New on Disney+ in May 2023

Oscar-winners Michelle Yeoh and Key Huey Quan are among the cast of American Born Chinese, the highly-anticipated TV series adaptation of Gene Yang’s graphic novel that premieres May 24. Animated series Star Wars: Visions returned May 4 with new shorts that expanded the Star Wars galaxy. The Muppets Mayhem, which premiered May 10, puts Dr. Teeth and his Electric Mayhem band center stage. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, which also premiered May 4, is a new animated series that brings the Jedi fun for viewers of all ages.

HIGHLIGHTS

100% Star Wars: Visions: Volume 2 (2023)

Description: Following the Emmy-nominated success for the first season of Star Wars: Visions, the newest iteration of the series further pushed the boundaries of Star Wars storytelling thanks to nine shorts from nine studios from around the globe.

Premiere Date: Thursday, May 4

- - Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures: Season 1 (2023)

Description: Set 200 years before the events in the movie The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows younglings Kai, Lys and Nubs. They are sent by Master Yoda to train under Master Zia at a Jedi temple on the beautiful world of Tenoo. In addition to their adventures across Tenoo, they also travel throughout the galaxy while aboard the Crimson Firehawk with ace pilot Nash and her droid, RJ-83. They help those in need, clash with villainous pirates and discover exotic creatures. But, most importantly, they learn what it means to be a good friend.

Premiere Date: Thursday, May 4

75% The Muppets Mayhem: Season 1 (2023)

Description: The comedy series follows The Electric Mayhem Band: Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet. They have an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of music executive Nora (comedian Lilly Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current music scene.

Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 10

100% American Born Chinese: Season 1 (2023)

Description: Jin Wang (Ben Wang) is a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends Wei-Chen (Jim Liu), an exchange student at his school who is also the son of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity told through family, comedy and action-packed Kung Fu. The cast also includes household names like Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu and Daniel Wu.

Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 24

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO DISNEY+ THIS MONTH

Available 5/2

100% A Small Light: Limited Series (2023) (2 episodes)

Available 5/3

- - Eureka!: Season 1 (2022) (6 episodes)

- - Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All: Season 1 (2023) : Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Available 5/4

100% Star Wars: Visions: Volume 2 (2023) : Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

- - Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures: Season 1 (2023) : Premiere – Episodes 1 – 7 Streaming

Available 5/5

- - Intertwined Live! (2023)

- - Charles: In His Own Words (2023)

- - Path of the Panther (2023)

Available 5/9

100% A Small Light: Limited Series (2023) (2 episodes)

Available 5/10

- - Life Below Zero: Season 20 (2022)

- - Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa: Season 4 (2023)

75% The Muppets Mayhem: Season 1 (2023) : Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Available 5/12

35% Carter (2022) : Premiere

Available 5/16

100% A Small Light: Limited Series (2023) (2 episodes)

Available 5/17

- - Critter Fixers: Country Vets: Season 5 (2023)

- - Saturdays: Season 1 (2023)

Available 5/23

100% A Small Light: Limited Series (2023) (2 episodes)

Available 5/24

- - Kiff: Season 1 (2023) (4 episodes)

- - Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Season 2 (2022) (5 episodes)

100% American Born Chinese: Season 1 (2023) : Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

80% Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life: Season 1 (2021) : Premiere – Episodes 1 – 6 Streaming

Available 5/26

- - Wild Life: Season 1 (2020)

Available 5/31

- - Firebuds: Season 1 (2022) (6 episodes)

