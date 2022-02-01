New on Netflix in February 2022

Vikings’ epic hack-and-slash sequel series and Shonda Rhimes’ dramatization of the story of con artist Anna Delvey (played by Emmy-winner Julia Garner) lead Netflix’s February 2022 offerings.

Garner stars in Inventing Anna, a series inspired by the New York magazine article about Anna Delvey, the woman who conned New York’s elite into thinking she was a German heiress before being found out and convicted of grand larceny. Nearly a century after the events of History Channel’s groundbreaking series, Vikings: Valhalla brings more Norsemen glory to the small screen, exploring the exploits and adventures of some of the most famous Vikings to ever live. In short, the Netflix gods have smiled on us all.

If offbeat comedy is your bag, Will Arnett’s here with some murder-solving to do as Detective Terry Seattle, an oddball investigator who brings along celebrity guests to improvise their way to serving justice in Murderville. On the animation front, Matt Groening fantasy series Disenchantment returns for its fourth season to do more disenchanting. Docuseries Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is the three-part program exploring the rise of Kanye West from little-known hip hop producer to music megastar. Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah partnered on directing duties for the doc which was shot over two decades, and showcases the pivotal moments in West’s personal and professional life.

HIGHLIGHTS

Murderville 100% Description: Eccentric detective Terry Seattle teams up with clueless celebrity guest stars to investigate a series of murders in this improvisational crime comedy. Premiere Date: February 3, 2022



Disenchantment: Part 4 (2022) - - Part 4* Description: The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci return and deepen in Part IV of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment. The mystery of Dreamland’s origins — and the stakes for its future — become ever clearer as our trio — and King Zøg — find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie into the kingdom’s fate. Separated at the end of Part III, our heroes race to reunite in this sweeping series of ten episodes. They’ll find themselves everywhere from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape, and more. All the while, puzzle pieces both canonical and personal will reveal themselves to eager fans. Premiere Date: February 9, 2022



Inventing Anna - - Description: Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress. Premiere Date: February 11, 2022



Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy 89% * (New episodes weekly) Description: An intimate portrait of rapper Kanye West, charting his life and career filmed over two decades; it showcases both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist. Premiere Date: February 16, 2022



Vikings: Valhalla Description: In this sequel to Vikings, 100 years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history. Premiere Date: February 25, 2022



FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO NETFLIX THIS MONTH

* NETFLIX ORIGINALS

Coming Soon

Business Proposal*

Juvenile Justice*

Love, Life & Everything in Between*

One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta

Netflix Games:

Dungeon Dwarves

Available 2/1

65% The Addams Family (1991)

37% Anaconda (1997)

84% Batman Begins (2005)

47% The Book of Eli (2010)

92% The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

73% Caddyshack (1980)

4% Caddyshack II (1988)

26% Countdown (2019)

94% The Dark Knight (2008)

81% Despicable Me (2010)

75% Despicable Me 2 (2013)

63% The Devil's Advocate (1997)

88% Donnie Brasco (1997)

83% The Exorcist (1973)

66% The Foreigner (2017)

- - Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4 (2022) *

79% The Hangover (2009)

52% Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole (2010)

66% The Last Samurai (2003)

20% The Lucky One (2012)

My Best Friend Anne Frank*

74% The Negotiator (1998)

7% The New Guy (2002)

7% New Year's Eve (2011)

13% The One (2001)

43% The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

78% The Other Guys (2010)

- - Patsy & Loretta (2019)

- - Raising Dion: Season 2 (2022) *

35% Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

20% Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

83% Warrior (2011)

65% Watchmen (2009)

Available 2/2



- - Dark Desire: Season 2 (2022) *

- - MeatEater: Season 10 (2021) Part 2*

- - The Tinder Swindler (2022) *

Available 2/3

- - Kid Cosmic: Season 3 (2022) *

Available 2/4

Finding Ola*

- - Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 (2022) *

Available 2/8

Looop Lapeta*Through My Window*

Child of Kamiari Month*

Love is Blind Japan* (New episodes weekly)

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?*

Available 2/9

- - Catching Killers: Season 2 (2022) *

Available 2/10

Ideias à Venda*Only Jokes Allowed*The Privilege*

77% St. Vincent (2014)

Available 2/11

Into the Wind*Until Life Do Us Part*

- - Love Is Blind: Season 2 (2022) * (New episodes weekly)

- - Tall Girl 2 (2022) *

Available 2/12

Anne+: The Film*Bigbug*Love and Leashes*Love Tactics*Toy Boy: Season 2

Forecasting Love and Weather*

Twenty Five Twenty One*

Available 2/14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire*

Fishbowl Wives*

Available 2/15

- - Ridley Jones: Season 3 (2022) * (New episodes weekly)

- - Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Available 2/16

Love is Blind Japan* (New episodes weekly)

32% Blackhat (2015) *

- - Swap Shop: Dash for Cash: Season 2 (2022) *

Available 2/17

Secrets of Summer*

Erax*

Fistful of Vengeance*

Forgive Us Our Trespasses*

Heart Shot*

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life*

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow*

Available 2/18

88% Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) *

- - Love Is Blind: Season 2 (2022) * (New episodes weekly)

- - Space Force: Season 2 (2022) *

- - Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) *

Available 2/20

The Cuphead Show!*Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars*

Don’t Kill Me*

Available 2/21

28% Halloween (2007)

Available 2/22

Cat Burglar*

Love is Blind Japan* (New episodes weekly)

RACE: Bubba Wallace*

Available 2/23

UFO*

Available 2/24

Karma’s World Music Videos*

Available 2/25

- - Love Is Blind: Season 2 (2022) * (New episodes weekly)

- - Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming (2022) *

Available 2/28

Back to 15*Merlí. Sapere Aude*Restless*

- - Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3 (2022)

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 2/1

My Wonderful Life*

81% Await Further Instructions (2018)

11% Grown Ups (2010)

Leaving 2/8

0% Polaroid (2019)

Leaving 2/9

Hitler – A Career

Leaving 2/15

90% Studio 54: The Documentary (2018)

Leaving 2/16

0% Drunk Parents (2019)

Leaving 2/19

92% Good Time (2017)

Leaving 2/20

95% Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey (2011)

Leaving 2/25

33% No Escape (2020)

Leaving 2/26

79% Edge of Seventeen (1998)

Leaving 2/28

62% Chocolat (2000)

83% Dances With Wolves (1990)

12% The Darkest Hour (2011)

11% Fool's Gold (2008)

41% Here Comes the Boom (2012)

51% The Interview (2014)

74% Labyrinth (1986)

26% Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

55% Mars Attacks! (1996)

51% Observe and Report (2009)

89% Rain Man (1988)

63% Sabrina (1995)

45% Sex Drive (2008)

15% Something Borrowed (2011)

45% Soul Surfer (2011)

55% Step Brothers (2008)

93% Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

31% Total Recall (2012)

64% We Were Soldiers (2002)

Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2

