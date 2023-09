A talented but lonely young woman, Brynn Adams (Kaitlyn Dever), tries to find solace at her childhood home in sci-fi/horror film No One Will Save You. When unearthly intruders won’t leave her be, Brynn engages in an action-packed face-off with the extraterrestrials. In this sneak peek, the intruders manipulate metal to reach Brynn, who has barricaded herself in the house.

- - No One Will Save You (2023) premieres on Friday, September 22 on Hulu.

