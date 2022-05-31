New on Disney+ in June 2022

The newest live-action Marvel superhero is making her way to the small screen when Ms. Marvel debuts on Disney+ June 3. She’ll join the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series on the streaming service, along with everything Star Wars (including Obi-Wan‘s finale), all three seasons of Hulu’s high school rom-com Love, Victor, and much more.

Read on to find out what else is headed to Disney+ and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

Hollywood Stargirl (2022) - - Description: A sequel to the Disney+ hit about Stargirl, a silver-voiced teenager whose kindness works magic in the lives of others, that follows her from Mica, Arizona, to a bigger world of music, dreams, and possibilities. When her mom is hired to work on a movie, they move to L.A., where Stargirl becomes involved with two aspiring filmmaking brothers, a cranky neighbor, and a musician Stargirl admires. Premiere Date: Friday, June 3, 2022

Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right? Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Rise (2022) - - Description: Audiences have never seen a story like that of the Antetokounmpos. After emigrating from Nigeria to Greece, Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo (Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki, respectively) struggled to survive and provide for their five children, while living under the daily threat of deportation. With their oldest son still in Nigeria with relatives, the couple were desperate to obtain Greek citizenship but found themselves undermined by a system that blocked them at every turn. When they weren’t selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family, the brothers — Giannis (Uche Agada) and Thanasis (Ral Agada) — would play basketball with a local youth team. Latecomers to the sport, they discovered their great abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world class athletes, along with brother, Kostas (Jaden Osimuwa). With the help of an agent, Giannis entered the NBA Draft in 2013 in a long shot prospect that would change not only his life but the life of his entire family. And last season, Giannis and Thanasis helped bring the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship ring in 50 years, while Kostas played for the previous season champs, the Los Angeles Lakers. Premiere Date: Friday, June 24, 2022

Full List of Shows and Movies Coming to DISNEY+ This Month

Available 6/1

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel (Original Documentary Short)

Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version): Season 4 premiere

Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Season 1, 5 episodes

70% Glee All Seasons

87% Obi-Wan Kenobi: Limited Series (2022) Part III

Available 6/3

- - Hollywood Stargirl (2022)

Mack Wrestles (Short)

Available 6/8

- - Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) Premiere

87% Obi-Wan Kenobi: Limited Series (2022) Part IV

Baymax Dreams (Shorts) Seasons 1 and 2

Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 20, 12 episodes

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion: Season 1, 10 episodes

Available 6/10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Available 6/15

- - Family Reboot: Season 1 (2022) All episodes

- - Love, Victor: Season 3 (2022) All seasons streaming on Hulu and Disney+

- - Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) Episode 2

87% Obi-Wan Kenobi: Limited Series (2022) Part V

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) Season 3

grown-ish: Season 4, 9 episodes

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 3

T.O.T.S.: Season 3, 12 episodes

The Wonder Years: Season 1, 10 episodes

Available 6/17

2% King's Ransom (2005)

Big Shot

Available 6/22

87% Obi-Wan Kenobi: Limited Series (2022) Part VI (Finale)

- - Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) Episode 3

G.O.A.T.: Season 1

Villains of Valley View: Season 1, 5 episodes

Available 6/24

- - Rise (2022)

- - Trevor: The Musical (2022)

Available 6/29

- - Baymax!: Season 1 (2022) All Episodes

- - Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) Episode 4

Owl House: Season 2, 5 episodes

