New on Netflix in April 2023

Netflix in April sees fantasy series Sweet Tooth return for its second season, which continues the post-apocalyptic adventure of hybrid human-deer child Gus (Christian Convery) as he struggles to survive following society’s fall. Darkly comedic series Beef stars Steven Yeun as Danny Cho, a struggling contractor with anger issues, and Ali Wong as Amy Lau, the picture of entrepreneurial success. Their personal and professional lives collide in a road rage incident taken too far.

Drama offerings in the month include The Diplomat, a high-stakes, contemporary political drama starring Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. Plus, Transatlantic is a seven-part series based on Julie Orringer’s novel The Flight Portfolio that explores the true story of the Emergency Rescue Committee – a group of unlikely heroes who assisted in the safe passage of French refugees from Nazi capture during World War II.

If action-packed, historical fiction is your thing, be sure to check out original film The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, which continues the story started in The Last Kingdom TV series.

Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.

100% Beef: Season 1 (2023)

Description: Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.

Premiere Date: Thursday, April 6

- - Transatlantic

(Photo by Anika Molnar/Netflix)

Description: Set in Marseille in 1940-1941, Transatlantic is inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold, and the Emergency Rescue Committee. Risking their lives to help more than 2000 refugees escape occupied France, including many artists on the Nazis’ most-wanted list, an international gang of young superheroes and their famous charges occupy a villa at the edge of the city, where the threat of mortal danger gives way to unexpected collaborations and intense love affairs.

Premiere Date: Friday, April 7

- - The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023)

Description: Based on the TV series The Last Kingdom, Alexander Dreymon reprises his lead role as the great warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who must ride once more across a fractured kingdom with several of the series’ much-loved returning characters, as they battle alongside, and against, new allies and enemies. Following the death of King Edward, a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power. And when an alliance comes seeking Uhtred’s help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most, and the dream of forming a united England.

Premiere Date: Friday, April 14

- - The Diplomat: Season 1 (2023)

(Photo by Alex Bailey/Netflix)

Description: In the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future. Stars Keri Russell.

Premiere Date: Thursday, April 20

- - Sweet Tooth: Season 2 (2023)

Description: Continuing where season 1 of the comic book-inspired series left off, Gus (Christian Convery) and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble.

Premiere Date: Thursday, April 27

- - Ex-Addicts Club: Season 1 (2023) *

80% Welcome to Eden : Season 2*

Available 4/1

33% 28 Days (2000)

81% A League of Their Own (1992)

92% American Hustle (2013)

33% Battleship (2012)

94% The Birds (1963)

85% Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

84% The Bourne Identity (2002)

82% The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

92% The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

82% Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

27% Conan the Destroyer (1984)

10% Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat (2003)

54% Dr. Seuss' the Lorax (2012)

82% Friday Night Lights (2004)

71% Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1 (2012)

- - Hoarders: Season 12 (2021)

44% Hotel Transylvania (2012)

42% How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

99% How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

5% I, Frankenstein (2014)

87% Inception (2010)

86% Inside Man (2006)

64% The Land Before Time (1988)

83% Marnie (1964)

91% Matilda (1996)

74% The Negotiator (1998)

Not Another Teen Movie

96% Psycho (1960)

86% Puss in Boots (2011)

35% Shark Tale (2004)

57% Shrek Forever After (2010)

78% Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

17% Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)

90% Spider-Man (2002)

93% Spider-Man 2 (2004)

63% Spider-Man 3 (2007)

- - Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain (2022)

89% Zombieland (2009)

Available 4/2

Weathering*

- - War Sailor: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 4/3

Magic Mixies: Season 1



- - Surviving R. Kelly: Part III: The Final Chapter (2023)

Available 4/4

Mo’Nique: My Name is Mo’Nique*

The Signing*

Available 4/5

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now*

Available 4/6

100% Beef: Season 1 (2023) *

61% The Last Stand (2013)

Available 4/7

- - Thicker Than Water: Season 1 (2023) *

83% Holy Spider (2022)

- - Transatlantic : Season 1*

- - Chupa (2023) *

- - Oh Belinda (2023) *

- - The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023) *

Available 4/8

- - Hunger (2023) *

Available 4/10

CoComelon: Season 8*

Available 4/11

- - All American: Homecoming: Season 2 (2022)

Available 4/12

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman*

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing*

Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks*

Operation: Nation*



- - Smother-in-Law : Season 2*

Available 4/13

- - The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib : Season 2*

- - Florida Man: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 4/14

Obsession*

Phenomena*



- - Queenmaker: Season 1 (2023) *

Queens on the Run*

- - The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023) *

Available 4/15

Doctor Cha*



62% Time Trap (2017)

Available 4/16

70% The Best Man Holiday (2013)

95% The Mustang (2019)

- - The Nutty Boy : Season 2*

Available 4/17

- - Oggy Oggy : Season 2*

Available 4/18

99% Better Call Saul: Season 6 (2022)

Available 4/19

How to Get Rich*Longest Third Date*

Chimp Empire*

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Once & Always*

Available 4/20

- - The Diplomat: Season 1 (2023) *

Available 4/21

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites*

- - A Tourist's Guide to Love (2023) *

Chokehold*

38% Indian Matchmaking : Season 3*

Available 4/22

One More Time*Rough Diamonds*

- - Ada Twist, Scientist : Season 4*

Available 4/25

74% The Hateful Eight (2015)

- - The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

Available 4/26

John Mulaney: Baby J*

The Good Bad Mother*

Kiss, Kiss!*

Love After Music*



- - Workin' Moms: Season 7 (2023)

Available 4/27

- - Firefly Lane: Season 2 (2022) : Part 2*

- - The Matchmaker (2023) *

- - The Nurse: Season 1 (2023) *

- - Sharkdog : Season 3*

Available 4/28

AKA*



- - InuYasha: Season 6 (2003)

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 4/1

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch*

- - Turbo F.A.S.T. : Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/3

50% What Lies Below (2020)

Leaving 4/7

93% Hush (2016)

Leaving 4/9

95% New Girl : Seasons 1-7

Leaving 4/11

- - Married at First Sight: Season 10 (2020)

Leaving 4/12

89% The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1 (2020)

Leaving 4/18

- - Cuckoo : Seasons 1-5

Leaving 4/20

- - The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show : Seasons 1-4

Leaving 4/23

92% We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks (2013)

Leaving 4/24

100% Bill Nye: Science Guy (2017)

Leaving 4/25

85% The IT Crowd : Seasons 1-5

Leaving 4/27

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 4/28

99% Ash vs Evil Dead : Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/30

41% Den of Thieves (2018)

- - Empire State (2013)

93% Leap Year (2010)

81% Road to Perdition (2002)

82% Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

