New Movies & TV Shows Streaming in July 2024: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max and more

It’s July and streaming services have added a whole new slate of original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in July.

Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page. Starting this month Rotten Tomatoes is including The Criterion Channel and Starz’s full movie lineup.

Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.

Choose your streaming service:

Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video & Freevee | More

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2024

HIGHLIGHTS

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Why You Should Watch: Eddie Murphy finally returns to his landmark character, and it’s got to be better than Beverly Hills Cop III.

Description: Axel Foley (Murphy) returns to Beverly Hills to help his lawyer daughter (Taylour Paige) clear a client framed for murder.

Premiere Date: July 3

Cobra Kai Season 6 Pt 1

Why You Should Watch: It’s the first 1/3 of the final season of the Karate Kid series, and the gang are going to compete in the Sekai Takai tournament.

Description: Miyagi-Do faces Cobra Kai one last time in the international karate tournament, concluding the series.

Premiere Date: July 18

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Why You Should Watch: Meet a new generation of Disney villain kids who sing and dance.

Description: Uma (China Anne McClain) is now the principal of Auradon Prep, and the daughters (Malia Baker and Kylie Cantrall) of Cinderella (Brandy Norwood) and the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora) have to save the school from their mothers.

Premiere Date: July 12

Apple

* – Original

Monday, July 1

My Divo*

Wednesday, July 10

Sunny*

Friday, July 12

Me*

Friday, July 19

Omnivore*

Lady in the Lake*

Wednesday, July 24

Time Bandits*

Wednesday, July 31

Women in Blue (Las Azules)*

Choose your streaming service:

Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video & Freevee | More

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2024