New on Peacock in May 2023

TAGGED AS: Peacock, streaming, television, TV
Bupkis, the raw, absurd, semi-autobiographical comedy based on Pete Davidson’s life, starring Davidson, Edie Falco, and Joe Pesci (among an epic slate of guest stars), premieres all eight episodes to Peacock on May 4.
Also premiering this month is the new docuseries Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss. Host and intrepid traveler, Wilson travels around the globe as he searches for the secrets to the happiest societies on earth. All five episodes will begin streaming on May 18. Speaking of docuseries, May 2 will find episodes 1-3 of Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed dropping to the streamer. And on May 11, feature length special, Intelligence: A Special Agent Special, will become available for viewing.
Broadcast and cable network offerings like new episodes of Night Court, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Voice, The Blacklist, Saturday Night Live, the Law & Order, and Chicago franchise series, Top Chef, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and Vanderpump Rules also arrive this month. Plus, a diverse collection of films from F9 to The 40-Year-Old Virgin are at your fingertips.
On the sports programming front, the 148th Kentucky Derby will stream live on May 6. Premier League season continues on Peacock, along with exclusive games in the MLB Sunday Leadoff, including the New York Yankees at the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Angels at the Cleveland Guardians. Plus, the Eurovision Song Contest is back and Johnny Weir will host a new episode of Watch With to cover the yearly event on May 13.
Read on to find out what else is headed to Peacock and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.
- - Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed: Season 1 (2023)
Description: Lyle and Erik Menendez infamously killed their parents in 1989. Menudo was the first mega-boy band to take the world by storm. In this explosive limited series, viewers will learn of the connection that links the two stories and could corroborate the brothers’ decades-old accusations against their father, Jose Menendez. One former Menudo member could be the key to changing how the public views the brothers’ case while simultaneously crusading for his own justice.
Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 2
71% Bupkis: Season 1 (2023)
Description: Bupkis, a half-hour live-action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. The series combines grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.
Premiere Date: Thursday, May 4
- - Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss: Season 1 (2023)
Description: Rainn Wilson traverses the globe searching for the secrets to the happiest societies on earth. Based on Eric Weiner’s New York Times bestselling book, “The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World,” Rainn will explore some of the happiest and least happy places on earth from Iceland to Bulgaria to Ghana, and in a profound, humorous, and experiential way that unpacks the science of happiness.
Finale Date: Thursday, May 18
85% The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)
43% The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000)
27% Along Came Polly (2004)
12% Are We There Yet? (2005)
8% Are We Done Yet? (2007)
22% Bleeding Steel (2017)
96% Booksmart (2019)
- - A Christmas Miracle (2019)
73% Clockers (1995)
79% Crooklyn (1994)
91% Dear White People (2014)
82% Detroit (2017)
23% Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
35% Dragon Blade (2015)
70% Enemy of the State (1998)
85% Erin Brockovich (2000)
92% Face/Off (1997)
- - Framed for Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery (2017)
93% Free Angela and All Political Prisoners (2012)
- - A Gingerbread Romance (2018)
78% The Grandmaster (2013)
- - Hello, It's Me (2015)
21% Honey (2003)
10% Honey 2 (2011)
62% Hulk (2003)
57% The Hunt (2020)
- - Ice Sculpture Christmas (2015)
59% It's Complicated (2009)
86% The Joy Luck Club (1993)
84% King Kong (2005)
94% The King's Speech (2010)
26% Land of the Lost (2009)
52% Life (1999)
86% Life of Pi (2012)
- - Love, Classified (2022) (Hallmark)
- - The Love Club: Nicole (2023) (Hallmark)
- - Love Under the Stars (2015)
- - Mix Up in the Mediterranean (2021) (Hallmark)
71% Mo' Better Blues (1990)
60% The Mummy (1999)
46% The Mummy Returns (2001)
13% The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)
- - Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery (2015) (Hallmark)
27% My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)
87% My Cousin Vinny (1992)
84% Notting Hill (1999)
- - One Christmas Eve (2014) (Hallmark)
- - Perfect Harmony (2022) (Hallmark)
47% Pride (2007)
- - Real Murders: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2015) (Hallmark)
62% Salt (2010)
98% Schindler's List (1993)
- - Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6 (2021) (Hallmark)
41% The Scorpion King (2002)
82% Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)
92% Sicario (2015)
60% Sisters (2015)
21% The Smurfs (2011)
14% The Smurfs 2 (2013)
94% Speed (1994)
- - Spring Breakthrough (2023) (Hallmark)
70% True Lies (1994)
21% The Tuxedo (2002)
17% The Wedding Planner (2001)
81% While You Were Sleeping (1995)
14% You Got Served (2004)
- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - Open House NYC: Season 15 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Project Runway : Seasons 1-16
- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 4 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed: Season 1 (2023) : Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
- - Snapped: Season 32 (2023) : New Episodes (Oxygen)
- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
78% Keanu (2016)
- - Lopez vs Lopez: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
73% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - The Wall: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - The Weakest Link : Season 3 – New Episode (NBC)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
71% Bupkis: Season 1 (2023) : Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
90% Mrs. Davis: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
70% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards 2023
- - Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer: Season 5 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (English & Spanish)
11% Redeeming Love (2022)
- - When Love Springs (2023) (Hallmark)
- - Wild Child: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
Autopsy: The Last Hours Of … : Season 12 – New Episode (Reelz)
- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) (New Episode) (NBC)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - Project Runway All Stars : Seasons 1-7
- - The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 15 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)
- - Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Transplant : Seasons 1-2
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Snapped: Season 32 (2023) : New Episode (Oxygen)
- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Dancing Queens: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Lopez vs Lopez: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
73% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - The Wall: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Weakest Link : Season 3 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
90% Mrs. Davis: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
59% F9 The Fast Saga (2021)
- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 15 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (English & Spanish)
70% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)
- - Dream Moms (2023) (Hallmark)
- - Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer: Season 5 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - One Team: The Power of Sports: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Wild Child: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
Autopsy: The Last Hours Of … : Season 12 – New Episode (Reelz)
- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) (New Episode) (NBC)
46% The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)
- - The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 15 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)
- - Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
34% The Break-Up (2006)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Snapped: Season 32 (2023) : New Episode (Oxygen)
- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Dancing Queens: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - The Weakest Link : Season 3 – New Episode (NBC)
- - The Wall: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss: Season 1 (2023) : Episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original)*
90% Mrs. Davis: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
70% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
Collegiate Rugby – Rugby 7s – National Champs
- - Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer: Season 5 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance (2023) (Hallmark)
- - One Team: The Power of Sports: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Wild Child: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
Autopsy: The Last Hours Of … : Season 12 – New Episode (Reelz)
- - Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2023) (Hallmark)
- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) (New Episode) (NBC)
- - The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 15 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)
- - Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Blood & Money: Season 1 (2023) (Oxygen)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Snapped: Season 32 (2023) : New Episodes (Oxygen)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Dancing Queens: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
Indianapolis 500 – Series 5 – Final Practice
- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)
- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
Indianapolis 500 Parade
Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 3
LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Quarterfinals
PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 3
Super Motocross – Race Day Live & World Champs – Pala, CA
USA Track & Field – LA Grand Prix
WWE Night of Champions (English & Spanish)
Diamond League Track & Field – International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat
- - Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Love Club: Sydney (2023) (Hallmark)
- - Wild Child: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)
- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) (New Episode) (NBC)
- - The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 15 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)
- - Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
- - Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - The Love Club: Lauren (2023) (Hallmark)
- - The Love Club: Tara (2023) (Hallmark)
- - Snapped: Season 32 (2023) : New Episode (Oxygen)
Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)
America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (English & Spanish)
- - Dancing Queens: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)
- - Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)
On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.
Thumbnail image: Peacock