News

New on Disney+ in June 2022

Ms. Marvel makes her debut, Obi-Wan ends, and more shows and movies headed to Disney+ this June.

by | May 31, 2022 | Comments

The newest live-action Marvel superhero is making her way to the small screen when Ms. Marvel debuts on Disney+ June 3. She’ll join the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series on the streaming service, along with everything Star Wars (including Obi-Wan‘s finale), all three seasons of Hulu’s high school rom-com Love, Victor, and much more.

Read on to find out what else is headed to Disney+ and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

Hollywood Stargirl (2022)

- -

Description: A sequel to the Disney+ hit about Stargirl, a silver-voiced teenager whose kindness works magic in the lives of others, that follows her from Mica, Arizona, to a bigger world of music, dreams, and possibilities. When her mom is hired to work on a movie, they move to L.A., where Stargirl becomes involved with two aspiring filmmaking brothers, a cranky neighbor, and a musician Stargirl admires.

Premiere Date: Friday, June 3, 2022

Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022)

- -

Description: Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Rise (2022)

- -

Description: Audiences have never seen a story like that of the Antetokounmpos. After emigrating from Nigeria to Greece, Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo (Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki, respectively) struggled to survive and provide for their five children, while living under the daily threat of deportation. With their oldest son still in Nigeria with relatives, the couple were desperate to obtain Greek citizenship but found themselves undermined by a system that blocked them at every turn. When they weren’t selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family, the brothers — Giannis (Uche Agada) and Thanasis (Ral Agada) — would play basketball with a local youth team. Latecomers to the sport, they discovered their great abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world class athletes, along with brother, Kostas (Jaden Osimuwa). With the help of an agent, Giannis entered the NBA Draft in 2013 in a long shot prospect that would change not only his life but the life of his entire family. And last season, Giannis and Thanasis helped bring the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship ring in 50 years, while Kostas played for the previous season champs, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Premiere Date: Friday, June 24, 2022

Full List of Shows and Movies Coming to DISNEY+ This Month

Available 6/1

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel (Original Documentary Short)
Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version): Season 4 premiere
Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Season 1, 5 episodes

70% Glee All Seasons


87% Obi-Wan Kenobi: Limited Series (2022) Part III

Available 6/3

- - Hollywood Stargirl (2022)

Mack Wrestles (Short)

Available 6/8

- - Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) Premiere


87% Obi-Wan Kenobi: Limited Series (2022) Part IV

Baymax Dreams (Shorts) Seasons 1 and 2
Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 20, 12 episodes
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion: Season 1, 10 episodes

Available 6/10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Available 6/15

- - Family Reboot: Season 1 (2022) All episodes


- - Love, Victor: Season 3 (2022) All seasons streaming on Hulu and Disney+


- - Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) Episode 2


87% Obi-Wan Kenobi: Limited Series (2022) Part V

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) Season 3
grown-ish: Season 4, 9 episodes
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 3
T.O.T.S.: Season 3, 12 episodes
The Wonder Years: Season 1, 10 episodes

Available 6/17

2% King's Ransom (2005)

Big Shot

Available 6/22

87% Obi-Wan Kenobi: Limited Series (2022) Part VI (Finale)


- - Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) Episode 3

G.O.A.T.: Season 1
Villains of Valley View: Season 1, 5 episodes

Available 6/24

- - Rise (2022)


- - Trevor: The Musical (2022)

Available 6/29

- - Baymax!: Season 1 (2022) All Episodes


- - Ms. Marvel: Season 1 (2022) Episode 4

Owl House: Season 2, 5 episodes

Featured image photo credit: Disney+

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

a nightmare on elm street lord of the rings binge CNN The CW cancelled TV shows rt archives Best and Worst Neflix free movies RT21 animated Box Office BBC America justice league Amazon Pacific Islander Nickelodeon green book award winner travel comic book movies Arrowverse Captain marvel E! olympics target critic resources blockbuster fresh Awards Tour NYCC 2015 Nominations Amazon Studios police drama Trivia President TBS laika Sneak Peek television ABC Signature Song of Ice and Fire Marvel Hallmark obituary game of thrones dceu superman batman Wes Anderson Avengers Winter TV ID Set visit dc australia SundanceTV video on demand Interview Toys Trophy Talk 90s supernatural Legendary Teen Animation spider-man video streaming movies Amazon Prime Video criterion cancelled Acorn TV Star Wars Celebration theme song Paramount Network venice Dark Horse Comics french Television Academy Women's History Month Television Critics Association Academy Awards facebook RT History Disney TCM diversity nature Tarantino Opinion crossover know your critic die hard TNT Emmy Nominations E3 romantic comedy Exclusive Video comedies movies TV Land MTV Mary poppins rom-coms Biopics MGM universal monsters independent Polls and Games romance young adult unscripted book rt labs critics edition spain disaster Paramount Pictures scary movies GoT superhero historical drama Hear Us Out spider-verse razzies Comic-Con@Home 2021 comic Universal biography 1990s mcc Cartoon Network Rom-Com toy story comiccon werewolf saw black rt labs festivals new york critics black comedy USA canceled TV shows sports Mary Tyler Moore dogs TCA Winter 2020 Winners summer TV preview art house monster movies Drama Sci-Fi scary Instagram Live Mindy Kaling Discovery Channel aliens sequel 2017 Spring TV Fox Searchlight broadcast game show 71st Emmy Awards DGA Holiday Marathons Musicals Black History Month football live event APB revenge spinoff mission: impossible Classic Film social media versus Starz indie Fantasy Fox News Extras Western spy thriller Chernobyl golden globes Apple TV+ San Diego Comic-Con trophy hispanic heritage month streaming Mudbound Turner TV movies parents news Grammys Reality Competition The Academy Bravo films Showtime Martial Arts Pop TV sequels stoner Shudder VOD ABC Family OWN MSNBC IFC 2019 hispanic 4/20 Fargo Writers Guild of America Rocky Turner Classic Movies VICE stand-up comedy Cannes spanish language latino BET cults toronto crime mob marvel cinematic universe Binge Guide SDCC Lifetime Christmas movies docuseries A&E ghosts canceled halloween Pride Month composers TCA 2017 99% Endgame slasher 93rd Oscars royal family Best Director rotten movies we love medical drama cartoon hollywood Brie Larson series LGBTQ Tags: Comedy archives boxing Black Mirror Comedy PaleyFest italian action-comedy crime thriller Hollywood Foreign Press Association Holidays telelvision sag awards Election political drama 2020 Masterpiece 2021 TLC comics kaiju Broadway Hulu cancelled television Creative Arts Emmys Video Games ESPN Infographic Best Actor DC Universe prank dark Mary Poppins Returns documentaries genre king kong joker jamie lee curtis Thanksgiving The Walt Disney Company TV renewals WarnerMedia marvel comics teaser LGBT Superheroes Trailer obi wan hidden camera boxoffice Lucasfilm TV DirecTV 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards streamig nfl Sundance Now Pop FX on Hulu what to watch anthology GIFs A24 Spike SXSW 2022 children's TV serial killer war Horror based on movie posters Year in Review Warner Bros. National Geographic cancelled TV series 2016 cats emmy awards quibi Rocketman Country Film period drama Crackle Kids & Family 24 frames Universal Pictures satire CBS casting Watching Series Freeform 45 YouTube Red Red Carpet miniseries zero dark thirty Focus Features ITV FOX Amazon Prime psycho Paramount Columbia Pictures cops Comedy Central mutant Alien asian-american Lionsgate cars all-time Comic Book AMC comic book movie rotten suspense FX Epix DC streaming service scene in color TCA movie book adaptation classics Film Festival Calendar robots heist movie Oscar dragons Pixar Schedule south america SXSW docudrama blockbusters Photos natural history nbcuniversal DC Comics Funimation First Look basketball TCA Awards summer preview CBS All Access biopic christmas movies NBA Elton John TIFF Oscars anime fast and furious 94th Oscars VH1 zombie Walt Disney Pictures Heroines documentary dreamworks dramedy singing competition Lifetime Vudu twilight directors The Witch YouTube Premium Star Trek screen actors guild ABC golden globe awards doctor who Nat Geo adaptation elevated horror zombies leaderboard feel good transformers IFC Films popular FXX Peacock 21st Century Fox Tubi james bond witnail jurassic park halloween tv PBS The Arrangement foreign Britbox BBC Summer 72 Emmy Awards strong female leads Prime Video chucky women Best Actress HBO Max NBC Countdown sitcom AMC Plus Disney+ Disney Plus Rock best Cosplay space breaking bad kids ViacomCBS mockumentary reviews vs. CW Seed Netflix Baby Yoda Comics on TV Christmas thriller Fall TV X-Men 20th Century Fox gangster See It Skip It godzilla indiana jones sopranos Stephen King MCU remakes Disney Channel richard e. Grant wonder woman name the review Emmys CMT IMDb TV screenings hist tv talk USA Network American Society of Cinematographers stop motion Ghostbusters BET Awards Super Bowl The Purge Sony Pictures interviews Ellie Kemper Food Network discovery new zealand YA HBO Awards Action Disney Plus Chilling Adventures of Sabrina History Image Comics The Walking Dead spanish Sundance TV Esquire talk show cooking Certified Fresh Shondaland slashers vampires BAFTA crime drama 79th Golden Globes Awards TV One Hallmark Christmas movies Pirates Ovation Spectrum Originals Syfy First Reviews reboot Pet Sematary Crunchyroll japan Superheroe Star Wars Marvel Studios technology cinemax BBC One Logo Reality Premiere Dates pirates of the caribbean Tomatazos Best Picture summer TV OneApp science fiction Music adenture Musical 73rd Emmy Awards Apple TV Plus Disney streaming service YouTube New York Comic Con Mystery TruTV psychological thriller comic books Netflix Christmas movies GLAAD live action Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 2018 aapi japanese South by Southwest Film Festival politics Travel Channel Adult Swim festival Valentine's Day deadpool Sony franchise Apple adventure PlayStation new star wars movies kong renewed TV shows HFPA Sundance scorecard Tokyo Olympics concert debate Family high school legend HBO Go WGN Quiz Tumblr Anna Paquin Marvel Television child's play worst movies blaxploitation finale ratings worst Paramount Plus true crime El Rey dexter Character Guide king arthur international trailers Podcast 007 harry potter
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy