(Photo by Paramount courtesy Everett Collection)

All Robert Downey Jr. Movies Ranked

Before he became synonymous with playing playboy millionaire rascal Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr. was…a playboy millionaire rascal, but with an Oscar nomination! Born into minor Hollywood royalty, Downey spent his formative ’80s career as a Brat Pack honorary in films like Weird Science and The Pick-Up Artist. An Oscar nomination for playing the titular silent-era legend in Chaplin suggested a watershed moment for Downey and his future career.

Instead, he spent the rest of the ’90s in a maelstrom of wild parties and tabloid headlines as he publicly battled addiction. Early 2000s work in A Scanner Darkly, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and Zodiac told the world he was still capable of intriguing work, though, and the marked the early stages of a career comeback.

His tumultuous decades seem like a lifetime ago, simply a precursor to his role today as the Man in the Iron Mark IV. Director Jon Favreau fought hard to get Downey in as star of the first Iron Man, with Marvel Studios literally put up as collateral, and the rest is modern history. Across nearly a dozen appearances in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Downey has utterly owned the Tony Stark role, whose redemption arc mirrors the actor’s own in real life. Now, we ranking Robert Downey Jr. movies by Tomatometer!

#11 Zodiac (2007) 89% #11 Adjusted Score: 100725% Critics Consensus: A quiet, dialogue-driven thriller that delivers with scene after scene of gut-wrenching anxiety. David Fincher also spends more time illustrating nuances of his characters and recreating the mood of the '70s than he does on gory details of murder. Synopsis: In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks... In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards Directed By: David Fincher

#18 Bowfinger (1999) 81% #18 Adjusted Score: 85574% Critics Consensus: A witty commentary on modern film-making, with enough jokes to keep it entertaining throughout. Synopsis: On the verge of bankruptcy and desperate for his big break, aspiring filmmaker Bobby Bowfinger (Steve Martin) concocts a crazy... On the verge of bankruptcy and desperate for his big break, aspiring filmmaker Bobby Bowfinger (Steve Martin) concocts a crazy... [More] Starring: Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy, Heather Graham, Christine Baranski Directed By: Frank Oz

#24 Restoration (1995) 71% #24 Adjusted Score: 70545% Critics Consensus: Restoration spins an engaging period yarn out of its bestselling source material, brought to life through the efforts of an eclectic ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr. Synopsis: In order to keep one of his mistresses, Celia (Polly Walker), at arm's length, King Charles II (Sam Neill) asks... In order to keep one of his mistresses, Celia (Polly Walker), at arm's length, King Charles II (Sam Neill) asks... [More] Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Sam Neill, David Thewlis, Polly Walker Directed By: Michael Hoffman

#25 Sherlock Holmes (2009) 69% #25 Adjusted Score: 79786% Critics Consensus: Guy Ritchie's directorial style might not be quite the best fit for an update on the legendary detective, but Sherlock Holmes benefits from the elementary appeal of a strong performance by Robert Downey, Jr. Synopsis: When a string of brutal murders terrorizes London, it doesn't take long for legendary detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.)... When a string of brutal murders terrorizes London, it doesn't take long for legendary detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.)... [More] Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#29 Chaplin (1992) 60% #29 Adjusted Score: 62963% Critics Consensus: Chaplin boasts a terrific performance from Robert Downey, Jr. in the title role, but it isn't enough to overcome a formulaic biopic that pales in comparison to its subject's classic films. Synopsis: Re-creation of the life of comic genius Charlie Chaplin, from his humble beginnings in south London through his early days... Re-creation of the life of comic genius Charlie Chaplin, from his humble beginnings in south London through his early days... [More] Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Dan Aykroyd, Geraldine Chaplin, Kevin Dunn Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#52 Lucky You (2007) 28% #52 Adjusted Score: 34005% Critics Consensus: Lucky You tries to combine a romantic story with the high-stakes world of poker, but comes up with an empty hand. Synopsis: Huck Cheever (Eric Bana) is a talented poker player who must balance an intense love affair with the feats he... Huck Cheever (Eric Bana) is a talented poker player who must balance an intense love affair with the feats he... [More] Starring: Eric Bana, Drew Barrymore, Robert Duvall, Debra Messing Directed By: Curtis Hanson