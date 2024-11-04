New Movies and Shows Streaming in November 2024: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max and more

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.
Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.
Choose your streaming service:
Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video & Freevee | More
Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2024
Outlander: Season 7, Part 2
Why You Should Watch: The second half of Outlander’s penultimate season begins.
Description: Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are drawn into the American Revolution.
Premiere Date: November 22, 2024
Why You Should Watch: Until they make a third movie, this will be your only new Dune content, and it’s right in your own home!
Description: This prequel set 10,000 years before the film explores the creation of the Bene Gesserit, based on Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s Siserhood of Dune.
Premiere Date: November 17, 2024
Why You Should Watch: The epic Mexican culinary love story returns in an all new Spanish language adaptation.
Description: Salma Hayek Pinault produces this longform adaptation of Laura Esquival’s novel about a woman who expresses her passion in cooking while in the midst of a love triangle.
Premiere Date: November 3, 2024
* – original
Friday, Nov. 1
Blitz [MOVIE]*
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Bad Sisters Season 2*
Friday, Nov. 15
Silo Season 2*
Friday, Nov. 22
Bread & Roses [MOVIE]*
Choose your streaming service:
Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video & Freevee | More
Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2024