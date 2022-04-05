New on Prime Video in April 2022

An espionage thriller starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton, an out-of-this-world sprawling drama set on a ranch in the American West, and new seasons of critically acclaimed series are all on deck for Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service (not to mention free sister service IMDb TV) in April. Find out what else is headed to Prime Video this month, with a few highlights noted at the top.
All the Old Knives (2022)
Description: When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to root out the mole from among his former officemates at the agency’s Vienna station. His investigation takes him from Austria to England to California, where he is reunited with his onetime colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). The pair are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity and deadly betrayal. Directed by acclaimed Danish director Janus Metz and screenplay by Olen Steinhauer, the film also stars Laurence Fishburne.
Premiere Date: April 8, 2022
Outer Range: Season 1 (2022)
Description: Outer Range follows a rancher fighting for his land and family who stumbles upon an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness, forcing a confrontation with the Unknown in ways both intimate and cosmic in the untamable American West.
Premiere Date: April 15, 2022
A Very British Scandal: Miniseries (2021)
90%
Description: A Very British Scandal focuses on the divorce of the Duke (Paul Bettany) and Duchess of Argyll (Claire Foy), one of the most notorious, extraordinary and brutal legal cases of the 20th century.
Premiere Date: April 22, 2022
Undone: Season 2 (2022)
Description: Undone is a half-hour, genre-bending, animated dramedy that explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma, a 28-year-old living in San Antonio, Texas. After getting into a car accident and nearly dying, Alma finds she has a new relationship to time. She develops this new ability in order to find out the truth about her father’s death.
Premiere Date: April 29, 2022
Movies
89% Cast Away (2000)
39% Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
78% O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
80% Shanghai Noon (2000)
55% Con Air (1997)
62% Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
34% Bringing Down the House (2003)
70% Unbreakable (2000)
66% Date Night (2010)
86% The Sixth Sense (1999)
91% Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)
16% The Watch (2012)
89% Rushmore (1998)
38% Armageddon (1998)
21% The Hot Chick (2002)
74% Signs (2002)
66% Brown Sugar (2002)
86% Garden State (2004)
55% Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
43% The Recruit (2003)
86% Cedar Rapids (2011)
86% The Joy Luck Club (1993)
60% The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
89% The Color of Money (1986)
86% Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
94% Young Frankenstein (1974)
19% Dirty Dancing (2017)
34% Knowing (2009)
12% The Spy Next Door (2010)
80% The Bank Job (2008)
74% Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)
- - The Bodyguard (2004)
34% Deadfall (2012)
89% Compliance (2012)
99% Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
85% Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003)
76% Benny & Joon (1993)
94% Fargo (1996)
61% Saved! (2004)
24% Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
76% Mystic Pizza (1988)
27% Lions for Lambs (2007)
93% Carrie (1976)
33% The Woman in Red (1984)
94% Raging Bull (1980)
97% Bull Durham (1988)
85% Blow Out (1981)
98% Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
30% Be Cool (2005)
89% The Idolmaker (1980)
73% Fearless (2006)
78% Braveheart (1995)
71% The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
67% Revolutionary Road (2008)
58% Shrek Forever After (2010)
68% Pineapple Express (2008)
90% District 9 (2009)
80% A League of Their Own (1992) (IMDb TV)
0% A Thousand Words (2012) (IMDb TV)
50% Astro Boy (2009) (IMDb TV)
11% Bride Wars (2009) (IMDb TV)
64% Dick Tracy (1990) (IMDb TV)
60% Draft Day (2014) (IMDb TV)
78% Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) (IMDb TV)
49% Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) (IMDb TV)
93% Fighting With My Family (2019) (IMDb TV)
35% Final Destination (2000) (IMDb TV)
48% Final Destination 2 (2003) (IMDb TV)
30% Head of State (2003) (IMDb TV)
57% Like Mike (2002) (IMDb TV)
70% Definitely, Maybe (2008) (IMDb TV)
72% Napoleon Dynamite (2004) (IMDb TV)
22% Need for Speed (2014) (IMDb TV)
99% Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) (IMDb TV)
2% One for the Money (2012) (IMDb TV)
34% Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) (IMDb TV)
6% Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) (IMDb TV)
24% Pearl Harbor (2001) (IMDb TV)
35% Shark Tale (2004) (IMDb TV)
22% Spread (2009) (IMDb TV)
44% The Hitman's Bodyguard (2017) (IMDb TV)
17% The Medallion (2003) (IMDb TV)
26% The Other Woman (2014) (IMDb TV)
95% The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) (IMDb TV)
75% The Photograph (2020) (IMDb TV)
49% The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) (IMDb TV)
14% The Ugly Truth (2009) (IMDb TV)
41% Tommy Boy (1995) (IMDb TV)
86% Top Five (2014) (IMDb TV)
- - Wanted (2009) (IMDb TV)
34% War Room (2015) (IMDb TV)
17% When in Rome (2010) (IMDb TV)
20% When the Game Stands Tall (2014) (IMDb TV)
Gladiators of Rome (2012) (IMDb TV)
Series
Arctic Circle: Season 11
Salamander: Season 11
The Returned: Season 11
The Killing: Season 11
Texas Metal: Season 11
Tree Fu Tom: Season 11
Baby Looney Tunes: Season 11
The Crimson Rivers: Season 11
Earth’s Natural Wonders: Season 11
Weekends with Yankee: Season 11
Deep Sea Detectives: Season 11
I Killed My BFF: Season 11
Signed, Sealed, Delivered1
Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas1
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love1
A Ring By Spring1
Love Unleashed1
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Bone to Pick1
Love at Sky Gardens1
Fishing for Love1
Blaze and the Monster Machines Seasons 1-2
79% The Outlaws: Season 1 (2021) *
- - Luxe Listings Sydney * Season 2
- - Laura Pausini: Pleased to Meet You (2022) *
37% The Brothers Grimsby (2016) (IMDb TV)
- - All the Old Knives (2022) *
Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5*
97% Knives Out (2019) (IMDb TV)
- - Outer Range: Season 1 (2022) *
Verdict: Season 1*
90% A Very British Scandal Season 2*
- - Pretty Hard Cases: Season 2 (2022) (IMDb TV)*
Bang Bang Baby: Season 1*
- - Undone: Season 2 (2022) *
- - I Love America (2022) *
