronted spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Ted Lasso season 3 teaser drops. HBO Max’s The Penguin adds more to its cast. Seth MacFarlane is developing graphic novel The Shrouded College for Peacock. Plus, trailers for Shadow and Bone season 2, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and more of the biggest news in TV and streaming of the past week.

TOP STORY

AMC Offers First Look at Norman Reedus in Spinoff The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

(Photo by Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

The Walking Dead may be over, but the adventures of Daryl Dixon will continue in AMC’s new undead spinoff The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, with Norman Reedus returning to play the fan favorite character. To whet the appetites of fans everywhere, AMC dropped three new images from the upcoming show to tease what Daryl may be up to when he touches down in France.

With more spinoffs in various stages of development, including the Maggie and Negan–centered The Walking Dead: Dead City and the highly-anticipated (and yet to be titled) Rick and Michonne spinoff project, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and inundated with zombies.

And we don’t blame you.

Reedus apparently feels it, too. He described this continuation of Daryl’s storyline as a “reset,” telling EW, “You learn a lot of things after 12 years of doing a show, and there are certain paths that you inevitably have to go down because [there is such a big cast]. We don’t really have that over there. It’s kind of a fresh start for us, with all the things that we loved doing, and just a whole bunch more.”

The six-episode first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is set to premiere in the fall. Until we know more, check out the other two first-look images below.

(Photo by Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

(Photo by Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

Ted Lasso season 3 Teaser Wants You To Believe — Again

AFC Richmond will hit the field once again, and maybe for the last time, when Apple TV+’s celebrated sports series returns for season 3. Will they come out on top when all is said and done? According to the above teaser, all we have to do is believe.

Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, and Juno Temple will return for the Emmy-winning series. And they’ll definitely have their work cut out for them, considering the reveal in season 2 that Nick Mohammed’s Nate, still reeling from being dubbed “the Wonder Kid” by the media, has gone over to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) and the opposing team.

With Roy Kent stepping up as AFC Richmond’s assistant coach, while Ted continues wrestling with professional and personal challenges, the emotional stakes for the new run of episodes may be the highest yet. But when all the cards feel like they’re stacked against him, Coach Lasso always seems to rise to the occasion. Can he do it again, this time? All we can do is believe.

Ted Lasso season 3 will premiere on March 15 on Apple TV+

Read also: The Most Anticipated TV and Streaming Shows of 2023

New Trailers: The Sun Summoner and the Darkling Meet in Battle in Shadow and Bone Season 2

“What nightmare have we gotten ourselves into?” Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) asks in the new trailer for Shadow and Bone season 2. If you thought things were going to get easier for Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), you’ve got another thing coming.

Continuing the saga based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse book series, the new episodes will find Alina in a challenging predicament: She’s got to level up her cool new sun-summoning powers and figure out how to use them to stop General Aleksander Kirigan (Ben Barnes), better known as the Darkling, from dragging the entire world into utter darkness.

An unkillable army made of shadows is just one of many problems Alina and her new crew of allies will face in battling Kirigan. All she has to do, really, is embark on a continent-spanning journey to find the mythical creatures that will help to amplify her powers. Hey, no pressure.

Shadow and Bone season 2 premieres on Thursday, March 16 on Netflix.

More trailers and teasers released this week:

• Part 2 of You season 4 picks up where the previous episodes left off. Gone is the whodunnit theme of the first half of this installment. What’s left? Bloody hell. Premieres March 9. (Netflix)

• Swarm, which hails from Atlanta creator Donald Glover and writer Janine Nabers, follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn. Premieres March 17. (Prime Video)

• American Born Chinese is based on the genre-hopping graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang and tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. Premieres Spring 2023. (Disney+)

• Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is a musical prequel series to musical film Grease, taking place four years before Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson lit up Rydell High, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, and before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school. The story follows four fed-up outcasts who dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change things forever. Premieres April 6. (Disney+)

• Outlast is a raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win $1 million dollars. There is only one rule in this cutthroat game: They must be a part of a team to win. Premieres March 10. (Netflix)

• Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a prequel to the bodice-ripping phenomenon from TV super-producer Shonda Rhimes, tells the love story of young Queen Charlotte’s marriage and tracks Lady Agatha Danbury’s rise in society. The limited series premieres May 4. (Netflix)

• Daisy Jones & the Six follows the story of a 1970s band fronted by two feuding, charismatic singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Based on the New York Times bestselling novel and set to the soundtrack of original music, the limited series portrays an iconic band imploding at the height of its powers. Premieres March 3. (Prime Video)

• Extrapolations is a bracing drama that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith, and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Premieres March 17. (Apple TV+)

• Lucky Hank stars Bob Odenkirk as Professor Hank Devereaux, an English department chairman at an underfunded college who toes the line between midlife crisis and full-blown meltdown. Premieres March 19. (AMC and AMC+)

• MH370: The Flight That Disappeared explores the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. When the plane and the 239 people on board went missing, a global investigation into the greatest mystery of the modern age ensued. Despite official reports, countless theories, and tireless searches for evidence, one central question remained: What are we missing? Premieres March 8. (Netflix)

For all the latest TV and streaming trailers subscribe to the Rotten Tomatoes TV YouTube channel.

Casting: HBO Max’s The Penguin Series Adds Four More to Its Cast

(Photo by ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O’Connell have been added to HBO Max’s series, The Penguin. The program stars Colin Farrell as the notorious Batman villain and will continue the story that began in The Batman. Marvel’s The Runaways alum Rhenzy Feliz has also been added to the cast, Variety reported in a separate article. Details regarding the characters the actors will be playing have yet to be released. (Variety)

Digman!, the new half-hour adult animated comedy series co-created by Emmy- and Golden Globe–winning actor Andy Samberg, has announced an epic slate of guest stars for the show’s inaugural season. Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, Cole Escola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Jane Lynch, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, Claudia O’Doherty, Lennon Parham, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, Paul Rust, Jason Schwartzman, Carl Tart, Joe Lo Truglio, and Edgar Wright will all lend their voices to the new Comedy Central series. Digman! is set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet, with Samberg providing the voice of the protagonist, Rip Digman. Mitra Jouhari, Tim Robinson, Dale Soules, Guz Khan, Melissa Fumero, and Tim Meadows round out the main cast.

Apple TV+’s crime drama series Sinking Spring has added seven more to its cast, opposite leads Brian Tyree Henry (who plays the main character Ray), Michael Mando, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, and Amir Arison. The new additions are Ving Rhames, who will play Ray’s ex-con father Bart; Dustin Nguyen who will play Ray’s friend, Ho Dinh; Nesta Cooper who is Michelle, a lawyer hired to represent both Ray; Idris Debrand who will play a younger version of Ray; Liz Caribel who is Manny’s girlfriend Sherry; Will Pullen who will play junior DEA agent Marchetti; and Kaci Walfall who is Marietty, a girlfriend from Ray’s past. (Deadline)

Sam Esmail’s Metropolis has cast Briana Middleton in the lead role. She will plays Finnie Polito in the Apple TV+ series adaptation of Fritz Lang’s iconic 1927 sci-fi film. Librarians alum Lindy Booth has since been added as the show’s second official cast member. (Variety)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia alum Kaitlin Olson will star in Drew Goddard’s American remake of HPI, the popular French detective series. Olson, who will also produce the series, will play a single mom of three who helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. Soon, she is brought on as a consultant to help solve cases. Deadline reported separately that Daniel Sunjata will also star. (Deadline)

Ben McKenzie will star in ABC’s drama pilot The Hurt Unit. According to the show’s logline, the series is “a cutting-edge medical drama about a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time.” Deadline has since reported that Augustus Prew, Michelle Ortiz, and Jaime Lee Kirchner have been added to the cast. (Variety)

Joel Kinnaman will play former CIA analyst John Nixon in Debriefing The President, based on Nixon’s non-fiction book that documented his experience as the first American to identify and interrogate Saddam Hussein after he was captured in 2003. (Deadline)

J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan’s Duster was ordered to series by HBO Max. The eight-episode crime caper will star Rachel Hilson and Josh Holloway and follow the first Black female FBI agent (the series is set in 1972) as she sets out to take down a growing crime syndicate with the help of a gutsy getaway driver. Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez, and Benjamin Charles Watson will also star.

Taylor Sheridan’s Bass Reeves series has added Forrest Goodluck and Lauren E. Banks to star opposite series lead David Oyelowo. Banks will play Jenny, the loyal and fierce wife of Reeves. Goodluck is a young and stylish Cherokee man named Billy Crowe. The series will follow the true story of Reeves, who is known as the greatest frontier hero in American history. (Variety)

Production & Development: Seth MacFarlane Is Developing Graphic Novel The Shrouded College for Peacock

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

A new horror adventure is making its way to Peacock, thanks to Seth MacFarlane. The Shrouded College, which is written by Charles Soule and Will Sliney, who will also executive produce, is a set of seven interconnected stories that follow a group of characters enlisted to become secret agents fighting a cold war of supernatural proportions on behalf of a down-and-out organization known as The Shrouded College. “Hell to Pay,” the first issue in the comic series, was published in November 2022 and the second installment, “The Bloody Dozen,” will drop in late 2023. Over the next few years, the series will hit the shelves in comic and graphic novel formats. (Deadline)

Creatures of Sonaria, the open world survival video game in Roblox, which features a bevy of dragons, monsters, and other supernatural creatures, is in development by Wind Sun Sky Entertainment and Productivity Media, Inc., as a live-action scripted series. As the press release states, the series will “bring the games’ fantastical creatures and epic world to life in a new medium that consumers haven’t experienced before.”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson continues to carve out a successful niche in the television world. The Emmy and Grammy award-winning producer, director, actor, and recording artist has entered into a non-exclusive multi-project broadcast deal with Fox Entertainment. Through his production company G-Unit Film & Television, Jackson will bring scripted dramas, live-action comedies, and animated series to the network.

Starsky & Hutch may be returning to television soon, but with a new look and feel. The one-hour drama, which is being developed at Fox by writers and showrunners Sam Sklaver and Elizabeth Peterson, will center on Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson, two female detectives who solve crimes in Desert City. The series will explore their professional relationship and close friendship as it revolves around a mystery that sent their fathers to prison a decade and a half ago for a crime they didn’t commit. The original series the original series followed partners David Michael Starsky (Paul Michael Glaser) and Kenneth Richard “Hutch” Hutchinson (David Soul) as they fought crime, and looked cool while doing so in their iconic Ford Gran Torino, in Bay City, California. It aired on ABC from 1975 to 1979. (Deadline)

PLUTO, the award-winning manga from Naoki Urasawa and Osamu Tezuka, is getting an anime adaptation! Based on Tezuka's legendary manga Astro Boy, the series will stream on Netflix in 2023.#PLUTO stars Shinshu Fuji (Gesicht), Yoko Hikasa (Atom) and Minori Suzuki (Uran). pic.twitter.com/B1mp1xBNjn — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) February 14, 2023

Netflix is creating an anime based on Japan’s popular manga Pluto, which will hit the streamer later this year. Hailed as a masterpiece, with multiple awards to back that claim up, the manga is based on Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy “The Greatest Robot on Earth” story arch from 1964, and created by Naoki Urasawa and long-time collaborator Takashi Nagasaki. The thriller takes place in a neo-futuristic world where humans and high-functioning robots exist in harmony. Shinshu Fuji, Yoko Hikasa, and Minori Suzuki will lead the voice cast.

Stone Cold Fox is getting the TV adaptation treatment at Universal. Rachel Koller Croft, the author of the recently released book, is set to write the series. Julie Plec and Emily Cummins will executive produce the program, which is about a woman, whose mom was a con artist, striving to escape her dark past for good. But when she focused on one last con, to marry into an American dynasty, unexpected challenges appear to threaten the new life she’s worked so hard for. (Deadline)

N.K. Jemisin’s bestselling novels The City We Became and The World We Make, known as the author’s “The Great Cities” duology, has been acquired by Walden Media with plans for series development. The books are set in an alternate reality that finds major cities becoming sentient through human avatars. When New York falls into a coma and disappears, a group of five human representations of New York’s boroughs come together to save New York, and maybe even the world. (Variety)

Multi-camera comedy JumpStart has received a pilot order at CBS. The program is based on Robb Armstrong’s comic strip, which debuted back in 1989 and follows a Philadelphia cop named Joe, his nurse wife Marcy, and Joe’s partner Crunchy. (Deadline)

The original #M3gan AND an all-new unrated cut with never-before-seen footage will be streaming February 24 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/2fiVwXwrax — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 17, 2023

James Graham, Michael Sheen, and Adam Curtis have teamed up to create BBC drama, The Way, a three-part drama that follows a civil uprising in a small industrial town. Graham will write the series, Sheen will make his TV directorial debut, and the duo co-created the project with Curtis, a celebrated documentarian. (Deadline)

The Snakehead, based on Patrick Radden Keefe book of the same name, may be headed to television courtesy of A24. This immigration story, which is described as a mix between The Godfather and Chinatown, exists in a secret world run by a middle-aged woman from New York’s Chinatown. She runs a lucrative business smuggling people to America, safely. (Deadline)

The restructuring of Paramount Global’s streaming platform Paramount+, which includes the absorption of Showtime into the streamer, has led to the service raising prices. According to CFO Naveen Chopra, in an update delivered on a post-earnings conference call, the rebranded Paramount+ with Showtime will raise $2 dollars from $9.99 a month to $11.99 a month. The essential tier without Showtime is increasing from $4.99 to $5.99 a month. (Deadline)

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.