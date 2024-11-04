New Movies and Shows Streaming in November 2024: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max and more

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.

Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.

Choose your streaming service:

Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video & Freevee | More

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2024

Highlights

Outlander: Season 7, Part 2

Why You Should Watch: The second half of Outlander’s penultimate season begins.

Description: Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are drawn into the American Revolution.

Premiere Date: November 22, 2024

Dune: Prophecy

Why You Should Watch: Until they make a third movie, this will be your only new Dune content, and it’s right in your own home!

Description: This prequel set 10,000 years before the film explores the creation of the Bene Gesserit, based on Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s Siserhood of Dune.

Premiere Date: November 17, 2024

Like Water for Chocolate

Why You Should Watch: The epic Mexican culinary love story returns in an all new Spanish language adaptation.

Description: Salma Hayek Pinault produces this longform adaptation of Laura Esquival’s novel about a woman who expresses her passion in cooking while in the midst of a love triangle.

Premiere Date: November 3, 2024

Apple TV+

* – original

Friday, Nov. 1

Blitz [MOVIE]*

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Bad Sisters Season 2*

Friday, Nov. 15

Silo Season 2*

Friday, Nov. 22

Bread & Roses [MOVIE]*

Choose your streaming service:

Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video & Freevee | More

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2024