New on Prime Video and Freevee in May 2023

The Freevee original comedy series Primo, from creators Shea Serrano and Mike Schur, is a coming-of-age story inspired by Serrano‘s childhood spent balancing school, societal expectations and a chaotic home life involving his single mom and five uncles. The series stars Rafa Gonzales, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Johnny Rey Diaz, Christina Vidal, Henri Esteve, Jonathan Medina, and Martin Martinez and premiered to Prime Video‘s sister platform on May 2.

Actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang, known for his roles in the movie Crazy Rich Asians and the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley, is back with his second stand up special with the streamer, titled Guess How Much?. It premiered May 2. Wolfgang Hohlbein‘s cult novel The Gryphon comes to life May 26 on Prime Video.

In its second year at the streamer, the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will be hosted by country music icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. Parton will perform, as will Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Keith Urban. It airs May 11.

Read on to find out what else is headed to Prime Video and its ad-supported sister streaming service Freevee in May.

- - Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? (2023)

Description: A follow-up to his 2020 global special, Good Deal, Yang keeps the financially-themed titles going with the comedy special Guess How Much?. This one‘s topics include love languages, loser friends and negotiating with his Asian parents.

Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 2

- - Primo: Season 1 (2023)

Description: The coming-of-age, single-camera comedy follows Rafa Gonzales, a wide-eyed 16-year-old from the south side of San Antonio who is being raised by his clever mother, Drea, and his five overbearing uncles (Rollie, Mike, Ryan, Jay, and Mondo). He‘s also experiencing three major life changes: he and his friends are nearing the end of high school; he‘s pretty sure he just met the girl of his dreams; and he just found out he has a real chance to become the first person in his family to go to college.

Premiere Date: Friday, May 19

- - The Gryphon

Description: The three misfits Mark, Memo and Becky discover a fantastic world called The Black Tower. That‘s where the Gryphon, a world-devouring monster, mercilessly subjugates all living creatures. Mark is the only one who can defeat it. But he‘s no hero and doesn’t want to be one (he has enough to do with school, his tantrums and his first love). Then Mark‘s brother Thomas disappears and the friends have to set off into this fantastic world and face the danger.

Premiere Date: Friday, May 26

$ NEWLY AVAILABLE TO RENT/BUY ON AMAZON VIDEO

* AMAZON ORIGINALS

Available 5/1

Movies

74% A Beautiful Mind (2001)

78% Amistad (1997)

97% Babe (1995)

65% Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

69% Babel (2006)

71% Beavis and Butt-head Do America (1996)

22% Biker Boyz (2003)

82% Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

62% Blue Crush (2002)

33% Blue Crush 2 (2011)

89% Bound (1996)

27% Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

78% Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

20% Carrie (2002)

35% Coneheads (1993)

92% Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Daniel Tiger‘s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger!Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood

84% Darkest Hour (2017)

42% Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

26% Drillbit Taylor (2008)

80% Europa Report (2013)

23% Failure to Launch (2006)

74% Fatal Attraction (1987)

77% Fletch (1985)

37% Fletch Lives (1989)

83% Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

73% Get Him to the Greek (2010)

85% Ghost Town (2008)

85% Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

100% Hamburger Hill (1987)

82% Hard Eight (1996)

74% Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

14% Howard the Duck (1986)

99% I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

19% Identity Thief (2013)

98% Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

90% Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

93% Leap Year (2010)

55% Madagascar (2005)

78% Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012)

55% Mamma Mia! (2008)

46% Meet Joe Black (1998)

36% Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

93% Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

27% Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

76% Patriot Games (1992)

36% Reminiscence (2021)

33% Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)

80% Rumble in the Bronx (1995)

53% Safe House (2012)

87% Saving Face (2004)

68% Shutter Island (2010)

43% Space Jam (1996)

74% The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

90% The Black Stallion (1979)

56% The Doors (1991)

60% The Front Page (1974)

29% The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

64% The Nutty Professor (1996)

91% The Quiet Man (1952)

70% The Rundown (2003)

83% The Shootist (1976)

61% The Terminal (2004)

41% The Wiz (1978)

86% Thelma & Louise (1991)

75% They Might Be Giants (1971)

88% Three Days of the Condor (1975)

95% True Grit (2010)

32% Virtuosity (1995)

64% We Were Soldiers (2002)

0% American Ninja (1985) (Freevee)

- - American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987) (Freevee)

- - American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989) (Freevee)

- - American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991) (Freevee)

30% Be Cool (2005) (Freevee)

56% Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991) (Freevee)

82% Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) (Freevee)

42% Boogie (2021) (Freevee)

95% Bowling for Columbine (2002) (Freevee)

87% Eight Men Out (1988) (Freevee)

85% Get Low (2009) (Freevee)

11% Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil (2011) (Freevee)

91% Hotel Rwanda (2004) (Freevee)

17% Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009) (Freevee)

86% John Wick (2014) (Freevee)

89% John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) (Freevee)

89% John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) (Freevee)

58% Kalifornia (1993) (Freevee)

71% Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013) (Freevee)

65% Linsanity (2013) (Freevee)

22% Masters of the Universe (1987) (Freevee)

32% Monster Trucks (2016) (Freevee)

97% Of Mice and Men (1992) (Freevee)

65% Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) (Freevee)

100% Red River (1948) (Freevee)

21% Repo Men (2010) (Freevee)

64% Ricki and the Flash (2015) (Freevee)

83% Runaway Train (1985) (Freevee)

81% Scarface (1983) (Freevee)

27% Sherlock Gnomes (2018) (Freevee)

46% Soul Surfer (2011) (Freevee)

92% Stan & Ollie (2018) (Freevee)

22% Stigmata (1999) (Freevee)

92% The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) (Freevee)

56% The Dictator (2012) (Freevee)

97% The Manchurian Candidate (1962) (Freevee)

97% The Misfits (1961) (Freevee)

85% The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) (Freevee)

88% The Usual Suspects (1995) (Freevee)

43% To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995) (Freevee)

13% Uptown Girls (2003) (Freevee)

51% Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019) (Freevee)

TV Shows

MasterChef Mexico: Seasons 1-4



- - Casa Grande : Season 1

- - Taxi : Seasons 1-5 (Freevee)

- - Numb3ers : Seasons 1-6 (Freevee)

Available 5/2

- - Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? (2023) *

Available 5/4

- - 90210 : Seasons 1-5

- - Beverly Hills, 90210 : Seasons 1-10

- - Dynasty

100% Freaks and Geeks

- - Medium : Seasons 1-7

86% Reign : Seasons 1-4

- - Sabrina, the Teenage Witch : Seasons 1-7

69% The Tudors : Seasons 1-6 (Freevee)

Available 5/5

- - ¡Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres (2023) *

- - Tommy Little: Pretty Fly For A Dickhead (2023) *

Available 5/9

96% Till (2022)

Available 5/10

La Vida Despues del Reality

Available 5/11

Academy of Country Music Awards

Available 5/16

- - Zarna Garg: One in a Billion (2023) *

64% Elysium (2013) (Freevee)

Available 5/18

- - The Ferragnez: The Series : Season 2*

Available 5/19

88% She Said (2022)

- - Primo (Freevee)*

Available 5/21

31% The Monuments Men (2014) (Freevee)

Available 5/23

71% Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022) (Freevee)

Available 5/26

73% Violent Night (2022)

- - The Gryphon *

Available 5/28

86% Top Five (2014)

Available 5/29

8% Hot Pursuit (2015)

