New on Disney+ in April 2023

Peter Pan & Wendy is a re-telling of the classic story of Neverland, the Lost Boys, Tinkerbell, and Captain Hook premiering in April. Avengers star Jeremy Renner puts his construction skills to good use and a good cause in Rennervations. Anthony Mackie and Vanessa Hudgens are just two of the celebrity guests who appear in the four-part series. And coming-of-age drama series The Crossover blends poetry with basketball in heartfelt and compelling ways.

HIGHLIGHTS

- - The Crossover: Season 1 (2023)

Description: Based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel in-verse by Kwame Alexander, The Crossover introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother’s coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own.

Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 5

- - Rennervations: Season 1 (2023)

Description: An original four-part series that embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. Every build has a purpose. Behind the big screen, Renner is a construction veteran with a passion for purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of his connections in the worldwide fabricator culture. With his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an all-star build crew, Renner travels the globe to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them to serve a new purpose, such as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio. Along the way, Renner teams up with actor and producer Anthony Mackie, actress and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens, actor and producer Anil Kapoor, and singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra, who all share Renner’s enthusiasm and join him to deliver the finished vehicles to each organization.

Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 12

- - Peter Pan & Wendy (2023)

Description: Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling adventure that will change her life forever.

Premiere Date: Friday, April 28

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO DISNEY+ THIS MONTH

Available 4/2

- - The Ghost and Molly McGee: Season 2 (2023) (5 episodes)

Available 4/5

Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee

- - Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown: Season 1 (2022)

- - The Crossover: Season 1 (2023) : (All Episodes Streaming)

Journey to the Center of the Earth: Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

86% The Mandalorian: Season 3 (2023) : “Chapter 22”

Available 4/9

- - The Owl House: Season 3 (2022) : (1 episode)

Available 4/12

- - Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 11 (2023)

- - Kiff: Season 1 (2023) : (5 episodes)

- - The Owl House: Season 3 (2022) : (5 episodes)

- - Rennervations: Season 1 (2023) : Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

It’s All Right!: Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

86% The Mandalorian: Season 3 (2023) : “Chapter 23”

Available 4/14

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Available 4/19

- - Big City Greens: Season 3 (2021) : (4 episodes)

- - Hamster & Gretel: Season 1 (2022) : (4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes: Season 1 (7 episodes)

86% The Mandalorian: Season 3 (2023) : Finale, “Chapter 23”

Available 4/22

- - Secrets of the Elephants : Premiere

Available 4/26

Dino Ranch: Season 2 (5 episodes)



- - Going Fur Gold: Season 1 (2023)

- - Saturdays: Season 1 (2023) (5 episodes)

- - Matildas: The World at Our Feet : Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

- - Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures: Season 1 (2023) : Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Available 4/28

- - Peter Pan & Wendy (2023) : Premiere

