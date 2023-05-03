New on Peacock in May 2023

Bupkis fictionalizes Pete Davidson’s life (Photo by Peacock)

Bupkis, the raw, absurd, semi-autobiographical comedy based on Pete Davidson’s life, starring Davidson, Edie Falco, and Joe Pesci (among an epic slate of guest stars), premieres all eight episodes to Peacock on May 4.

Also premiering this month is the new docuseries Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss. Host and intrepid traveler, Wilson travels around the globe as he searches for the secrets to the happiest societies on earth. All five episodes will begin streaming on May 18. Speaking of docuseries, May 2 will find episodes 1-3 of Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed dropping to the streamer. And on May 11, feature length special, Intelligence: A Special Agent Special, will become available for viewing.

Broadcast and cable network offerings like new episodes of Night Court, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Voice, The Blacklist, Saturday Night Live, the Law & Order, and Chicago franchise series, Top Chef, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and Vanderpump Rules also arrive this month. Plus, a diverse collection of films from F9 to The 40-Year-Old Virgin are at your fingertips.

On the sports programming front, the 148th Kentucky Derby will stream live on May 6. Premier League season continues on Peacock, along with exclusive games in the MLB Sunday Leadoff, including the New York Yankees at the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Angels at the Cleveland Guardians. Plus, the Eurovision Song Contest is back and Johnny Weir will host a new episode of Watch With to cover the yearly event on May 13.

Read on to find out what else is headed to Peacock and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

- - Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed: Season 1 (2023)

Description: Lyle and Erik Menendez infamously killed their parents in 1989. Menudo was the first mega-boy band to take the world by storm. In this explosive limited series, viewers will learn of the connection that links the two stories and could corroborate the brothers’ decades-old accusations against their father, Jose Menendez. One former Menudo member could be the key to changing how the public views the brothers’ case while simultaneously crusading for his own justice.

Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 2

71% Bupkis: Season 1 (2023)

Description: Bupkis, a half-hour live-action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. The series combines grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.

Premiere Date: Thursday, May 4

- - Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss: Season 1 (2023)

Description: Rainn Wilson traverses the globe searching for the secrets to the happiest societies on earth. Based on Eric Weiner’s New York Times bestselling book, “The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World,” Rainn will explore some of the happiest and least happy places on earth from Iceland to Bulgaria to Ghana, and in a profound, humorous, and experiential way that unpacks the science of happiness.

Finale Date: Thursday, May 18

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO PEACOCK THIS MONTH

* PEACOCK ORIGINALS

Available 5/1

85% The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

43% The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000)

27% Along Came Polly (2004)

12% Are We There Yet? (2005)

8% Are We Done Yet? (2007)

22% Bleeding Steel (2017)

96% Booksmart (2019)

- - A Christmas Miracle (2019)

73% Clockers (1995)

79% Crooklyn (1994)

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For, 2019 (Hallmark)

91% Dear White People (2014)

82% Detroit (2017)

23% Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

35% Dragon Blade (2015)

70% Enemy of the State (1998)

85% Erin Brockovich (2000)

92% Face/Off (1997)

- - Framed for Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery (2017)

93% Free Angela and All Political Prisoners (2012)

- - A Gingerbread Romance (2018)

The Good Shepard

78% The Grandmaster (2013)

- - Hello, It's Me (2015)

21% Honey (2003)

10% Honey 2 (2011)

62% Hulk (2003)

57% The Hunt (2020)

- - Ice Sculpture Christmas (2015)

59% It's Complicated (2009)

86% The Joy Luck Club (1993)

84% King Kong (2005)

94% The King's Speech (2010)

26% Land of the Lost (2009)

52% Life (1999)

86% Life of Pi (2012)

- - Love, Classified (2022) (Hallmark)

- - The Love Club: Nicole (2023) (Hallmark)

- - Love Under the Stars (2015)

- - Mix Up in the Mediterranean (2021) (Hallmark)

71% Mo' Better Blues (1990)

60% The Mummy (1999)

46% The Mummy Returns (2001)

13% The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

- - Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery (2015) (Hallmark)

27% My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)

87% My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Naughty or Nice (Hallmark)

84% Notting Hill (1999)

- - One Christmas Eve (2014) (Hallmark)

- - Perfect Harmony (2022) (Hallmark)

47% Pride (2007)

- - Real Murders: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2015) (Hallmark)

62% Salt (2010)

98% Schindler's List (1993)

- - Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6 (2021) (Hallmark)

41% The Scorpion King (2002)

82% Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

92% Sicario (2015)

60% Sisters (2015)

21% The Smurfs (2011)

14% The Smurfs 2 (2013)

94% Speed (1994)

- - Spring Breakthrough (2023) (Hallmark)

70% True Lies (1994)

21% The Tuxedo (2002)

17% The Wedding Planner (2001)

81% While You Were Sleeping (1995)

14% You Got Served (2004)

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of … : Season 12 – New Episode (Reelz)

- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 1Leguizamo Does America: Season 1 (New Episode) (MSNBC)Live from E!: The Met Gala Red Carpet

- - Open House NYC: Season 15 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Leicester City v. Everton

- - Project Runway : Seasons 1-16

- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/2

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 4 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 2

- - Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed: Season 1 (2023) : Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Arsenal v. ChelseaThe Royal Rundown: New Episode (TODAY All Day)

- - Snapped: Season 32 (2023) : New Episodes (Oxygen)

- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/3

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)

78% Keanu (2016)

La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 3

- - Lopez vs Lopez: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

73% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Liverpool v. FulhamPremier League – Man City v. West Ham

- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club: Season 4 – New Episode (MSNBC)

- - The Wall: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - The Weakest Link : Season 3 – New Episode (NBC)

Available 5/4

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



71% Bupkis: Season 1 (2023) : Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 4LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 1

90% Mrs. Davis: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 1Premier League – Brighton v. Man United

- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/5

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Horse Racing – Kentucky OaksJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 5

- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 2PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Round 1PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 2

- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Wanda Diamond League Track & Field – Doha, QA

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/6

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Horse Racing – 148th Kentucky DerbyIMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Miami, FLJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 6Live Event: Coronation of King Charles III (TODAY, NBC News Now, Sky News Channels)LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 3PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Round 2PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 3Premier League – Bournemouth v. ChelseaPremier League – Liverpool v. BrentfordPremier League – Tottenham v. Crystal PlacePremier League – Wolves v. Aston VillaPremiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. SaracensPremiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Gloucester RugbyPremiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. HarlequinsPremiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Exeter ChiefsPremiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Newcastle Falcons

70% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 5/7

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 16 – Denver, COSuper Motocross – Round 16 SMX World Champs – Denver, COUSFL – Memphis Showboats vs. Michigan PanthersWWE Backlash (English & Spanish)

Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards 2023



- - Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer: Season 5 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

George to the Rescue: Season 14 – New Episode (NBC)

- - Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Miami, FLLa Patrona: Season 1La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 7LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Final RoundMeet the Press Reports: Season 6 – New Episode (NBC News)MLB Sunday Leadoff – Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta BravesOne Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (English & Spanish)

PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Final RoundPGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Final RoundPremier League – Man City v. Leeds UnitedPremier League – Newcastle v. ArsenalPremier League – West Ham v. Man United

11% Redeeming Love (2022)

USFL – New Orleans Breakers vs. New Jersey Generals

- - When Love Springs (2023) (Hallmark)

- - Wild Child: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 5/8

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of … : Season 12 – New Episode (Reelz)



- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) (New Episode) (NBC)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside with Jen Psaki: Season 1 – New Episode (MSNBC)Leguizamo Does America: Season 1 – New Episode (MSNBC)Premier League – Brighton v. EvertonPremier League – Fulham v. Leicester CityPremier League – Nottingham Forest v. South Hampton

- - Project Runway All Stars : Seasons 1-7

- - The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 15 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)

- - Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Symone: New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Transplant : Seasons 1-2

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/9

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Eurovision Song Contest – Semifinals Part 1Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Snapped: Season 32 (2023) : New Episode (Oxygen)

- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/10

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Dancing Queens: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Days of our Lives: Season 58 (2022) : New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Lopez vs Lopez: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

73% Night Court: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - The Wall: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - The Weakest Link : Season 3 – New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/11

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Eurovision Song Contest – Semifinals Part 2Intelligence: A Special Agent Special (Peacock Original)*Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 1

90% Mrs. Davis: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 1PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 1

- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/12

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Citi Concert Series – Jonas Brothers on TODAY (TODAY All Day)

59% F9 The Fast Saga (2021)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men’s CompetitionIndyCar – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – Practice & QualifyingJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 2PGA TOUR– AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 2PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 2

- - The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 15 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/13

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)



- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Eurovision Song Contest – FinalsHSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men’s CompetitionIMSA Laguna Seca – Qualifying, Lamborghini Super Trofeo & Michelin Pilot ChallengeIndyCar – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – Final Warm Up and Race

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (English & Spanish)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 3PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 3PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 3Race Day Live – Salt Lake City, UT

70% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 5/14

Super Motocross – Race Day Live & World Champs – Salt Lake City, UTTrack & Field – World Athletics Relays & ChampionshipsUSFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Michigan PanthersWatch with Johnny Weir: Eurovision Song Contest

Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)



- - Dream Moms (2023) (Hallmark)

- - Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer: Season 5 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

George to the Rescue: Season 14 – New Episode (NBC)

- - Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men’s CompetitionIMSA Laguna Seca – Lamborghini Super TrofeoLPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Final RoundMeet the Press Reports: Season 6 – New Episode (NBC News)MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians

- - One Team: The Power of Sports: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Final RoundPGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Final RoundTrack & Field – World Athletics Relays & ChampionshipsUSFL – New Jersey Generals vs. Philadelphia Stars

- - Wild Child: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 5/15

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of … : Season 12 – New Episode (Reelz)



- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) (New Episode) (NBC)

Blippi: Seasons 3-4Blippi Wonders: Season 2

46% The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)

Inside with Jen Psaki: Season 1 – New Episode (MSNBC)

(Hallmark)

Leguizamo Does America: Season 1 – New Episode (MSNBC)Little Angel: Season 1Live From the PGA Championship

- - The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 15 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)

- - Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Symone: New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/16

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

34% The Break-Up (2006)

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)Indianapolis 500 PracticeLive From the PGA Championship

- - Summer House: Season 7 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Snapped: Season 32 (2023) : New Episode (Oxygen)

- - That's My Jam: Season 2 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/17

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Dancing Queens: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Indianapolis 500 PracticeJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)Live From the PGA Championship

- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club: Season 4 – New Episode (MSNBC)

- - The Weakest Link : Season 3 – New Episode (NBC)

- - The Wall: Season 5 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/18

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss: Season 1 (2023) : Episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original)*

Indianapolis 500 PracticeJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)Live From the PGA Championship

90% Mrs. Davis: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Peacock Original)*

TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 1 – Mission Viejo, CA

- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/19

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Indianapolis 500 – PracticeJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)Horse Racing – Black Eyed Susan

- - Law & Order: Season 22 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 24 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

Live From the PGA ChampionshipTYR Pro Swim Series – Day 2 – Mission Viejo, CA

- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/20

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Men’s Competition – LondonIndianapolis 500 – Practice & QualifyingJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)Live From the PGA Championship

70% Saturday Night Live: Season 48 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 5/21

USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Memphis Showboats

Collegiate Rugby – Rugby 7s – National Champs



- - Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer: Season 5 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Men’s Competition – LondonIndianapolis 500 – Series 5 – Last Chance Practice & QualifyingLive From the PGA Championship

- - Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance (2023) (Hallmark)

Meet the Press Reports: Season 6 – New Episode (NBC News)MLB Sunday Leadoff – New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds

- - One Team: The Power of Sports: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

USA Track & Field – Bermuda Games

- - Wild Child: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 5/22

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of … : Season 12 – New Episode (Reelz)



- - Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2023) (Hallmark)

- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) (New Episode) (NBC)

Indianapolis 500 – PracticeInside with Jen Psaki: Season 1 – New Episode (MSNBC)Leguizamo Does America: Season 1 – New Episode (MSNBC)

- - The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 15 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)

- - Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Symone: New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/23

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Blood & Money: Season 1 (2023) (Oxygen)

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - Snapped: Season 32 (2023) : New Episodes (Oxygen)

- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 5/24

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Dancing Queens: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Day 1

- - The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 13 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - The Voice: Season 23 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 5/25

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Chicago Fire: Season 11 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Chicago Med: Season 8 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - Chicago P.D.: Season 10 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry: Season 1 – New EpisodeJuego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope Match Play – Day 2PGA Tour Champions – KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 1PGA Tour – Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 1

- - Vanderpump Rules: Season 10 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/26

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

Indianapolis 500 – Series 5 – Final Practice



- - El señor de los cielos : Season 8 – New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 2LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Day 3PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 2

- - Top Chef: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/27

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

Indianapolis 500 Parade

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 3

LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Quarterfinals

PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 3

Super Motocross – Race Day Live & World Champs – Pala, CA

USA Track & Field – LA Grand Prix

WWE Night of Champions (English & Spanish)

Available 5/28

Diamond League Track & Field – International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat



- - Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Season 1 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

Indianapolis 500

- - The Love Club: Sydney (2023) (Hallmark)

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Final RoundLPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – FinalsMeet the Press Reports: Season 6 – New Episode (NBC News)MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay RaysPGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge – Final RoundUSFL – Houston Gamblers vs. Memphis Showboats

- - Wild Child: Season 3 (2022) : New Episode (NBC)

Available 5/29

WWE NXT Battleground (English & Spanish)

- - The Blacklist: Season 10 (2023) (New Episode) (NBC)

Indianapolis 500 – Victory CelebrationInside with Jen Psaki: Season 1 – New Episode (MSNBC)

- - The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 15 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Ride: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Hallmark)

- - Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Available 5/30

Symone: New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)



- - Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)

- - The Love Club: Lauren (2023) (Hallmark)

- - The Love Club: Tara (2023) (Hallmark)

- - Snapped: Season 32 (2023) : New Episode (Oxygen)

Available 5/31

Access Hollywood: Season 27 – New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)



- - Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: Season 20 (2023) : New Episode (English & Spanish)

- - Dancing Queens: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (Bravo)

- - Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge: Season 1 (2023) : New Episode (NBC)

Juego de Mentiras: Season 1 – New Episode (Telemundo)

