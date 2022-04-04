New on Disney+ in April 2022

While April brings new episodes of Marvel series Moon Knight and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the biggest event coming to Disney+ is Earth Day, with a slew of original specials and films premiering April 22. There’s also new series Sketchbook, kids’ film Better Nate Than Ever, and many more.

Read on to find out what else is headed to the streaming service and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

Better Nate Than Ever (2022) 88% Description: Thirteen-year-old Nate has big Broadway dreams. But when he isn’t cast in the school play, he and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple, where he’s unexpectedly reunited with his long-lost Aunt Heidi. Together they must prove that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams. Premiere Date: April 1

Ice Age: Scrat Tales: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: Ice Age Scrat Tales is a series of six all-new animated shorts starring Scrat, the hapless saber-toothed squirrel of the “Ice Age” adventures, who experiences the ups and downs of fatherhood, as he and the adorable, mischievous Baby Scrat, alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of the highly treasured Acorn. Premiere Date: April 13

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return (2022) - - Description: The Disney+ Earth Day special The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, from National Geographic, is based on the 2018 award-winning feature documentary film that tells the story of John and Molly Chester, who abandon their urban life in Los Angeles to live on a barren farm to grow delicious food in harmony with nature in Ventura County. The new special follows the farmers’ 10-year tireless journey as they transform the land into a magical working farm and document the whole process in this heartwarming special that is akin to a real-life Charlotte’s Web. Apricot Lane Farms is a beautiful, complex world that reflects our planet’s biodiversity, and this special introduces audiences to animals that will quickly burrow into their hearts, like Georgie the gopher-eating egret, Emma the pig who welcomes her newest litter, and an adorable lamb named Moe who believes he’s a dog. This Earth Day, see how the farmers utilize the interconnectedness of nature to help build soil health, maximize biodiversity, and regeneratively grow the most nutrient-dense food possible. Premiere Date: April 22

Polar Bear (2022) - - Description:

Narrated by two-time Academy Award–nominee Catherine Keener (Capote, Being John Malkovich), Disneynature’s Polar Bear tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today. Polar Bear is helmed by Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson, the directing team behind Disneynature’s Penguins, and produced by Fothergill, Wilson and Roy Conli. Premiere Date: April 22

Full List of Shows and Movies Coming to DISNEY+ This Month

Available 4/1

88% Better Nate Than Ever (2022) (Disney+ Original)

41% Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)

Available 4/6

87% Moon Knight: Season 1 (2022) Episode 2 (Disney+ Original)

100% The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 1 (2022) Episode 8 (Disney+ Original)

Available 4/8

33% Chasing Mavericks (2012)

Available 4/13

- - Ice Age: Scrat Tales: Season 1 (2022) Premiere (Disney+ Original)

87% Moon Knight: Season 1 (2022) Episode 3 (Disney+ Original)

100% The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 1 (2022) Episode 9 (Disney+ Original)

Available 4/20

87% Moon Knight: Season 1 (2022) Episode 4 (Disney+ Original)

100% The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 1 (2022) Finale (Disney+ Original)

Available 4/22

- - Polar Bear (2022) (Disney+ Original)

- - Explorer: The Last Tepui (2022) (Disney+ Original)

- - The Biggest Little Farm: The Return (2022) (Disney+ Original)

Bear Witness (2022) (Disney+ Original)

Available 4/27

Sketchbook: Season 1, All Episodes (Disney+ Original)

87% Moon Knight: Season 1 (2022) Episode 5 (Disney+ Original)

