Paramount courtesy Everett Collection

(Photo by Paramount courtesy Everett Collection)

All Robert Downey Jr. Movies Ranked

Before he became synonymous with playing playboy millionaire rascal Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr. was…a playboy millionaire rascal, but with an Oscar nomination! Born into minor Hollywood royalty, Downey spent his formative ’80s career as a Brat Pack honorary in films like Weird Science and The Pick-Up Artist. An Oscar nomination for playing the titular silent-era legend in Chaplin suggested a watershed moment for Downey and his future career.

Instead, he spent the rest of the ’90s in a maelstrom of wild parties and tabloid headlines as he publicly battled addiction. Early 2000s work in A Scanner Darkly, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and Zodiac told the world he was still capable of intriguing work, though, and the marked the early stages of a career comeback.

His tumultuous decades seem like a lifetime ago, simply a precursor to his role today as the Man in the Iron Mark IV. Director Jon Favreau fought hard to get Downey in as star of the first Iron Man, with Marvel Studios literally put up as collateral, and the rest is modern history. Across nearly a dozen appearances in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Downey has utterly owned the Tony Stark role, whose redemption arc mirrors the actor’s own in real life. Now, we ranking Robert Downey Jr. movies by Tomatometer!

#1

Richard III (1995)
96%

#1
Adjusted Score: 98881%
Critics Consensus: This re-imagining of Shakespeare's Crookback King relocates the story in 1930 and features an indelible star turn for Ian McKellen as the monstrous and magnetic King Richard.
Synopsis: A murderous lust for the British throne sees Richard III (Ian McKellen) descend into madness. Though the setting is transposed... [More]
Starring: Ian McKellen, Annette Bening, Jim Broadbent, Robert Downey Jr.
Directed By: Richard Loncraine

#2

Short Cuts (1993)
95%

#2
Adjusted Score: 98542%
Critics Consensus: Robert Altman's ensemble drama deftly integrates its disparate characters and episodes into a funny, poignant, emotionally satisfying whole.
Synopsis: Many loosely connected characters cross paths in this film, based on the stories of Raymond Carver. Waitress Doreen Piggot (Lily... [More]
Starring: Andie MacDowell, Bruce Davison, Julianne Moore, Matthew Modine
Directed By: Robert Altman

#3

True Believer (1989)
95%

#3
Adjusted Score: 95009%
Critics Consensus: A compelling mystery, social themes, and powerful performances from a pair of well-matched leads make True Believer a legal thriller that definitely passes the bar.
Synopsis: Jaded lawyer Eddie Dodd (James Woods), a well-regarded activist in the 1960s whose moment has long passed, now smokes marijuana... [More]
Starring: James Woods, Robert Downey Jr., Yuji Okumoto, Margaret Colin
Directed By: Joseph Ruben

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 128377%
Critics Consensus: Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga.
Synopsis: Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#5

Iron Man (2008)
94%

#5
Adjusted Score: 105253%
Critics Consensus: Powered by Robert Downey Jr.'s vibrant charm, Iron Man turbo-charges the superhero genre with a deft intelligence and infectious sense of fun.
Synopsis: A billionaire industrialist and genius inventor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), is conducting weapons tests overseas, but terrorists kidnap him... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeff Bridges
Directed By: Jon Favreau

#6

Baby, It's You (1983)
94%

#6
Adjusted Score: 75942%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An aspiring lounge singer (Vincent Spano) romances a rich girl (Rosanna Arquette) in 1960s New Jersey.... [More]
Starring: Rosanna Arquette, Vincent Spano, Joanna Merlin, Jack Davidson
Directed By: John Sayles

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 102855%
Critics Consensus: A passionate and concise cinematic civics lesson, Good Night, And Good Luck has plenty to say about today's political and cultural climate, and its ensemble cast is stellar.
Synopsis: When Senator Joseph McCarthy begins his foolhardy campaign to root out Communists in America, CBS News impresario Edward R. Murrow... [More]
Starring: David Strathairn, Patricia Clarkson, George Clooney, Jeff Daniels
Directed By: George Clooney

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 121976%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Homecoming does whatever a second reboot can, delivering a colorful, fun adventure that fits snugly in the sprawling MCU without getting bogged down in franchise-building.
Synopsis: Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Jon Watts

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 106761%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to a script that emphasizes its heroes' humanity and a wealth of superpowered set pieces, The Avengers lives up to its hype and raises the bar for Marvel at the movies.
Synopsis: When Thor's evil brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), gains access to the unlimited power of the energy cube called the Tesseract,... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth
Directed By: Joss Whedon

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 118175%
Critics Consensus: Captain America: Civil War begins the next wave of Marvel movies with an action-packed superhero blockbuster boasting a decidedly non-cartoonish plot and the courage to explore thought-provoking themes.
Synopsis: Political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability when the actions of the Avengers lead to collateral damage. The... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#11

Zodiac (2007)
89%

#11
Adjusted Score: 100725%
Critics Consensus: A quiet, dialogue-driven thriller that delivers with scene after scene of gut-wrenching anxiety. David Fincher also spends more time illustrating nuances of his characters and recreating the mood of the '70s than he does on gory details of murder.
Synopsis: In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks... [More]
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards
Directed By: David Fincher

#12

Chef (2014)
87%

#12
Adjusted Score: 94159%
Critics Consensus: Chef's charming cast and sharp, funny script add enough spice to make this feel-good comedy a flavorful -- if familiar -- treat.
Synopsis: After a controlling owner (Dustin Hoffman) pushes him too far, chef Carl Casper (Jon Favreau) quits his position at a... [More]
Starring: Jon Favreau, Sofía Vergara, John Alberto Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson
Directed By: Jon Favreau

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 92780%
Critics Consensus: Tongue-in-cheek satire blends well with entertaining action and spot-on performances in this dark, eclectic neo-noir homage.
Synopsis: Two-bit crook Harry Lockhart (Robert Downey Jr.) stumbles into an audition for a mystery film while on the run from... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Val Kilmer, Michelle Monaghan, Corbin Bernsen
Directed By: Shane Black

#14

Back to School (1986)
86%

#14
Adjusted Score: 86586%
Critics Consensus: Back to School gives Rodney Dangerfield plenty of room to riff -- and supports the freewheeling funnyman with enough of a story to keep things interesting between punchlines.
Synopsis: Thornton Melon (Rodney Dangerfield) is concerned that his son Jason (Keith Gordon) is unsure whether to go to college, so... [More]
Starring: Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman, Keith Gordon, Burt Young
Directed By: Alan Metter

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 115726%
Critics Consensus: Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.
Synopsis: Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet --... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Chadwick Boseman
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#16

Tropic Thunder (2008)
82%

#16
Adjusted Score: 91933%
Critics Consensus: With biting satire, plenty of subversive humor, and an unforgettable turn by Robert Downey, Jr., Tropic Thunder is a triumphant late Summer comedy.
Synopsis: Tugg Speedman (Ben Stiller), pampered action superstar, sets out for Southeast Asia to take part in the biggest, most-expensive war... [More]
Starring: Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., Nick Nolte
Directed By: Ben Stiller

#17

Wonder Boys (2000)
81%

#17
Adjusted Score: 84396%
Critics Consensus: Michael Douglas and Tobey Maguire do wonders in this clever dark comedy.
Synopsis: Grady (Michael Douglas) is a 50-ish English professor who hasn't had a thing published in years -- not since he... [More]
Starring: Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire, Frances McDormand, Robert Downey Jr.
Directed By: Curtis Hanson

#18

Bowfinger (1999)
81%

#18
Adjusted Score: 85574%
Critics Consensus: A witty commentary on modern film-making, with enough jokes to keep it entertaining throughout.
Synopsis: On the verge of bankruptcy and desperate for his big break, aspiring filmmaker Bobby Bowfinger (Steve Martin) concocts a crazy... [More]
Starring: Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy, Heather Graham, Christine Baranski
Directed By: Frank Oz

#19

Iron Man 3 (2013)
79%

#19
Adjusted Score: 93252%
Critics Consensus: With the help of its charismatic lead, some impressive action sequences, and even a few surprises, Iron Man 3 is a witty, entertaining adventure and a strong addition to the Marvel canon.
Synopsis: Plagued with worry and insomnia since saving New York from destruction, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), now, is more dependent... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce
Directed By: Shane Black

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 91229%
Critics Consensus: Exuberant and eye-popping, Avengers: Age of Ultron serves as an overstuffed but mostly satisfying sequel, reuniting its predecessor's unwieldy cast with a few new additions and a worthy foe.
Synopsis: When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) jump-starts a dormant peacekeeping program, things go terribly awry, forcing him, Thor (Chris Hemsworth),... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans
Directed By: Joss Whedon

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 78620%
Critics Consensus: A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints is a lively, powerful coming-of-age tale with winning performances and sharp direction from first-timer Dito Montiel.
Synopsis: Dito Montiel (Robert Downey Jr.), a successful author, receives a call from his long-suffering mother (Dianne Wiest), asking him to... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Shia LaBeouf, Chazz Palminteri, Dianne Wiest
Directed By: Dito Montiel

#22

Iron Man 2 (2010)
72%

#22
Adjusted Score: 83579%
Critics Consensus: It isn't quite the breath of fresh air that Iron Man was, but this sequel comes close with solid performances and an action-packed plot.
Synopsis: With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) faces pressure from... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson
Directed By: Jon Favreau

#23

Soapdish (1991)
72%

#23
Adjusted Score: 73355%
Critics Consensus: Soapdish may not be as addictive as the serialized dramas it's spoofing, but a talented cast helps make this affectionate sendup feel fresh.
Synopsis: Celeste Talbert (Sally Field) is the star of the long-running soap opera "The Sun Also Sets." With the show's ratings... [More]
Starring: Sally Field, Kevin Kline, Robert Downey Jr., Cathy Moriarty
Directed By: Michael Hoffman

#24

Restoration (1995)
71%

#24
Adjusted Score: 70545%
Critics Consensus: Restoration spins an engaging period yarn out of its bestselling source material, brought to life through the efforts of an eclectic ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr.
Synopsis: In order to keep one of his mistresses, Celia (Polly Walker), at arm's length, King Charles II (Sam Neill) asks... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Sam Neill, David Thewlis, Polly Walker
Directed By: Michael Hoffman

#25

Sherlock Holmes (2009)
69%

#25
Adjusted Score: 79786%
Critics Consensus: Guy Ritchie's directorial style might not be quite the best fit for an update on the legendary detective, but Sherlock Holmes benefits from the elementary appeal of a strong performance by Robert Downey, Jr.
Synopsis: When a string of brutal murders terrorizes London, it doesn't take long for legendary detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.)... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#26

A Scanner Darkly (2006)
68%

#26
Adjusted Score: 76250%
Critics Consensus: A faithful adaptation of Philip K. Dick's novel, A Scanner Darkly takes the viewer on a visual and mind-blowing journey into the author's conception of a drug-addled and politically unstable world.
Synopsis: In the near future, as America virtually loses the war on drugs, Robert Arctor, a narcotics cop in Orange County,... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Robert Downey Jr., Woody Harrelson, Winona Ryder
Directed By: Richard Linklater

#27

Chances Are (1989)
67%

#27
Adjusted Score: 67770%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A man's love for his pregnant wife, Corinne Jeffries (Cybill Shepherd), is interrupted when a car accident sends him to... [More]
Starring: Cybill Shepherd, Robert Downey Jr., Ryan O'Neal, Mary Stuart Masterson
Directed By: Emile Ardolino

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 65294%
Critics Consensus: Much like a real-life visit Home for the Holidays, this Thanksgiving-set dramedy can get a little bumpy -- but it also has its share of fondly memorable moments.
Synopsis: When her teenage daughter opts out of Thanksgiving, single mother Claudia Larson (Holly Hunter) travels alone to her childhood home... [More]
Starring: Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Bancroft, Charles Durning
Directed By: Jodie Foster

#29

Chaplin (1992)
60%

#29
Adjusted Score: 62963%
Critics Consensus: Chaplin boasts a terrific performance from Robert Downey, Jr. in the title role, but it isn't enough to overcome a formulaic biopic that pales in comparison to its subject's classic films.
Synopsis: Re-creation of the life of comic genius Charlie Chaplin, from his humble beginnings in south London through his early days... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Dan Aykroyd, Geraldine Chaplin, Kevin Dunn
Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#30

Game 6 (2005)
60%

#30
Adjusted Score: 61074%
Critics Consensus: Though packed with Don DeLillo's witty dialogue and bolstered by strong performances, particularly by lead Michael Keaton, Game 6 also suffers from uneven direction and overwrought symbolism.
Synopsis: It's 1986, and New York playwright Nicky Rogan (Michael Keaton) faces a series of fears, but none more frightening than... [More]
Starring: Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Ari Graynor, Bebe Neuwirth
Directed By: Michael Hoffman

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 68403%
Critics Consensus: Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows is a good yarn thanks to its well-matched leading men but overall stumbles duplicating the well-oiled thrills of the original.
Synopsis: When Austria's crown prince is found dead, evidence seems to point to suicide. However, detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.)... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Noomi Rapace, Rachel McAdams
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 60025%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Rick (Kenneth Branagh), a divorced lawyer, has what he thinks is going to be a one-night stand with the troubled... [More]
Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Embeth Davidtz, Robert Downey Jr., Daryl Hannah
Directed By: Robert Altman

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: 59983%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Serial pick-up artist and commitment-phobe Jack Jericho (Robert Downey Jr.) takes lessons in the art of seduction from aging player... [More]
Starring: Molly Ringwald, Robert Downey Jr., Dennis Hopper, Danny Aiello
Directed By: James Toback

#34

Charlie Bartlett (2007)
58%

#34
Adjusted Score: 62226%
Critics Consensus: With engaging performances marked by an inconsistent tone, Charlie Bartlett is a mixed bag of clever teen angst comedy and muddled storytelling.
Synopsis: Awkward teenager Charlie Bartlett (Anton Yelchin) has trouble fitting in at a new high school. Charlie needs some friends fast,... [More]
Starring: Anton Yelchin, Robert Downey Jr., Hope Davis, Kat Dennings
Directed By: Jon Poll

#35

The Soloist (2009)
57%

#35
Adjusted Score: 64836%
Critics Consensus: Though it features strong performances by its lead players, a lack of narrative focus prevents The Soloist from hitting its mark.
Synopsis: Los Angeles columnist Steve Lopez (Robert Downey Jr.) has reached an impasse in his life. His marriage is on the... [More]
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Robert Downey Jr., Catherine Keener, Tom Hollander
Directed By: Joe Wright

#36

Weird Science (1985)
56%

#36
Adjusted Score: 57250%
Critics Consensus: Hardly in the same league as John Hughes' other teen movies, the resolutely goofy Weird Science nonetheless gets some laughs via its ridiculous premise and enjoyable performances.
Synopsis: Teen misfits Gary (Anthony Michael Hall) and Wyatt (Ilan Mitchell-Smith) design their ideal woman on a computer, and a freak... [More]
Starring: Kelly LeBrock, Anthony Michael Hall, Ilan Mitchell-Smith, Bill Paxton
Directed By: John Hughes

#37

Heart and Souls (1993)
55%

#37
Adjusted Score: 54093%
Critics Consensus: A charismatic array of character actors bring a lot of Heart to this supernatural comedy, but many will find that it heaps on the sentimentality where its Soul should be.
Synopsis: Harrison (Charles Grodin), Penny (Alfre Woodard), Julia (Kyra Sedgwick) and Milo (Tom Sizemore) die in 1959 when the bus they... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Charles Grodin, Alfre Woodard, Kyra Sedgwick
Directed By: Ron Underwood

#38

1969 (1988)
55%

#38
Adjusted Score: 23457%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two rebellious youths, Ralph (Robert Downey Jr.) and Scott (Kiefer Sutherland), find themselves struggling with adulthood as the Vietnam War... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Kiefer Sutherland, Bruce Dern, Mariette Hartley
Directed By: Ernest Thompson

#39

Only You (1994)
54%

#39
Adjusted Score: 54651%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A childhood incident has convinced Faith Corvatch (Marisa Tomei) that her true love is a guy named "Damon Bradley," but... [More]
Starring: Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr., Bonnie Hunt, Joaquim de Almeida
Directed By: Norman Jewison

#40

Less Than Zero (1987)
52%

#40
Adjusted Score: 52433%
Critics Consensus: A couple of standout performances -- notably Robert Downey, Jr. and James Spader -- and a killer soundtrack can't quite elevate a somewhat superficial adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' story of drugged-out LA rich kids.
Synopsis: Clay (Andrew McCarthy) comes home to Los Angeles after his first semester of college and encounters some disturbing developments. His... [More]
Starring: Andrew McCarthy, Jami Gertz, Robert Downey Jr., James Spader
Directed By: Marek Kanievska

#41
#41
Adjusted Score: 52770%
Critics Consensus: Two Girls and a Guy has an intriguing premise and a talented trio of leads, but doesn't do quite enough with any of them to make the end result truly worth a watch.
Synopsis: Two women (Heather Graham, Natasha Gregson Wagner) confront their boyfriend (Robert Downey Jr.), a two-timing actor who professed eternal love... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Heather Graham, Natasha Gregson Wagner, Angel David
Directed By: James Toback

#42

The Judge (2014)
49%

#42
Adjusted Score: 56638%
Critics Consensus: Solidly cast and beautifully filmed but thoroughly clichéd, The Judge seems destined to preside over a large jurisdiction of the basic cable afternoon-viewing circuit.
Synopsis: Hank Palmer (Robert Downey Jr.), a brilliant but shady attorney, returns to his Indiana hometown after learning that his mother... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall, Vera Farmiga, Billy Bob Thornton
Directed By: David Dobkin

#43
#43
Adjusted Score: 49016%
Critics Consensus: Natural Born Killers explodes off the screen with style, but its satire is too blunt to offer any fresh insight into celebrity or crime -- pummeling the audience with depravity until the effect becomes deadening.
Synopsis: Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis are two young, attractive serial killers who become tabloid-TV darlings, thanks to a sensationalistic press... [More]
Starring: Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, Robert Downey Jr., Tommy Lee Jones
Directed By: Oliver Stone

#44

Due Date (2010)
39%

#44
Adjusted Score: 46765%
Critics Consensus: Shamelessly derivative and only sporadically funny, Due Date doesn't live up to the possibilities suggested by its talented director and marvelously mismatched stars.
Synopsis: Peter Highman (Robert Downey Jr.) will be a dad for the first time when his wife gives birth in five... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis, Michelle Monaghan, Jamie Foxx
Directed By: Todd Phillips

#45
#45
Adjusted Score: 41536%
Critics Consensus: Delightful performance from Robert Downey Jr. can't save The Singing Detective's transition from TV to the big screen.
Synopsis: Hospitalized for a severe skin disease, a bitter writer (Robert Downey Jr.) imagines he is the gumshoe from his novel.... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Robin Wright Penn, Mel Gibson, Jeremy Northam
Directed By: Keith Gordon

#46

Black and White (1999)
38%

#46
Adjusted Score: 40118%
Critics Consensus: The atmosphere is affecting, and the story, at times, is compelling, but with a lean script and limp direction, Black and White doesn't add up to much.
Synopsis: Rich Bower (Power) is an up-and-coming star in the hip-hop world. Everyone wants to be around him, including Raven (Gaby... [More]
Starring: Scott Caan, Robert Downey Jr., Stacy Edwards, Allan Houston
Directed By: James Toback

#47

Firstborn (1984)
36%

#47
Adjusted Score: 35125%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A teen (Christopher Collet) protects his divorced mother (Teri Garr) from her boyfriend (Peter Weller), a drug dealer in a... [More]
Starring: Teri Garr, Peter Weller, Christopher Collet, Corey Haim
Directed By: Michael Apted

#48

Eros (2004)
34%

#48
Adjusted Score: 36234%
Critics Consensus: Though Wong's short lives up to the promise of the title, Antonioni's is a serious disappointment.
Synopsis: This anthology film features three different tales of passion. In "The Hand," young tailor Zhang (Chen Chang) is attracted to... [More]
Starring: Gong Li, Chen Chang, Feng Tien, Robert Downey Jr.
Directed By: Michelangelo Antonioni, Steven Soderbergh, Kar Wai Wong

#49
#49
Adjusted Score: 36437%
Critics Consensus: This portrait of a groundbreaking photographer lacks the daring of its subject.
Synopsis: In 1958 New York Diane Arbus (Nicole Kidman) is a housewife and mother who works as an assistant to her... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Robert Downey Jr., Ty Burrell, Harris Yulin
Directed By: Steven Shainberg

#50

One Night Stand (1997)
32%

#50
Adjusted Score: 33193%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In Los Angeles, Max Carlyle (Wesley Snipes) makes a good living directing commercials and has a happy home life with... [More]
Starring: Wesley Snipes, Nastassja Kinski, Ming-Na Wen, Robert Downey Jr.
Directed By: Mike Figgis

#51

Hugo Pool (1997)
29%

#51
Adjusted Score: 29202%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A disabled client (Patrick Dempsey) charms a lonely Los Angeles pool cleaner (Alyssa Milano) and her cynical helpers.... [More]
Starring: Alyssa Milano, Patrick Dempsey, Cathy Moriarty, Malcolm McDowell
Directed By: Robert Downey Sr.

#52

Lucky You (2007)
28%

#52
Adjusted Score: 34005%
Critics Consensus: Lucky You tries to combine a romantic story with the high-stakes world of poker, but comes up with an empty hand.
Synopsis: Huck Cheever (Eric Bana) is a talented poker player who must balance an intense love affair with the feats he... [More]
Starring: Eric Bana, Drew Barrymore, Robert Duvall, Debra Messing
Directed By: Curtis Hanson

#53

U.S. Marshals (1998)
27%

#53
Adjusted Score: 28250%
Critics Consensus: A rote albeit well-cast action thriller, U.S. Marshals suffers badly in comparison to the beloved blockbuster that preceded it.
Synopsis: An airplane bearing gruff U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard (Tommy Lee Jones) crashes in the wilderness. On board the same flight... [More]
Starring: Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes, Robert Downey Jr., Kate Nelligan
Directed By: Stuart Baird

#54

The Shaggy Dog (2006)
26%

#54
Adjusted Score: 29139%
Critics Consensus: This Disney retread has neither inspiration nor originality, but may please moviegoers under the age of ten.
Synopsis: Deputy District Attorney Dave Douglas (Tim Allen) is a workaholic and frequently puts his job before his family. After taking... [More]
Starring: Tim Allen, Robert Downey Jr., Danny Glover, Kristin Davis
Directed By: Brian Robbins

#55

In Dreams (1999)
25%

#55
Adjusted Score: 26561%
Critics Consensus: Some interesting visuals, but the movie is as confusing as a dream.
Synopsis: After clairvoyant Claire Cooper (Annette Bening) has a disturbing dream about the murder of a young girl, her daughter, Rebecca... [More]
Starring: Annette Bening, Aidan Quinn, Robert Downey Jr., Paul Guilfoyle
Directed By: Neil Jordan

#56

Tuff Turf (1985)
17%

#56
Adjusted Score: 6559%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The new guy (James Spader) in a Los Angeles high school does some singing and fights a hotshot (Paul Mones)... [More]
Starring: James Spader, Kim Richards, Paul Mones, Robert Downey Jr.
Directed By: Fritz Kiersch

#57

Dolittle (2020)
15%

#57
Adjusted Score: 31025%
Critics Consensus: Dolittle may be enough to entertain very young viewers, but they deserve better than this rote adaptation's jumbled story and stale humor.
Synopsis: Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent
Directed By: Stephen Gaghan

#58

Gothika (2003)
15%

#58
Adjusted Score: 20097%
Critics Consensus: Berry's acting talents can't save Gothika from its preposterous plot and bad dialogue.
Synopsis: The life of psychiatrist Miranda Grey (Halle Berry) is derailed after she nearly hits a girl with her car one... [More]
Starring: Halle Berry, Robert Downey Jr., Charles S. Dutton, John Carroll Lynch
Directed By: Mathieu Kassovitz

#59

Too Much Sun (1991)
14%

#59
Adjusted Score: 4796%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: To cash in, the homosexual son (Eric Idle) and daughter (Andrea Martin) of a dying millionaire must somehow produce an... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Eric Idle, Andrea Martin, Jim Haynie
Directed By: Robert Downey

#60

Air America (1990)
13%

#60
Adjusted Score: 13237%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Despite having just had his Los Angeles pilot's license revoked, Billy Covington (Robert Downey Jr.) is hired by Air America,... [More]
Starring: Mel Gibson, Robert Downey Jr., Nancy Travis, David Marshall Grant
Directed By: Roger Spottiswoode

#61
#61
Adjusted Score: 4517%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Ian (George Newbern) doesn't have the greatest relationship with his father, Richard (David Rasche). The problem is that Ian resents... [More]
Starring: Stephen Baldwin, Danny Nucci, George Newbern, Claudia Schiffer
Directed By: George Haas

#62

Johnny Be Good (1988)
0%

#62
Adjusted Score: 405%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: High-school quarterback Johnny Walker (Anthony Michael Hall) is being courted by elite colleges nationwide. To get the sports star to... [More]
Starring: Anthony Michael Hall, Robert Downey Jr., Paul Gleason, Uma Thurman
Directed By: Bud S. Smith

Like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get more features, news, and guides in your inbox every week.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Syfy IFC OWN Apple TV Plus VH1 natural history new york based on movie Netflix monster movies feel good HBO Max YouTube Premium Comic Book Hollywood Foreign Press Association The Walking Dead SDCC 2017 dramedy anime young adult Polls and Games docuseries miniseries The CW teaser james bond Ovation CBS All Access 71st Emmy Awards tv talk ABC justice league IFC Films CW Seed art house political drama Sundance Showtime Rom-Com Superheroes Food Network TCA Awards movies werewolf RT21 olympics nature scorecard Holiday Comics on TV critics Reality biopic Lifetime Christmas movies Pop Adult Swim Britbox Box Office spider-verse legend Chernobyl new star wars movies Oscar crime drama cops toy story news streaming movies Winners Tumblr 1990s Hear Us Out OneApp AMC Plus Action ID Mystery Family toronto vampires historical drama Pet Sematary Rocky Pacific Islander video Neflix Wes Anderson HBO Go a nightmare on elm street royal family Brie Larson Alien jamie lee curtis saw Peacock golden globes 45 ABC Family Hallmark Christmas movies Spring TV FXX discovery trailers all-time psychological thriller 72 Emmy Awards harry potter sopranos TCA 2017 criterion singing competition cars LGBTQ richard e. Grant child's play diversity Instagram Live dragons Baby Yoda hist Star Wars Musical First Reviews fast and furious Fox Searchlight popular MGM Awards fresh Pirates Comic-Con@Home 2021 Year in Review Exclusive Video adenture BET Awards Tubi aliens USA Network Certified Fresh Captain marvel USA golden globe awards TV renewals debate elevated horror New York Comic Con Mary poppins Cosplay E3 police drama WGN Horror marvel comics Super Bowl Rocketman true crime rt archives serial killer strong female leads CMT 4/20 Sundance Now stand-up comedy remakes Teen Shondaland Tarantino Country Sony Pictures posters Valentine's Day DC streaming service Summer aapi blaxploitation Crackle concert Tokyo Olympics Universal Mindy Kaling Premiere Dates critic resources Thanksgiving Nat Geo Binge Guide Academy Awards Disney+ Disney Plus docudrama dogs heist movie razzies halloween tv movie Comedy Central indiana jones free movies rotten Toys 24 frames unscripted green book VOD chucky sports Video Games prank Film archives TLC suspense facebook Legendary classics Emmys 2016 TruTV cancelled TV shows Tags: Comedy award winner South by Southwest Film Festival Lionsgate TV movies live event halloween spy thriller kids die hard boxoffice Turner robots Countdown Vudu LGBT slasher Amazon Prime Video TIFF NBC football disaster Drama Hulu Trophy Talk mcc book adaptation Quiz adventure vs. medical drama National Geographic revenge black comedy Superheroe composers Apple Song of Ice and Fire Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Avengers travel comics Animation Travel Channel Best Actress basketball Podcast festivals Awards Tour Trivia DC Universe italian Epix blockbusters 2018 target 79th Golden Globes Awards 90s nbcuniversal Film Festival superman dreamworks thriller versus DirecTV Pixar comic books Classic Film cooking Mary Tyler Moore 2015 Comedy cats Pop TV Turner Classic Movies Stephen King deadpool CBS The Arrangement NBA worst hollywood cartoon war crossover Election 93rd Oscars ITV Interview FX on Hulu parents PlayStation Broadway cancelled TV series japanese crime thriller Elton John rotten movies we love anthology Grammys what to watch social media wonder woman 94th Oscars YA ABC Signature Acorn TV sitcom The Walt Disney Company The Academy Infographic E! romance Writers Guild of America best adaptation psycho binge directors telelvision Prime Video batman TBS franchise SXSW 2022 Hallmark BAFTA zero dark thirty A&E spain Fall TV godzilla Funimation Black Mirror 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards romantic comedy Nickelodeon Cannes leaderboard X-Men Freeform casting 73rd Emmy Awards BET Disney streaming service Pride Month GoT Sundance TV series renewed TV shows comic book movie Fargo MCU TNT FX TV latino genre 2021 VICE scary dark 20th Century Fox Calendar The Witch 21st Century Fox WarnerMedia Marvel mob hispanic GIFs Universal Pictures comedies Amazon blockbuster Best and Worst scary movies films indie marvel cinematic universe sag awards technology theme song DC Comics El Rey Reality Competition high school TV Land satire Columbia Pictures Walt Disney Pictures game of thrones Character Guide TCA Set visit universal monsters Marvel Television Disney Plus Television Critics Association king arthur supernatural HBO doctor who APB Endgame mission: impossible dc witnail cults twilight Ellie Kemper Fantasy spanish language jurassic park biography canceled Bravo 007 dceu Sci-Fi Paramount Plus cinemax Esquire comic ViacomCBS south america ghosts documentaries mutant Logo cancelled period drama hispanic heritage month Spectrum Originals Arrowverse Marvel Studios know your critic christmas movies Opinion trophy talk show new zealand crime Crunchyroll dexter NYCC Musicals action-comedy Disney Channel mockumentary Schedule TCA Winter 2020 Sneak Peek sequel gangster PaleyFest screen actors guild ESPN Lifetime television Best Director french YouTube women laika BBC king kong Music superhero live action foreign Winter TV pirates of the caribbean video on demand Lucasfilm Photos DGA black international stoner reviews AMC Trailer Image Comics Warner Bros. Disney game show SundanceTV Kids & Family comic book movies japan Masterpiece Anna Paquin reboot RT History Biopics hidden camera Paramount PBS nfl joker BBC America festival scene in color TCM emmy awards Amazon Studios Christmas venice Television Academy Best Picture ratings 2019 finale politics Rock Dark Horse Comics SXSW Watching Series obituary Heroines science fiction The Purge animated cancelled television zombie Fox News kong independent Shudder kaiju rom-coms President worst movies Tomatazos First Look Netflix Christmas movies Ghostbusters Cartoon Network MSNBC CNN Red Carpet IMDb TV Amazon Prime A24 American Society of Cinematographers 99% spanish HFPA See It Skip It Emmy Nominations quibi YouTube Red spider-man zombies breaking bad Best Actor Black History Month Marathons Discovery Channel Starz History San Diego Comic-Con book Extras Apple TV+ stop motion Paramount Network documentary name the review Star Trek Western rt labs critics edition slashers boxing BBC One Mary Poppins Returns FOX children's TV canceled TV shows GLAAD transformers Chilling Adventures of Sabrina australia screenings streaming spinoff asian-american Martial Arts Nominations comiccon Mudbound rt labs 2020 sequels Holidays TV One Oscars MTV Women's History Month Creative Arts Emmys lord of the rings space Spike
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy