News

New on Disney+ in March 2022

Marvel series Moon Knight premieres, plus Disney+ becomes home to Marvel live-action series Daredevil, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Luke Cage, and more. Also in March, Disney+ debuts an Olivia Rodrigo concert special, family-friendly movies Cheaper By the Dozen, and Turning Red.

by | March 1, 2022 | Comments
The Defenders key art

(Photo by Marvel Studios)

It’s been a rough few months without a new Marvel series on Disney+ — we were spoiled in 2021! — but the wait is over: Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight finally makes its debut at the end of March. But that’s not all: The streaming service will be the new home of several Marvel series from the archives, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

And if you’re worried about the TV-14 content in those shows, new Parental Controls will allow subscribers to update their kid-safe settings. When opening Disney+ for the first time on or after March 16, all subscribers in the U.S. will be prompted to update their Parental Controls, which includes the option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile and to add a PIN to lock profiles. If you choose to keep your settings the same, you will continue viewing Disney+ content as you have within a TV-14 content rating environment and may make changes at any time under Profile settings.

Also headed to the streaming service this month are new episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, plus family-friendly movies including Pixar’s Turning Red and comedy Cheaper By the Dozen.

Read on to find out what else is headed to the streaming service and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

Turning Red (2022)

- -

Description: Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins.

Premiere Date: March 11, 2022

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

- -

Description: Cheaper by the Dozen is a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy. It is the story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business. The movie stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael. The movie is directed by Gail Lerner, with a screenplay by Kenya Barris & Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based upon the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey.

Premiere Date: March 18, 2022

Moon Knight: Season 1 (2022)

- -

Description: When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Premiere Date: March 30, 2022

Full List of Shows and Movies Coming to DISNEY+ This Month

Available 3/2

- - Brain Games: On the Road: Season 1 (2022)


92% West Side Story (2021)

Broken Karaoke: Season 1, 5 episodes
Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Season 1, 4 episodes

Available 3/4

- - Russia's Wild Tiger (2022)

Available 3/9

Weekend Family: Season 1

Available 3/11

- - Turning Red (2022) (Disney+ Original)

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red (Disney+ Original)

Available 3/16

- - Big City Greens: Season 3 (2021)


- - Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir: Season 4 (2021)


92% Marvel's Daredevil


83% Marvel - Jessica Jones


87% Marvel's Luke Cage


37% Marvel's Iron Fist


78% Marvel - The Defenders


64% Marvel's The Punisher


95% Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Muppet Babies: Season 3, 2 episodes
Spidey And His Amazing Friends: Season 1, 5 episodes

Available 3/18

- - Cheaper by the Dozen (2022) (Disney+ Original)


- - More Than Robots (2022) (Disney+ Original)


96% Step (2017)

Available 3/23

Parallels: Season 1 (Disney+ Original)
Doc McStuffins Shorts: Season 1
The Doc Files: Season 1

Available 3/25

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (Disney+)
The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse (Disney+)

Available 3/30

- - Moon Knight: Season 1 (2022) (Disney+ Original)

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo: Season 1

Featured image photo credit: Disney+

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

reboot Sony Pictures The Witch werewolf Emmy Nominations binge docudrama finale transformers obituary Comedy Central worst movies Epix Crunchyroll romance independent Pride Month ghosts Comic-Con@Home 2021 free movies Starz basketball 45 cars marvel cinematic universe TV Land Adult Swim classics Fantasy canceled Calendar natural history 2021 1990s Pet Sematary screenings quibi ratings book TV robots nbcuniversal telelvision mutant game of thrones mcc zero dark thirty dexter SundanceTV Columbia Pictures Walt Disney Pictures news reviews kong Mary poppins AMC Plus Rock Neflix TCA Awards Film vs. HBO Go Syfy asian-american CBS All Access singing competition kids Food Network Esquire boxoffice Sundance TV 2017 based on movie hollywood foreign TV renewals Best Actress comic books YouTube Premium Reality Spectrum Originals Brie Larson comic book movies emmy awards cancelled TV series ID book adaptation adenture New York Comic Con Hollywood Foreign Press Association Apple TV+ south america Reality Competition facebook pirates of the caribbean rom-coms Universal Pictures worst Spring TV BBC One Best Director Mudbound Certified Fresh Spike high school The CW Photos prank franchise Tubi Best Picture olympics 2016 LGBT CW Seed docuseries best diversity spider-verse Alien target cops sports Amazon Prime Video scorecard Funimation die hard adventure The Walking Dead feel good cinemax GLAAD The Academy Sundance Legendary Women's History Month Captain marvel HFPA aliens Crackle criterion all-time Pop History Superheroe E3 Country Hallmark PaleyFest Academy Awards IFC series heist movie Premiere Dates comiccon Star Wars Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Character Guide Western casting SXSW 2022 Cartoon Network San Diego Comic-Con hispanic heritage month marvel comics TV movies richard e. Grant The Arrangement biopic Dark Horse Comics 2015 sequel zombie japanese Disney Biopics YA TCA 2017 TIFF Music Disney streaming service live event Lucasfilm Acorn TV spain Rocketman VH1 royal family TV One FOX Film Festival Polls and Games TCA Winter 2020 Amazon Studios historical drama Ovation golden globe awards war Pop TV Paramount Best and Worst Showtime WGN HBO Max new zealand live action BBC America trophy DirecTV nfl stop motion Marvel Television true crime films FXX 93rd Oscars discovery television BET Awards rotten Star Trek IFC Films BAFTA Sundance Now doctor who cats streaming Disney+ Disney Plus video Wes Anderson anthology Horror CMT saw RT21 ITV The Purge Britbox psycho debate Apple TV Plus Cosplay spinoff Turner Classic Movies Mary Tyler Moore Television Critics Association Pirates TCA Thanksgiving Shondaland Interview Grammys 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards 4/20 psychological thriller genre godzilla joker 72 Emmy Awards spanish Best Actor SXSW Podcast directors technology Universal scene in color Rom-Com Hear Us Out AMC Logo popular National Geographic satire suspense james bond zombies french new star wars movies Tomatazos Martial Arts Kids & Family cults Masterpiece jurassic park stoner Television Academy revenge golden globes Awards razzies talk show dogs renewed TV shows serial killer APB critic resources sopranos twilight aapi a nightmare on elm street Vudu SDCC CNN PlayStation social media Comic Book indie remakes crossover halloween See It Skip It Year in Review Teen ABC Signature Marathons thriller Winter TV 2019 Arrowverse deadpool movies elevated horror DGA period drama PBS Apple FX on Hulu OneApp South by Southwest Film Festival Classic Film NYCC 99% Amazon Prime posters child's play Winners leaderboard IMDb TV dc rt labs crime drama BET documentary Black Mirror monster movies teaser ViacomCBS Anna Paquin boxing Nat Geo Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Election OWN 90s new york mission: impossible FX The Walt Disney Company Peacock screen actors guild Schedule Comics on TV sitcom Baby Yoda MSNBC toy story hist scary movies Musical Fox Searchlight award winner travel Binge Guide what to watch politics black comedy police drama festival cooking Comedy wonder woman art house superhero Mary Poppins Returns halloween tv Paramount Network Summer DC Universe stand-up comedy blockbusters Ghostbusters slasher italian Animation GoT MCU crime cancelled Rocky Pacific Islander rotten movies we love Tumblr festivals nature YouTube Red NBC fresh ABC Family Nominations Bravo Opinion Nickelodeon slashers archives king kong First Look versus President breaking bad kaiju VOD blaxploitation RT History Endgame Drama Disney Channel green book australia TLC Elton John VICE USA Netflix Tokyo Olympics 20th Century Fox political drama harry potter E! name the review Superheroes Red Carpet christmas movies spanish language Stephen King Tarantino theme song Ellie Kemper sag awards TBS science fiction TCM black fast and furious Amazon Fargo latino Turner animated movie 24 frames Exclusive Video chucky anime concert witnail cartoon canceled TV shows Fox News Netflix Christmas movies Writers Guild of America biography Chernobyl unscripted Marvel Fall TV Emmys Oscars cancelled TV shows 73rd Emmy Awards Image Comics laika Video Games football lord of the rings venice composers ESPN Set visit Instagram Live legend 007 HBO cancelled television universal monsters Cannes mob spider-man Shudder know your critic Lifetime Christmas movies A24 Christmas trailers Freeform strong female leads disaster indiana jones comics A&E Lionsgate DC Comics 79th Golden Globes Awards DC streaming service rt labs critics edition Musicals BBC spy thriller Trivia scary hispanic Prime Video jamie lee curtis Warner Bros. Paramount Plus Awards Tour WarnerMedia Creative Arts Emmys gangster sequels comic romantic comedy Holidays Pixar ABC video on demand Toys space Holiday Travel Channel Mindy Kaling Family Trailer medical drama blockbuster First Reviews adaptation Heroines Box Office Black History Month TNT dceu Lifetime Watching Series El Rey dragons CBS tv talk miniseries TruTV 2020 young adult streaming movies crime thriller justice league women GIFs MTV Disney Plus 21st Century Fox USA Network critics Broadway Mystery NBA Super Bowl Avengers Discovery Channel documentaries X-Men hidden camera Hallmark Christmas movies Infographic rt archives vampires dramedy parents batman Extras Countdown comedies Sci-Fi 71st Emmy Awards children's TV Marvel Studios king arthur superman Sneak Peek LGBTQ supernatural comic book movie American Society of Cinematographers game show YouTube mockumentary Tags: Comedy international Valentine's Day dark toronto Action dreamworks 2018 Quiz Song of Ice and Fire Trophy Talk action-comedy Hulu japan
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy